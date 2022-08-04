Funnel cloud spotted in Ithaca, Mich.
ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – A funnel cloud was spotted in Ithaca Thursday afternoon.
The funnel was spotted less than one day after a series of thunderstorms rolled through Michigan, knocking out power for over 150,000 residents and killing at least one person.
When a thunderstorm begins rotating, a wall cloud forms. Once the wall cloud forms, a thunderstorm can then develop a funnel cloud. A funnel cloud looks like a tornado but isn’t actually considered a tornado unless it touches the ground.
Not all funnel clouds become tornados, many are formed and will remain a funnel cloud until the storm dissipates.
Just last May, a funnel cloud touched down in Gaylord, turning into a tornado. Around 44 people were injured and one was killed.
Video of the cloud was caught by a 6 News viewer, you can watch the cloud in the video player above.
