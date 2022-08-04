Mobile Art Studio holds back-to-school supply drive for students and teachers

Read on mynbc15.com
‘Charity is love’ as volunteers help students prepare for Baldwin Co. school year
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This is the last weekend of summer break for Baldwin County students. Volunteers with local nonprofits were busy this Saturday to make the burdens for parents a little lighter. It’s a big turnout this year at the annual “Back to school Bash.” The annual event is organized by The Chosen […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Public Schools gear up for start of new school year
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin county public schools are gearing up for the new school year. Friday’s systemwide institute was held at the Foley Event Center and FOX10′s Byron Day helped was there to help pump the teachers up. More than 4,000 school system employees across Baldwin County...
Teacher Institution pep rally kicks off Baldwin Co. school year
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)– The Baldwin County School System hosted their annual teacher institution on Friday, Aug. 4. The final countdown is on for the first day of school for Baldwin County. Kicking off the new school year is the annual Baldwin County Board of Education pep rally to get the teachers ready and excited. Teachers […]
WALA-TV FOX10
The 6th annual Rubber Ducky Regatta makes a splash at Cooper Riverside Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s 6th annual Rubber Ducky Regatta made a splash at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday morning. Families from all over watched as thousands of their “adopted” rubber ducks were dropped into the Mobile River. A sea of yellow could be seen as the ducks...
WPMI
Jennifer Claire Moore Fdn. Rodeo gives outlets to youth struggling with mental health
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — With suicide rates at an all-time high among youth today taking care of your mental health has never been more important than it is today. The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundations is a local Baldwin County foundation whose mission is to provide programs, services, and resources to youth struggling with mental health.
Baldwin County taking extreme safety measures for the new school year
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– A $1 million crisis alert system will be in every Baldwin County school this upcoming year. The first day of school is usually exciting for kids, walking through those double doors, going to a new classroom. Even though parents and students may be concerned about safety issues, the $1 million crisis alert […]
Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
WEAR
Two back-to-school events this weekend in north Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two back-to-school events will take place this weekend in north Escambia County. The first is Saturday at First Baptist Church of Bratt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located on Highway 4. Organizers will have food, games, door prizes, and free school supplies while...
WPMI
6th Annual Rubber Ducky Regatta benefits Ronald McDonald House of Mobile
Mobile’s Sixth annual Rubber Ducky Regatta will make a splash Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Cooper Riverside Park. Thousands of “adopted” rubber duckies will be dropped into the Mobile River for a race to the finish line. The three fastest ducky’s adopters...
“Moral Vigilantes” host 12th event in Mobile Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group pursuing peace marks nearly a year of finding ways to curb violence in Mobile. Members of “Moral Vigilantes Persuing Progress” has been holding monthly gatherings since last year. Their 12th event will be Saturday morning starting at 11 in the Taylor Park Community at 1050 Baltimore Street next to […]
MCPSS security system alerts schools to emergencies at push of a button
As the new school year starts, the Mobile County Public School system says they are doing what they can to make all of their students and staff are safe during the school day.
WEAR
Drive-thru backpack giveaway Saturday in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A backpack and school supplies giveaway is set for Saturday in Pensacola. The drive-thru event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until supplies run out. It will take place at the Epps Christian Center on 2002 North Pace Boulevard.
WPMI
The City of Mobile kicks off the school year right with 5th Quarter event
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation has started "5th Quarter" giving our youth a fun, safe environment after football and basketball games. "We just wanted to give the kids something to do right after the football and basketball games. Just to give them a hangout spot, something positive," said Phelon Carter, Teen Mentor Coordinator for the City of Mobile.
WKRG
The I.B.P.O Elks of the World are having their National Convention in Mobile from August 5th – August 12th
The I.B.P.O. Elks are coming to Mobile for their National Conference. They have a range of events that the community of Mobile are excited to welcome in to town. Gulf Coast CW Host Theo Williams sat down and had a conversation with Terry Porter; the Media and Community Relations Director of the I.B.P.O.E., as well as Leonard J. Polk Jr.; the Grand Exalted Ruler (President) of the I.B.P.O.E. to talk about all of the events that they have on the horizon for the next week.
Escambia County Public Schools present 5 year strategic plan
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With an emphasis on students, employees, leadership, business and community, Escambia County Public Schools has presented a strategic plan that will shape its schools for the next five years. The 2022-2027 Strategic Plan, titled “We’re All In,” grew out of a research process completed in May 2021, dubbed Celebrating Our […]
Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
Pensacola resident forms ministry for female veterans
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola resident Justina Hunter, female veteran mental health is being pushed to the wayside, but with her Prayer Warrior ministry, she wants women to know they have a safe space in the city. Hunter started her outreach in Biloxi in 2020, but soon found her way to Pensacola to […]
A rodeo with a purpose this weekend in Foley
The Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo is underway in Foley. While it is fun for fans, cowboys and cowgirls, it serves a serious purpose as the main fundraiser for the Peer Helpers Program in Baldwin County School
thebamabuzz.com
Century Complete expands with 49 new homesites in Fairhope
Big news for Fairhope. National homebuilder company Century Communities, Inc. has expanded its Alabama footprint to Baldwin County with almost 50 new homesites. We’ve got the details. Details. The company’s Century Complete brand will be expanding to Baldwin County with 49 new homesites in Fairhope, Alabama—half an hour from...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile preparing to boot cars with multiple long outstanding parking tickets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile drivers listen up. Starting Monday, the city will be booting any cars with multiple outstanding tickets. Motorists in Mobile believe it’s a tough situation. “Definitely just pay your tickets. If not, just don’t let it get to that point. You know that you’re not...
