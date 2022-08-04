ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Of Thursday Afternoon, EKY Death Toll Remains At 37

(UPDATE: 3:45 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has just announced Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties are also now approved for Individual Assistance through FEMA. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Friday, Aug. 5 to give an update on the devastating flooding that tore through […]
The death toll in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding remains at 37 as of Friday afternoon, per Governor Andy Beshear, as stabilization efforts continue in the tattered region. Of those fatalities, eight are in Breathitt, two are in Clay, 17 are in Knott, three are in Letcher and seven are...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor said the death toll remains the same, 37, but is still expected to increase and that vicious heat is expected in the impacted regions, where cooling centers are open.
It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
