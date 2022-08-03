Read on travelswithelle.com
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?Chicago Food King
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-6-2022]
Got any plans for this Saturday in L.A? Want some? That’s what we’re here for. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 6) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Enjoy!. Things To Do For Saturday.
L.A. doesn’t want 4 a.m. last call for WeHo
Citing concerns over a potential increase in drunk driving and alcohol-related deaths, the Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to oppose a bill in the state Legislature that would allow bars in seven cities — including West Hollywood — to stay open until 4 a.m. Senate Bill 930,...
The most of National Night out in Los Angeles
National Night Out is an annual event that takes place on the first Tuesday of August. This year, it falls on August 7. The event is meant to promote relationships between members of the community and police officers, as well as raise awareness about crime and safety issues.
Things to Do This Weekend in L.A. [8-5-2022 to 8-7-2022]
This August 5-7 in L.A. includes House of Dragon at NHM, Steep Summer Market in Chinatown, Angel City Avocado Fest, Getty Garden Concerts for Kids, Jerk Fest LA, Concerts in the Dome at Mt. Wilson, Back to the Future at The Bowl, a new D*Face exhibition, and more. Explore more options below!
The Top 20 Power Lunch Spots in L.A. Now
A.O.C. Brentwood This Mediterranean mecca is from Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin — key figures behind Hollywood’s favorite philanthropic culinary event, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade. Angelini The original Fairfax location first gained an industry following thanks in large part to late Hollywood publicist David Horowitz, who would hold court there. A Palisades outpost opened this year.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in Hollywood HistoryThe New L.A. Power Lunch: Longer, Boozier and Still Alive!Will This Avenue Become the Next Hot Block in Los Angeles? E. baldi Chef Edoardo “Edo” Baldi’s Canon Drive outpost, specializing in Tuscan recipes, is a staple for restaurant row...
The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles
Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.
culinarybackstreets.com
Otomisan: A Slice of L.A. Japanese History
Stepping into Otomisan in Boyle Heights feels like a step back in time. It’s a cozy diner with just three red booths to the right of the entrance, and a counter with five stools to the left. Along the walls are a mixture of old Japanese paintings, photographs of family and friends, and more recent news clippings about the restaurant. There is usually at least one table of Japanese customers chatting with the current owner.
vanlifewanderer.com
Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank
Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
spectrumnews1.com
Evening Briefing: Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash arrested; parts of SR-170 and I-405 get sound walls; Hollyhock House to reopen to public
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Drier air moves into SoCal for the weekend, which will help heat temperatures, especially inland. The chance for mountain and desert storms will also decrease with the...
iebusinessdaily.com
Popular donut chain will come to IE
Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
nypressnews.com
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
These Are The Best Places To Order Oysters In Los Angeles
Here's where you can find them.
Wolfgang Puck Is Bringing Back LA’s Best End-of-Summer Party With His Star-Studded BBQ
Click here to read the full article. Since 2012, some of the culinary world’s biggest names have come together for an all-star barbecue at the Hotel Bel-Air, hosted by Wolfgang Puck. Over the past couple of years, however, the pandemic hasn’t allowed them to do so. Now, the star-studded event is back, with the lineup for this year’s soirée just announced. Puck, who oversees the hotel’s signature restaurant, will be joined by an impressive number of guest chefs, with Francis Mallmann and Nancy Silverton leading the bill. Both chefs have joined in on the fun before, with this being Mallmann’s fifth...
Eater
LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend
Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
KCET
Looking for Rare Outdoor Experiences? Here's One Top Secret Tip
Southern California has some of the most scenic vistas and challenging landscapes you'll find anywhere. Anytime you can spend in the outdoors feels like a gift. But believe it or not, your experiences in the outdoors could be even more engaging — by following this one secret tip that few people know about: volunteering.
outlooknewspapers.com
Providence L.A. Hospitals Rated Among Best in SoCal
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals recently earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care. U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings Tuesday, July 26, bestowing...
Santa Monica Mirror
Meridian Building Sells in Santa Monica for $18 Million
Redcar Properties buys Santa Monica office at 1448 15th Street. Redcar Properties purchased a second property in two weeks as reported by Bizjournals.com. This second property is the Meridian Building at 1448 15th Street in Santa Monica, which is a creative office building. Redcar bought the property for $18 million. Redcar’s previous purchase was in Silverlake, the property known as The Campus @ Sunset Junction, at the center of Silverlake, which is a creative commercial campus, for $11 million.
grimygoods.com
10 Must-See Free Summer Concerts in Los Angeles This August 2022
With so many options for free entertainment and events, it’s time again to dive into the best free summer concerts in Los Angeles. Featuring diverse acts of world class standards, as well as rising stars and local gems, this summer is packed with free shows and festivals well worth braving the LA heat and traffic to get to. This year, in addition to the city’s many longstanding summer concert series, there are also a few newcomers excited to bring new musical discoveries to their fellow Angelenos. From performing art collectives to the best indie artists, the musical scope to choose from is sure to please any music lover’s taste. Be sure to check out these 10 featured summer concert series taking place at iconic LA locations from the Skirball Cultural Center to the heart of downtown LA. And, be sure to check out more free summer concerts in Los Angeles here.
fox40jackson.com
Los Angeles residents outraged by constant bridge closures as police struggle to contain viral antics
Los Angeles’ newest infrastructure gem has quickly become a nuisance for motorists, pedestrians and the city at-large just weeks after its grand opening. Since opening to traffic just last month, the Sixth Street Viaduct, or 6th Street Bridge, has been shut down several times by the Los Angeles Police Department while being plagued by dangerous stunts, street takeovers and other dangerous activity.
