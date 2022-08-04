Fond du Lac Teen Arrested for Attacking Another Juvenile with Handgun

Read on wnflsports.com
Man arrested in connection with stabbing at Reeseville home
REESEVILLE, Wis. — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed a person at a home in Reeseville. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue at around 7:50 p.m. Saturday after a report of a disturbance. Deputies arriving at the home found a 21-year-old man who they said was armed with a knife.
nbc15.com
Victim suffers serious, non-life-threatening injuries after Dodge Co. stabbing
wearegreenbay.com
Two men seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac Co.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men suffered life-threatening injuries after their motorcycles allegedly crashed into one another while traveling with a group on Saturday. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, just before 2 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Man arrested following boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts
TOWN OF OMRO (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County sheriff's official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell's Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
radioplusinfo.com
8-6-22 fdl police investigating reported stabbing incident
One person was treated at the hospital and police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Early Saturday morning police were called to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency room for a victim being treated for several knife wounds. According to the victim an unknown individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue and he was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect nor any other potential witnesses to the alleged altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls BP liquor theft, 4 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate four people who stole liquor from the BP gas station on Lisbon Road. The theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 around 1:30 p.m. Police described the four as two Black males, one white female and a white...
Accidental shooting prompts police response on Greenview Road in Green Bay
Multiple Green Bay Police vehicles, including SWAT, were spotted on Greenview Road on Saturday afternoon.
CBS 58
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Milwaukee Police investigating 5 shootings in just over an hour Saturday night
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash in Manitowoc Co. cleared, left lane now open on I-43 south
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 1:54 p.m. MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash that closed part of I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to WisDot, the left lane has been cleared, all lanes are now open. The incident took about an hour and a half...
WBAY Green Bay
C.A. Lawton Co. reports “serious incident” at De Pere foundry
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police and the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating an incident the C.A. Lawton foundry in De Pere. The Lawton company says it was a serious incident at the foundry operation on Enterprise Drive. The company didn’t give any details, citing the incident’s sensitive nature.
3 MPD officers injured arresting robbery suspect near 60th and Good Hope
Milwaukee police officers were injured while arresting a robbery suspect near 60th and Good Hope on Thursday.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 men taken into custody following drug hit by Hartford Police K-9 | By Hartford Police
August 5, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Hartford Police Department Communications Center was notified that a possible domestic abuse situation was occurring at the Pike Lake State Campground. The caller noted both the man and woman were arguing...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash in Sheboygan County on WIS 57 leaves passenger with serious injuries
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning. According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one...
wtaq.com
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash
An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
New London crash involving three vehicles leaves one person dead
The crash was located on State Highway 45, New London Bypass, in the City of New London, north of the Wolf River, and involved three vehicles.
