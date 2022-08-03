ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Former St. Jude patient gets sneak peek at plane to bear his name

By Kelli Cook
wvlt.tv
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Lady A cancels Memphis show due to band member’s sobriety journey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Country music group, Lady A is no longer coming to Memphis this month. Lady A announced the cancellation of its fall tour on Thursday to support the sobriety journey of band member Charles Kelley. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in East Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in East Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call in the 10 block of North Humphreys Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting victim shows up Alliance Healthcare, later dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and pronounced dead after going to a healthcare facility for help. Officers were called to Alliance Healthcare on Whitney Avenue on Thursday afternoon where a woman had been shot. Police say the shooting did not happen at the facility, but they did...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
City
Winchester, TN
WREG

Woman charged after dead dogs found at East Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after two dead dogs were found at an apartment she reportedly abandoned. The Memphis Animal Shelter reportedly contacted the Memphis Police Department on June 24 after two dead pit bulls were found at an apartment at Lynnfield Place in East Memphis. An officer with MAS told police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Complex

Celebrate Black Barbecue with Kingsford’s Second Annual Preserve the Pit® Fellowship

In 2021, Kingsford made a commitment to furthering Black barbecue culture by launching its Preserve the Pit® fellowship program, an initiative that celebrates and fuels the future of Black barbecue through mentorship, storytelling and a financial investment. Kingsford highlighted three rising pitmasters and paired them with renowned barbecuists for advice and guidance on building their business and brand. This year, Kingsford continued its mission with six new chefs, and their respective mentors together, in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee for the biggest BBQ competition around: the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest during the Volunteer State’s Memphis in May festival.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft
colliervilleh-i.com

Hot Air Balloon Festival Returning to Collierville

A hot air balloon festival will be returning to Collierville in the same location as last year but under a new name – Collierville Balloon Festival and new dates, Sept. 16–18. The non-profit organization, Collierville Balloon Festival, is hosting this community event. Proceeds from the festival will go...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 new spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 6 new spots that opened their doors in July, including a new Asian bistro in the Crosstown neighborhood. Watch their full interview now in the video...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Truck crash on I-40 causes delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Friday evening when a truck jack-knifed on Interstate 40 near the Chelsea exit. The accident happened on the North loop of the interstate. Drivers are moving slowly at this time, and traffic is down to 2 lanes. Memphis Police say no injuries have been reported. For more […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
MyArkLaMiss

Shots fired at employees inside Tennessee Taco Bell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police have released pictures of a man they say fired several shots at employees inside a Taco Bell in Frayser. It happened around midnight on July 28 at the business in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard. Police said at least four workers were inside the business when a man in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KFVS12

4 children injured in crash on I-55

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle defect is to blame in a crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County on Wednesday morning, August 3. The single-vehicle crash happened at the southbound 134 mile marker at 10:50 a.m. MSHP said Lonnie Orr, of Memphis, Tennessee,...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger definitely worth the wait

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger coming to Horn Lake

Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
HORN LAKE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy