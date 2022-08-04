Black Adam is set to debut in theaters in just a matter of months, expanding upon the potential of live-action DC content in the process. As the film branches out the stories of Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and the Justice Society of America, it will also include references to larger DC Comics lore, with confirmation of the group Intergang factoring into the film. The lead-up to Black Adam has revealed even more surprising Easter eggs and references — including one surprising one that originated in the pages of Steel. Spoilers for Black Adam — The Justice Society Files: Cyclone #1 from Cavan Scott, Maria Luara Sanapo, Arif Prianto, and Becca Carey below! Only look if you want to know!

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO