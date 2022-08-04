As Of Thursday Afternoon, EKY Death Toll Remains At 37

Read on www.whvoradio.com
Related
Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding
(UPDATE: 3:45 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has just announced Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties are also now approved for Individual Assistance through FEMA. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Friday, Aug. 5 to give an update on the devastating flooding that tore through […]
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
whvoradio.com
Biden Bound For East Kentucky Next Monday
The death toll in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding remains at 37 as of Friday afternoon, per Governor Andy Beshear, as stabilization efforts continue in the tattered region. Of those fatalities, eight are in Breathitt, two are in Clay, 17 are in Knott, three are in Letcher and seven are...
city-countyobserver.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor said the death toll remains the same, 37, but is still expected to increase and that vicious heat is expected in the impacted regions, where cooling centers are open.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTOS: Here’s how eastern Kentucky looks after devastating floods
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.
spectrumnews1.com
Residents trapped by blocked roads in Kentucky one week after epic flood
Over two dozen residents in a Knott County valley have been trapped in their homes because of debris blocking the road from an epic flood that hit Kentucky one week ago today, according to Knott County tourism director Zack Hall. What You Need To Know. Families are still stuck in...
WKYT 27
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambi Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter
As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
q95fm.net
Governor Beshear Announces Kentuckians In Flood Impacted Counties May Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Gov. Beshear says those affected by severe storms and flooding in seven Eastern Kentucky counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and even more counties are expected to be added. Beshear’s office stated that staff is expected to be...
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keven Moore: Hard lessons learned and remembered as flash floods devastate Eastern Kentucky
It’s been a week as we have watched the Eastern Kentucky floods devastate 13 counties where people are being rescued and at least 37 people have been killed. The search continues for those still missing. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency after what has been described as a thousand-year flooding event that dumped up to 10.4 inches of rain on parts of the state. The North Fork Kentucky River in Jackson jumped 37.5 feet in under 33 hours as rains came down, according to the National Weather Service.
NBC 29 News
Local restaurant fundraises for Kentucky flooding victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Moose’s by the Creek is filling a truck with supplies for flood victims in Kentucky. “Kentucky has been heavy on my heart for about a week now,” Melinda Stargell, owner of Moose’s by the Creek, said. “We always tried to do stuff at Moose’s to give back to the community. And this just seemed like something that was worth the effort, to try to get stuff together for these folks.
WTVQ
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
whvoradio.com
Republicans Foment Frenzy At 142nd Fancy Farm Picnic
While Democrats made their first appearance in two years at this weekend’s 142nd Annual Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County, Republicans rolled up their sleeves and delivered blow after blow against Gov. Andy Beshear and the Joe Biden presidential term. Saturday’s GOP slate included State Senator Jason Howell, Rep....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: A look at damage across Eastern Kentucky amid catastrophic flooding
Communities across eastern Kentucky were ravaged by catastrophic flooding over the past several days, with some being completely wiped out. Here's a look at the damage caused by the historic flooding event.
whopam.com
Flood Warning issued for parts of area, Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m.
…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY…. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of western Kentucky, including the following. counties, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, McLean and Muhlenberg. * WHEN…Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying. and...
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
Comments / 0