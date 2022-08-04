ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

DoingItLocal

Route 8/25 Rollover With Ejection

2022-08-06@3:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A rollover with ejection according to radio reports on Route 8/25 southbound near exit 5. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
greenwichsentinel.com

OPED: Peter Tesei Worked Closely with Jayme Stevenson

I am casting my vote for Jayme Stevenson in the August 9th Republican primary to determine the nominee for Connecticut’s 4th District, United States House of Representative seat. Jayme and I served concurrently as First Selectmen for our respective Towns and through our municipality’s membership in the Western Connecticut...
Daily Voice

Found Shot In Legs In Norwalk, Police Say

A man was found shot in the legs in Fairfield County after police received multiple phone calls reporting gunshots. The incident took place in Norwalk around 11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 in the area of South Main Street and Merritt Street. Responding officers located a crime scene in the area...
NBC Connecticut

Pair of Motorcyclists Seriously Injured in Fairfield Crash

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Fairfield Saturday evening. Police say it happened around 5:45 at the corner of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street. A motorcycle was traveling down Coolidge Street when, for reasons not yet known, it collided with a van that was traveling west on Commerce Drive.
i95 ROCK

Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers

When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
Register Citizen

Police: Man, 36, wounded in Norwalk shooting

NORWALK — A man was shot in his legs Thursday night near South Main Street, according to police. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Thursday, reporting gunfire near South Main and Merritt streets. In the area, officers found a crime scene, Lt. Terrence Blake said in a news release.
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping

Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
Register Citizen

Former Fairfield CFO again seeks probation in fill pile case

BRIDGEPORT — Fairfield’s former chief fiscal officer, accused of trying to cover up the town’s now multimillion dollar fill pile scandal, has applied for a second time for a pretrial probation program. Although he was denied accelerated rehabilitation a year ago on the 16 counts against him,...
WTNH

Police investigating serious motorcycle crash with multiple injuries

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police responded to a serious accident between a van and a motorcycle at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street on Saturday evening. The two occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle and are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. The motorcycle was traveling […]
Daily News

Homemade bomb explodes in Queens, sparking investigation

A homemade explosive detonated on a Queens residential street, leaving neighbors rattled and cops heading up a search for the would-be bomb maker, the NYPD said Saturday. Cops were called to 60th St. near 50th Ave. in Woodside just before 9 p.m. Friday after neighbors heard a loud bang and called 911. When officers arrived, they found “a charred box with wires attached,” a police source said. ...
Eyewitness News

Naugatuck police: road reopens after fiery crash

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Fire, police and EMS dispatched earlier this evening to a single car collision involving a utility pole on Andrew Mountain Rd. On arrival the car was on fire, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department. The occupants were out of the car and no injuries were...
NAUGATUCK, CT

