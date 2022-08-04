Letter to the Editor: Climate change is an emergency; tackling it is also a huge opportunity

Read on www.greenwichsentinel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Related
Canada's child-care investment needs to advance climate change policy goals
On Oct. 8 last year, the United Nations Human Rights Council recognized that a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is a human right. Further to this, a historical ruling by the United Nations Child Rights Committee decided a country can be held accountable for the negative impacts of its carbon emissions on children both within and beyond its territory. Canada is investing $27 billion in early learning and child care. All 13 provinces and territories signed onto the agreement with a promise of reducing parent fees and increasing access for children zero to five years of age. Canada’s federal early...
Trade Group Advocates for Startups Focused on Carbon Removal to Fight Climate Change
Climate change is making weather events more severe, but some startups and entrepreneurs are working on technology to help remove carbon from the atmosphere to reverse the impact. The Carbon Business Council was launched in order to help those startups get their tech in front of lawmakers, work on solutions to remove and manage carbon, and scale their tech responsibly. Ben Rubin, Executive Director of the Carbon Business Council, joins Closing Bell to discuss the council's goals, its members, and more.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
‘There’s no path out of economic oblivion for Russia’: New report reveals how corporate exodus has already wiped out decades of post–Cold War growth
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an Orthodox Easter service, April 23, 2022, in Moscow. Over the past six months, Russia has fortified its economic defenses after Western countries pummeled it with sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Despite the crackdown, the Kremlin continues to rake in billions in oil and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Energy use from US cryptomining firms is contributing to rising utility bills
The largest US cryptomining companies have the capacity to use as much electricity as nearly every home in Houston, Texas; energy use that is contributing to rising utility bills, according to an investigation by Democratic lawmakers. Cryptomining is a highly energy intensive process involving the use of specialized computers running...
electrek.co
If the big US climate bill passes, here’s how it could turbocharge solar and wind
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a now fully supported Democratic bill that addresses climate change and contains wind and solar spending, is expected to be introduced tomorrow in the US Senate. Here’s what its potential impact is, should it become law. Princeton University yesterday released a Rapid Energy Policy...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk, other immigrants founded 55% of America’s unicorns
Immigrants such as Elon Musk have started 55% of America’s unicorn companies according to a new study from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP). These startups are valued at $1 billion or more and nearly two-thirds or 64% of U.S. billion-dollar companies were founded or co-founded by immigrants or children of an immigrant.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fast Company
Patagonia CEO was right to call out corporate hypocrisy on climate change
As the climate, tax, and healthcare package now known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has made its way closer to passage than at any time previously thought possible in its 18-month existence, both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable—a group of almost 200 CEOs from companies such as Apple, Walmart, and GM who back in 2019 pledged to address societal concerns alongside shareholder interests—have voiced opposition to it.
Election boost for Italy’s far right as centre-left alliance collapses
An Italian centre-left alliance has broken down less than a week after coming together, potentially handing victory to a coalition that includes two far-right parties as the country prepares for general elections in September. Carlo Calenda, the leader of Azione, a small centrist force that was seen as crucial to...
China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills
China did not say whether it would continue military drills in the air and sea around Taiwan in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.
Motley Fool
UC Berkeley's Chief Innovation Officer Talks Interest Rates, Crypto, and More
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Rich Lyons is the first chief innovation and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vox
How state governments are reimagining American public housing
What if one of the answers to America’s housing crisis is something that’s been staring us in the face?. Public housing — but not exactly the kind most people think of. Even before the pandemic, the nation had too few homes available to buy or rent. Housing prices were eating up bigger chunks of people’s budgets every year — and that was all before inflation started wreaking havoc on American bank accounts. Now, with the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to try to rein in inflation, one unfortunate but entirely predictable consequence is a reduction in home construction. With mortgage rates going up, fewer people are looking to buy, which means fewer private developers are launching projects compared to a year ago, unwilling to risk not landing a buyer. Housing experts warn that the longer this all drags on, the harder it will be to get new projects started later, worsening an already serious housing shortage.
Cummins workers to get $2,785 cost-of-living payment - UK union Unite
LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Unite trade union has negotiated a 2,300 pounds ($2,785.30) cost-of-living payment that will cover 2,730 workers at U.S. truck engine maker Cummins , the union said on Thursday.
Freethink
Bill Gates-backed startup is building sustainable ACs
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. The world is getting hotter due to climate change. At the same time, the population is growing, and incomes...
teslarati.com
California DMV seems to want Tesla to advertise FSD & Autopilot
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) seems to want Tesla to advertise its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) features to consumers. According to a report by the LA Times. the DMV isn’t too happy about Tesla’s use of the terms, Autopilot and FSD. And the state agency is also upset about Tesla’s description of how Navigating on Autopilot from home works.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billionaire Marc ‘It's Time to Build’ Andreesen Is a NIMBY
On Friday, The Atlantic reported that Silicon Valley billionaire and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen went out of his way to try and derail an effort by Atherton, California to allow just over 100 multifamily housing units in the town over the next decade. Atherton, where Andreessen lives, is the most expensive zip code in the nation.
Revealed: BP’s ‘greenwashing’ social media ads as anger over fuel costs rose
BP has spent more than £800,000 on social media influence ads in the UK this year that champion the company’s investments in green energy, it can be revealed. On Tuesday, BP announced a 14-year high profit of £7bn for the second quarter of this year. In the previous eight days, the company paid about £570,000 to Facebook and Instagram for influence ads that reached tens of millions of viewers in the UK.
Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine; plant hit
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country’s Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the southern port cities to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine and Russia also accused each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The loaded vessels were cleared to depart from Chornomorsk and Odesa, according to the Joint Coordination Center, which oversees an international deal intended to get some 20 million tons of grain out of Ukraine to feed millions going hungry in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.
This Vietnamese EV Maker Is Pouring Billions Into the U.S. Market and Could Rival Tesla
The EV company raised $4 billion for a North Carolina factory and plans to go worldwide.
Comments / 0