ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, MI

Funnel cloud spotted in Ithaca, Mich.

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Es6Iv_0h5FPiaC00

ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – A funnel cloud was spotted in Ithaca Thursday afternoon.

The funnel was spotted less than one day after a series of thunderstorms rolled through Michigan, knocking out power for over 150,000 residents and killing at least one person.

When a thunderstorm begins rotating, a wall cloud forms. Once the wall cloud forms, a thunderstorm can then develop a funnel cloud. A funnel cloud looks like a tornado but isn’t actually considered a tornado unless it touches the ground.

Not all funnel clouds become tornados, many are formed and will remain a funnel cloud until the storm dissipates.

Just last May, a funnel cloud touched down in Gaylord, turning into a tornado. Around 44 people were injured and one was killed.

Video of the cloud was caught by a 6 News viewer, you can watch the cloud in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WLNS

Man “finishes the ride” after losing leg in accident

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man in Michigan has found his way to finish the ride. Back in 2014 while riding his bike, he was hit by a semitruck. He decided to amputate his left leg two years later. Now, and with the help of some local prosthesis, he was able to overcome so much. […]
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Ithaca, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Ithaca, MI
Sports
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Afternoon storm leaves behind flooding, damage

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a severe thunderstorm hit mid-Michigan, residents are finding damaged trees, debris and flooding scattered across their streets. 6 News has been documenting some of the damage caused by this thunder storm. Below you can see a gallery of images showcasing just some of the damage seen in the greater Lansing […]
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
WLNS

Almost 2/3rds of Consumers Energy outages fixed

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Almost 2/3rds of Consumers Energy customers affected by Wednesday night’s outages have had power restored. Over 91,000 Consumers Energy customers had their power affected as winds hit 60 miles per hour during a string of thunderstorms. More than 210 crews worked through last night and today and restored power to 56,000 […]
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funnel Cloud#Wall Cloud#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WOOD

Funnel Clouds Thursday PM

The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Hot, humid & stormy Wednesday ahead for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There will be a lot to keep track of weather-wise on Wednesday, with dangerous heat and strong storms both in play. The one aspect of the forecast that will affect nearly everyone will be the heat. Temperatures are forecasted to soar into the mid-90s by early afternoon. With dew points reaching […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Why you should visit local berry farms

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There are a lot of fresh fruits in Michigan, and last Saturday 6 News’ Jim Geyer and his wife decided to go to a U-Pick blueberry farm. Unfortunately in mid-Michigan there are very few, and some are done for the season. However, the Geyers found Coyner’s Blueberries in Genesee County, since they have another week or two before there are no more berries.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients

I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy