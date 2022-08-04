ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton: Match Thread and How to Watch

A wise man once said in a movie “Didn’t we just leave this party?”. In some aspects, it feels like just last week that Tottenham Hotspur were putting the finishing touches on a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City to secure fourth place and that vital Champions League spot. Now, here it is August and we’re ready to go for the 2022-23 English Premier League kick-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland netted a brilliant brace and Darwin Nunez's had a game-changing impact... but Jesse Lingard had a tough day and Lisandro Martinez was lucky not give away a penalty: How summer signings did on their Premier League debuts

The Premier League was back with a bang at the weekend and saw the likes of Man City and Tottenham impress and Man United and Liverpool slip up. But every year the first weekend of the season brings added excitement as the majority of fans get to see their brand-new summer signings in action in a competitive match for the first time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Player ratings to the theme of better board games for Dier and Doherty

Well, that went well! Tottenham Hotspur started out a touch rusty in their Premier League opening match against Southampton at home, but quickly turned things around en route to a 4-1 dismantling of the Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Incredibly, Tottenham scored four goals and got the win without either of their stars, Harry Kane & Son Heung-Min, scoring. Still, there were some really outstanding performances in this match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Mohamed Salah
SB Nation

For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the opening day saw more attacking fluidity.

The contrast with last season was stark. Rather than losing 2-0 on the first night of the season, Arsenal won 2-0. The away fans, many of whom cursed the manager’s name 12 months ago, lustily belted out that we’ve got Super Mik Arteta, and that he knows exactly what we need. And, rather than looking lost and all at sea, Arsenal looked well-coached, especially in the opening quarter of the game, where Arsenal were completely dominant.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Cardiff City Fans Verdict: Ince Jr Inspires Victory

After a loss last week and conceding a poor goal within the first four minutes on Saturday, I’m sure a few fans were fearing the worst - including myself. However, the Royals battled fantastically to come back and gain three crucial points. Although we’re only two games in, it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool Manager Klopp “Not Panicking” Over Midfield Injuries

With Thiago Alcantara suffering a hamstring injury in the opening game of the Premier League season against Fulham on Saturday afternoon, Liverpool look to be kicking off the 2022-23 campaign with something of a minor crisis in midfield. The Spanish international will be sidelined for an indefinite time and joins...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnout#Liverpool Football Club#The Champions League
SB Nation

Five Things From A Gutsy 2-1 Win Over Cardiff City

The thronging massive had waited and waited and finally the fans at home saw the hero return… and how! Aside from the awful start, Reading and Shane Long grew into the game. His penalty set the tone for the rest of the match, but you could see how he has learned and polished his craft since he had left us; who knew that he had sh*thousery and dark arts in his locker?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Chelsea: Match Preview | A new season beckons

For the Everton fans, we will look to start the 2022/23 season the way we ended the last one — bring your banners, bring your flags and bring your voices as we roar our Blues on. The supporters showed that despite our lowly finish in the Premier League table,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 304: Long Time Coming

Reading are off the mark for the 2022/23 Championship season and deservedly so too following a hard-working display against Cardiff on Saturday. That means there’s plenty of positivity as Olly Allen and Ross Webber recap the game - from Shane Long’s very special homecoming to Tom Ince’s belter of a winning goal.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Marco Reus scores winner

Marco Reus' first-half goal was enough as Borussia Dortmund started their Bundesliga campaign with a slender win over Bayer Leverkusen. The goal came after 10 minutes with Reus rushing in to scramble home on the goalline after Karim Adeyemi's effort was saved by Lukas Hradecky's legs. In added-on time Hradecky...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

After eleven weeks that barely felt like three, Chelsea are back and the new Premier League season is underway. It promises to be a most dramatic and strange one, given the first-ever winter World Cup coming up, but perhaps we can start it with something we also haven’t seen in some time — five years, to be exact — a win at Goodison!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Ince On A ‘Deserved’ Win Over Cardiff City

The Royals picked up their first three points of the season with a victory against Cardiff City at the SCL Stadium on Saturday. Callum O’Dowda gave the visitors the lead in the fourth minute but the Royals equalised in the 27th minute with a penalty through Shane Long, who started his first game of the season. Tom Ince scored a stunning goal to get our first win of the campaign!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

On This Day (8 August 2015): Sunderland kick-off against eventual surprise champions!

Back in May 2015 Sunderland took on Leicester City at the Stadium of Light as both clubs attempted to avoid dropping into the Premier League relegation zone. 46,705 were in attendance as Nigel Pearson’s side took a point via a goalless draw against Dick Advocaat’s Sunderland to confirm their status as a Premier League club the following year. We, on the other hand, still needed another point from either of our last two games against Arsenal and Chelsea to avoid the drop.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fan Focus: Bristol City fan Patrick says ex-Sunderland forward Antoine Semenyo will be a miss!

Matthew Crichton: Bristol City enjoyed a fairly steady season it seems like under Nigel Pearson - how is he viewed amongst your fanbase?. Patrick Connolly: Last season was pretty disappointing and uninspiring. We weren’t helped by lots of injuries and conceding so many goals in injury time – something we managed to do again last Saturday away to Hull.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy