Navajo Nation Declares State of Emergency Due to Flooding

Read on www.usnews.com
Related
US News and World Report
What to Watch on Election Night in Wisconsin
Wisconsin, one of the closest states in the past two presidential elections, will play host to several pivotal races during its Aug. 9 primary. Republican voters will choose their nominees to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, whose offices will be pivotal for determining the future of abortion policy in the state.
US News and World Report
4 Killed in Ohio Neighborhood; Authorities Launch Manhunt
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene.
US News and World Report
Alabama Man 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Tumble at Waterfall
CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Zac Roden had been to Welcome Falls many times, and all of those times that he travelled the few miles from his home to visit the landmark left him confident in his abilities to traverse the slick terrain. But in June, a quick trip to show the falls to a friend left Roden with injuries that he is lucky to have survived.
Comments / 0