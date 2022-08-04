Read on liverpooloffside.sbnation.com
BBC
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton: Match Thread and How to Watch
A wise man once said in a movie “Didn’t we just leave this party?”. In some aspects, it feels like just last week that Tottenham Hotspur were putting the finishing touches on a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City to secure fourth place and that vital Champions League spot. Now, here it is August and we’re ready to go for the 2022-23 English Premier League kick-off.
Erling Haaland netted a brilliant brace and Darwin Nunez's had a game-changing impact... but Jesse Lingard had a tough day and Lisandro Martinez was lucky not give away a penalty: How summer signings did on their Premier League debuts
The Premier League was back with a bang at the weekend and saw the likes of Man City and Tottenham impress and Man United and Liverpool slip up. But every year the first weekend of the season brings added excitement as the majority of fans get to see their brand-new summer signings in action in a competitive match for the first time.
SB Nation
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Player ratings to the theme of better board games for Dier and Doherty
Well, that went well! Tottenham Hotspur started out a touch rusty in their Premier League opening match against Southampton at home, but quickly turned things around en route to a 4-1 dismantling of the Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Incredibly, Tottenham scored four goals and got the win without either of their stars, Harry Kane & Son Heung-Min, scoring. Still, there were some really outstanding performances in this match.
SB Nation
For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the opening day saw more attacking fluidity.
The contrast with last season was stark. Rather than losing 2-0 on the first night of the season, Arsenal won 2-0. The away fans, many of whom cursed the manager’s name 12 months ago, lustily belted out that we’ve got Super Mik Arteta, and that he knows exactly what we need. And, rather than looking lost and all at sea, Arsenal looked well-coached, especially in the opening quarter of the game, where Arsenal were completely dominant.
SB Nation
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Ten Hag reign begins with defeat
As a wise man once said, you can lead Fred to water, but you can’t make him an elite Premier League midfielder. Manchester United’s new era got off to a stuttering start on Sunday, as they ushered in the new Premier League season with a 2-1 defeat to the impressive Brighton & Hove Albion.
SB Nation
Cardiff City Fans Verdict: Ince Jr Inspires Victory
After a loss last week and conceding a poor goal within the first four minutes on Saturday, I’m sure a few fans were fearing the worst - including myself. However, the Royals battled fantastically to come back and gain three crucial points. Although we’re only two games in, it...
SB Nation
Liverpool Manager Klopp “Not Panicking” Over Midfield Injuries
With Thiago Alcantara suffering a hamstring injury in the opening game of the Premier League season against Fulham on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool look to be kicking off the 2022-23 campaign with something of a minor crisis in midfield. The Spanish international will be sidelined for an indefinite time and joins...
SB Nation
Roker Roundup: Journo claims Broadhead set for a move to Wigan - but we want a centre half
Sunderland have had a strong interest in Nathan Broadhead this summer, following his highly successful loan spell last season. The deal has been dragging on, however, with his Everton team-mate Ellis Simms signing for the club on-loan and also scoring twice on his debut at the weekend. Now reports suggest...
SB Nation
Five Things From A Gutsy 2-1 Win Over Cardiff City
The thronging massive had waited and waited and finally the fans at home saw the hero return… and how! Aside from the awful start, Reading and Shane Long grew into the game. His penalty set the tone for the rest of the match, but you could see how he has learned and polished his craft since he had left us; who knew that he had sh*thousery and dark arts in his locker?
SB Nation
Everton vs Chelsea: Match Preview | A new season beckons
For the Everton fans, we will look to start the 2022/23 season the way we ended the last one — bring your banners, bring your flags and bring your voices as we roar our Blues on. The supporters showed that despite our lowly finish in the Premier League table,...
SB Nation
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 304: Long Time Coming
Reading are off the mark for the 2022/23 Championship season and deservedly so too following a hard-working display against Cardiff on Saturday. That means there’s plenty of positivity as Olly Allen and Ross Webber recap the game - from Shane Long’s very special homecoming to Tom Ince’s belter of a winning goal.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Marco Reus scores winner
Marco Reus' first-half goal was enough as Borussia Dortmund started their Bundesliga campaign with a slender win over Bayer Leverkusen. The goal came after 10 minutes with Reus rushing in to scramble home on the goalline after Karim Adeyemi's effort was saved by Lukas Hradecky's legs. In added-on time Hradecky...
‘Fulham, They’ll Be Tough Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Opening Fixture
Liverpool kick start their Premier League campaign this afternoon away to newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts ahead of the game.
SB Nation
Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
After eleven weeks that barely felt like three, Chelsea are back and the new Premier League season is underway. It promises to be a most dramatic and strange one, given the first-ever winter World Cup coming up, but perhaps we can start it with something we also haven’t seen in some time — five years, to be exact — a win at Goodison!
SB Nation
Paul Ince On A ‘Deserved’ Win Over Cardiff City
The Royals picked up their first three points of the season with a victory against Cardiff City at the SCL Stadium on Saturday. Callum O’Dowda gave the visitors the lead in the fourth minute but the Royals equalised in the 27th minute with a penalty through Shane Long, who started his first game of the season. Tom Ince scored a stunning goal to get our first win of the campaign!
SB Nation
On This Day (8 August 2015): Sunderland kick-off against eventual surprise champions!
Back in May 2015 Sunderland took on Leicester City at the Stadium of Light as both clubs attempted to avoid dropping into the Premier League relegation zone. 46,705 were in attendance as Nigel Pearson’s side took a point via a goalless draw against Dick Advocaat’s Sunderland to confirm their status as a Premier League club the following year. We, on the other hand, still needed another point from either of our last two games against Arsenal and Chelsea to avoid the drop.
SB Nation
Fan Focus: Bristol City fan Patrick says ex-Sunderland forward Antoine Semenyo will be a miss!
Matthew Crichton: Bristol City enjoyed a fairly steady season it seems like under Nigel Pearson - how is he viewed amongst your fanbase?. Patrick Connolly: Last season was pretty disappointing and uninspiring. We weren’t helped by lots of injuries and conceding so many goals in injury time – something we managed to do again last Saturday away to Hull.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa - New season, same old Villa!
Well that wasn’t pretty viewing to say the least...what did the lads make of Saturday’s performance (or lack of) against Bournemouth?. Two goals conceded from set pieces - how much of a concern should that be?. What can be made of the lack of a visible game plan...
