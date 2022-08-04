Read on www.greenwichsentinel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Related
greenwichfreepress.com
Shoplifter on Greenwich Ave Impersonated an Individual and Forged a Signature
On Aug 3 multiple Greenwich Police units responded to the rear of 189 Greenwich Avenue where a detective had detained a larceny suspect after telling her to stop several time. The arrestee, Gwen Thomas, 61, of Washington Heights, NY, was stopped as she was approaching a getaway vehicle that she identified as hers.
DoingItLocal
Route 8/25 Rollover With Ejection
2022-08-06@3:46pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A rollover with ejection according to radio reports on Route 8/25 southbound near exit 5. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
greenwichsentinel.com
OPED: Peter Tesei Worked Closely with Jayme Stevenson
I am casting my vote for Jayme Stevenson in the August 9th Republican primary to determine the nominee for Connecticut’s 4th District, United States House of Representative seat. Jayme and I served concurrently as First Selectmen for our respective Towns and through our municipality’s membership in the Western Connecticut...
Found Shot In Legs In Norwalk, Police Say
A man was found shot in the legs in Fairfield County after police received multiple phone calls reporting gunshots. The incident took place in Norwalk around 11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 in the area of South Main Street and Merritt Street. Responding officers located a crime scene in the area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Motorcyclists Seriously Injured in Fairfield Crash
Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Fairfield Saturday evening. Police say it happened around 5:45 at the corner of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street. A motorcycle was traveling down Coolidge Street when, for reasons not yet known, it collided with a van that was traveling west on Commerce Drive.
LI man, 28, arrested for smashing the windows of 25 cars with a brick
A 28-year-old man was arrested for going on a car window smashing spree with a brick in East Meadow on Thursday, according to police. Tejinder Signh, 28, allegedly damaged 25 vehicles before officers arrested him.
Man napping in vehicle wakes up to find carjacker digging in his pockets, police say
LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man napping in his car on Long Island woke up to find a carjacker digging through his pockets, police said. The victim of the carjacking fell asleep in his electric Chevrolet Bolt while it was charging in the parking lot of Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on Saturday, […]
Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers
When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 36, wounded in Norwalk shooting
NORWALK — A man was shot in his legs Thursday night near South Main Street, according to police. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Thursday, reporting gunfire near South Main and Merritt streets. In the area, officers found a crime scene, Lt. Terrence Blake said in a news release.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping
Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
Road Rage: Man Damages Mercedes-Benz During Incident In Ramapo, Police Say
A man is accused of causing damage to another vehicle during a road-rage incident in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the town of Ramapo, according to state police. Troopers located and stopped both vehicles. The investigation at...
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Former Fairfield CFO again seeks probation in fill pile case
BRIDGEPORT — Fairfield’s former chief fiscal officer, accused of trying to cover up the town’s now multimillion dollar fill pile scandal, has applied for a second time for a pretrial probation program. Although he was denied accelerated rehabilitation a year ago on the 16 counts against him,...
Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven
A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found.
Police investigating serious motorcycle crash with multiple injuries
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police responded to a serious accident between a van and a motorcycle at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street on Saturday evening. The two occupants of the motorcycle were thrown from the vehicle and are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials. The motorcycle was traveling […]
Larry McHugh to replace embattled CT Port Authority official
House Speaker Matt Ritter on Saturday named Larry McHugh, the former chair of the UConn Board of Trustees, to the CT Port Authority board.
Homemade bomb explodes in Queens, sparking investigation
A homemade explosive detonated on a Queens residential street, leaving neighbors rattled and cops heading up a search for the would-be bomb maker, the NYPD said Saturday. Cops were called to 60th St. near 50th Ave. in Woodside just before 9 p.m. Friday after neighbors heard a loud bang and called 911. When officers arrived, they found “a charred box with wires attached,” a police source said. ...
Department of Homeland Security involved in investigation of missing woman, Jennifer Dulos
Court documents revealed the Department of Homeland Security was involved in the investigation of the disappearance of New Canaan mom, Jennifer Dulos.
2 suspects wanted for stealing wallets, cash from unlocked cars in Suffolk
Police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the people responsible for stealing wallets and cash from unlocked cars in June.
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck police: road reopens after fiery crash
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Fire, police and EMS dispatched earlier this evening to a single car collision involving a utility pole on Andrew Mountain Rd. On arrival the car was on fire, according to the Naugatuck Fire Department. The occupants were out of the car and no injuries were...
Comments / 0