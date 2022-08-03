Former St. Jude patient gets sneak peek at plane to bear his name

Read on www.wvlt.tv
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Lady A cancels Memphis show due to band member’s sobriety journey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Country music group, Lady A is no longer coming to Memphis this month. Lady A announced the cancellation of its fall tour on Thursday to support the sobriety journey of band member Charles Kelley. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order […]
Family and friends honor slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were held in Lakeland Wednesday. Hundreds attended the service in person and virtually at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Friends and family members shared emotional tributes, including her husband. “You were the perfect wife for me,” Derrell Eason-Williams...
Man found dead in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in East Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call in the 10 block of North Humphreys Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of...
Shooting victim shows up Alliance Healthcare, later dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and pronounced dead after going to a healthcare facility for help. Officers were called to Alliance Healthcare on Whitney Avenue on Thursday afternoon where a woman had been shot. Police say the shooting did not happen at the facility, but they did...
Woman charged after dead dogs found at East Memphis apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after two dead dogs were found at an apartment she reportedly abandoned. The Memphis Animal Shelter reportedly contacted the Memphis Police Department on June 24 after two dead pit bulls were found at an apartment at Lynnfield Place in East Memphis. An officer with MAS told police […]
Celebrate Black Barbecue with Kingsford’s Second Annual Preserve the Pit® Fellowship
In 2021, Kingsford made a commitment to furthering Black barbecue culture by launching its Preserve the Pit® fellowship program, an initiative that celebrates and fuels the future of Black barbecue through mentorship, storytelling and a financial investment. Kingsford highlighted three rising pitmasters and paired them with renowned barbecuists for advice and guidance on building their business and brand. This year, Kingsford continued its mission with six new chefs, and their respective mentors together, in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee for the biggest BBQ competition around: the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest during the Volunteer State’s Memphis in May festival.
Boy injured in accidental shooting overnight in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a boy was accidentally shot overnight. Officers responded to the shooting call about 1 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, in the 400 block of South Lauderdale Street, not far from Mississippi Blvd. Investigators said they found a boy shot...
Lady A postpones tour, cancels Live at the Garden show in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the bands set for this year’s Live at the Garden season has canceled its appearance. Lady A announced on social media it has postponed its Request Line Tour as one of its members begins “a journey to sobriety.” The band said the tour is now postponed until next year.
Hot Air Balloon Festival Returning to Collierville
A hot air balloon festival will be returning to Collierville in the same location as last year but under a new name – Collierville Balloon Festival and new dates, Sept. 16–18. The non-profit organization, Collierville Balloon Festival, is hosting this community event. Proceeds from the festival will go...
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 new spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 6 new spots that opened their doors in July, including a new Asian bistro in the Crosstown neighborhood. Watch their full interview now in the video...
Truck crash on I-40 causes delays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Friday evening when a truck jack-knifed on Interstate 40 near the Chelsea exit. The accident happened on the North loop of the interstate. Drivers are moving slowly at this time, and traffic is down to 2 lanes. Memphis Police say no injuries have been reported. For more […]
BROAD DAYLIGHT! Motorist Injured in Carjacking at Collierville Kroger
DEVELOPING STORY: A motorist was injured during a carjacking in broad daylight at the Kroger gas station. The attack happened at the Houston Levee supermarket. Eyewitnesses tell KWAM NewsTalk Memphis the thugs rolled up on the woman as she was filling up her car. They allegedly slammed her hand in the door as they bolted from the crime scene.
Shots fired at employees inside Tennessee Taco Bell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have released pictures of a man they say fired several shots at employees inside a Taco Bell in Frayser. It happened around midnight on July 28 at the business in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard. Police said at least four workers were inside the business when a man in a […]
4 children injured in crash on I-55
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
Man shot and killed in East Memphis, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in East Memphis, according to Memphis Police. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Willowview Avenue. Memphis Fire officials said a call about the shooting came in just before 1 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
Whataburger definitely worth the wait
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
This Dynamic Duo is serving up a Mexican burrito with a Memphis twist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stephanie Feng and her husband are the owners of Dynamic Duo and the Memphis AF Burrito. Dynamic Duo has been in business since May 2022. Feng was laid off in March and her husband's place of business has been affected by Covid, so Feng wanted to get the ball rolling on this idea, that had been 7 years in the making.
Two million dollars worth of jewelry stolen from Oak Court Mall, police says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight suspects steal two million dollars of jewelry from a Macy’s. On July 12, 2022, Loss prevention for Macy’s reported that eight men ran into the store at 4545 Poplar Avenue and smashed the jewelry display taking the jewelry. The men ran out of...
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
