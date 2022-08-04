ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Julian support of local organizations from a higher level

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those looking for a restaurant that has it all might consider Bar Julian.

Located on Savannah’s highest rooftop, guests can enjoy a meal while viewing the cityscape and Savannah River and give back to the community at the same time.

Bar Julian’s evening menu features snacks like Carolina Gold rice balls, spreads and salads like their Kale Caesar Salad and a variety of pizza options, like their limited-time-only Market Pizza.

Through Aug. 31, guests can enjoy the Market Pizza, a blend of sweet corn, tangy burrata, and garden herb salsa verde. The pizza features seasonal ingredients from farmers at GrowFood Carolina, Watsonia Farms, and Green on the Vine.

Additionally, $2 from each pizza sold will be donated to the 912 Food Farmacy program. This is a program of the Forsyth Farmers’ Market that takes place March through October. It offers participants a free nutrition class each month along with free produce vouchers that can be used at the Forsyth Farmers’ Market or on Farm Truck 912.

“Myself, Executive Chef Rob Newton, and the team at Bar Julian have thoroughly enjoyed working with the region’s amazing local famers as our Knead to Know Chef Series evolved to Knead to Know Farmer this summer.” said Nicole Priore, Chef de Cuisine at Bar Julian.

She continued, “As the southeast has an incredible variety of local ingredients, we’ve loved stretching our creative muscles to build one of a kind pizzas, celebrating our favorite local farmers. Knowing that a portion of the profits goes to 912 Food Farmacy in partnership with the Forsyth Farmers’ Market makes the experience all the more rewarding and we can’t wait to see how it continues to develop going forward.”

Bar Julian is located at 201 Port St. Those wanting to make a reservation can do so by clicking here.

