ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Parents prepare for school lunches amid high inflation

By Bryan Munoz
abc27.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc27.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

AYCINC Back 2 School Event offers school supplies in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Summer is in its final stretch, which means its time for back-to-school shopping. With inflation on the minds of many families, this season could prove to be difficult. However, All You Can Inc. (AYCINC) has a solution for many Harrisburg families. The non-profit organization hosted its...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

15-year-old organizes Back to School Drive for teens

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County teenager is making sure kids her age have everything they need to start the new school year. Her nonprofit is helping nearly 90 kids across the Midstate. Emily Bookhamer started her nonprofit, Emily Care’s Closet about a year ago, but this is her first time doing a […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

School supply donation drives around the Midstate

(WHTM) — With students heading back to school in just a few weeks, abc27 has put together a list of drives and events where you can help students get the supplies they need to succeed or where students can pick up free school supplies for the upcoming year. Cumberland...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Elizabethtown, PA
Education
City
Elizabethtown, PA
Lancaster, PA
Education
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Education
City
Lancaster, PA
abc27.com

HACC Harrisburg to celebrate ‘India Day’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Midstate is celebrating the cultures of India on August 6 when HACC’s Harrisburg campus is hosting “India Day” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live music, dancing, and food. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

What will it take to get workers back to the office?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Employers are seeing a new generation of workers wanting more. “There’s been a shift in the last couple of years and people are realizing that they deserve more or deserve better,” Compt Senior PR Manager Lauren Schneider told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, explaining the large amount of employees, like herself, choosing to work from home.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Lunches#Free Lunch
abc27.com

India Day returns after two-year hiatus in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After two years off, India day has returned! The community fair is organized by Asian-Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania. It is a celebration of Indian culture and community. The event was held on the campus of HACC. There was plenty of food, games, and other entertainment.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg, York among Pennsylvania cities with the most living in poverty

(STACKER) – According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept 5.5 million people from falling into poverty, according to Supplemental Poverty Measure data.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Philly

Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital

READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
READING, PA
FOX 43

The Period Project Harrisburg takes steps to improve public health

HARRISBURG, Pa. — People in need of menstrual products can stop by the Harrisburg Hilton on Aug. 5 to pick up free sanitary materials. The Period Project Harrisburg will be at the hotel, located at One North 2nd Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. to hand out period packs. These bundles contain about a month's worth of sanitary products.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Midstate fire companies warn to watch for scammers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire companies across the Midstate are sending a warning to people asking them to be on the lookout for scammers. The scammers are sending text messages about how you can buy t-shirts from first responders when in reality, those funds will go into the scammer’s pockets. Firefighters say we all […]
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy