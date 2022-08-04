ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Do you pronounce Wilkes-Barre correctly?

By Chris Bohinski
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmdAv_0h5F85IG00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A quick Google search of the place the Eyewitness News studio and the Times Leader Media Group call home. Yields dozens of forums where people have openly discussed the pronunciation of the Diamond City.

Eleven letters made from two names separated by a hyphen sounds simple, right?

“Wilkes barre,” said Kareem Bell, a Wilkes-Barre resident.

But the correct way is…

“Wilkes-Barre. Its barre with two r’s,” Bell explained.

“We are in a place named for John Wilkes and Isaac Barre. I have my theories on why there is a bunch of pronunciations,” said Tony Brooks, for the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society.

Historic Pocono trolley returns to its roots

Curator of the Preservation Society that bears the city’s name, Tony Brooks says those theories center around the Wyoming Valley’s immigrants.

“You come to this very odd naming town, with a hyphen in it to boot, i just think they mispronounced it. And then their children and grandchildren mispronounce it too,” Brooks added.

“A lot of people think it’s one word, but as you know, it’s two,” said Miriam Kenney, a lifelong Wilkes-Barre resident.

Actually it’s the only hyphenated city in America.

“There is another one in North Carolina, Winston-Salem, but they were two cities put together. We are the same city,” Brooks stated.

Mayor Brown says even with being the largest city in Luzerne County, the name after the hyphen is just as confusing to locals as it is to visitors.

“It’s so uncommon in name. We have people come to the Kirby Center and pronounce it Wilkes-Barre and I get out of my seat and shout out that it’s Wilkes-Barre,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George C. Brown.

Ironic since Isaac Barre is quite the popular guy.

“He actually has two other towns names for him, Barre, Vermont and Barre, Massachusetts. And if you call them up, no one has a problem saying their names,” said Brooks.

“The proper French pronunciation is Wilkes-Barre. Because he was an Irishman of French derivation. His name was Barre,” explained Roger DuPuis, Times Leader Media Group, editor.

“Whether you call it Wilkes-Berry, Wilkes-Bar, or Wilkes-Bear, come on out. It’s a great city, it’s a beautiful city.”

“Wilkes-Barre is the correct pronunciation, this guy just informed me. I made a mistake the first time.
I have a different outfit on and now a different answer. I made a mistake the first time. Now I know the correct pronunciation is Wilkes-Barre,” Bell added.

Tony Brooks also shared that the city’s Chamber of Commerce, began a strawberry in Wilkes-Berry Campaign in the 1920s to encourage folks to pronounce the city’s name correctly, but it really did not catch on with the residents.

A nice joint effort with our friends at the Times Leader. Check out the Times Leader version of this story in the Friday print edition and online at TimesLeader.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 11

BrianBoss78
2d ago

why would a guy wearing a Miami Dolphins jersey know anything about pronouncing Wilkes "Bear" 😆

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Mehmet Oz speaks with Luzerne County veterans

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Luzerne County Friday afternoon. Oz hosted a “Fighting for our heroes” roundtable with local veterans to hear about issues that are most important to them. Veterans and politicians gathered at VFW Post 1227 in Duryea […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

A new kind of bike show in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The inaugural Bike Weekend kicked off Friday at the Viewmont Mall with vendors from all over. Event organizer Janiece Montes is ready for people to start rolling in. "I do organize events for small businesses so they have the opportunity to meet with the community...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Wright Center launches mobile vaccine drive for students

SCRANTON — The Wright Center for Community Health’s mobile medical unit is visiting numerous school districts and public parks in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties to ensure students receive the vaccines they need to return to school in the fall. This month, the 34-foot mobile medical...
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
State
Vermont State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Massachusetts State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
WBRE

Warehouse proposal raises wetland concerns in the Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plans for a new warehouse in Pocono Township are raising concerns among its residents. Tension was high among residents who attended the public hearing last night. Eyewitness News spoke to neighbors who say if passed, this warehouse is going to destroy a nearby wetland and they will do everything […]
POLITICS
NorthcentralPA.com

FCFP urges public to improve race relations in Lycoming County

Williamsport, Pa. — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is challenging residents of Lycoming County to present their best ideas to advance racial equity. The challenge, called "Spark Tank" to avoid copyright infringement lawsuits from ABC, will provide $25,000 and the help of local nonprofits to implement the top idea. Creative people with dreams and ideas to make the community better are invited to submit an application. Each...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fighting to keep First Hospital open

KINGSTON, Pa. — Employees from First Hospital on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston planned to speak out against the planned closure at a news conference on Thursday, but a union representative tells Newswatch 16 they were told their jobs would be on the line if they did. State lawmakers and...
KINGSTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wilkes
WBRE

Battle for First Hosptial’s future

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s more fallout Thursday, about the planned closure of a mental health and psychiatric facility in Luzerne County. It comes after this week’s announcement that First Hospital of Kingston will close its doors in the fall. News of the planned closure is a blow to patients and their families, as […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Water repairs impacting parts of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water is issuing a warning for dirty, low pressure, or no water during emergency repairs for residents in Wilkes-Barre. PA American Water states crews are making emergency repairs beginning at 4:30 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre. The reasoning is due to water being redirected through their systems. Residents in the affected […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyewitness News
WBRE

PA Senate Race: Fetterman to hold first public rally since stroke

ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will hold his first public campaign rally since suffering a stroke in May. Fetterman’s campaign says the Lt. Governor will appear in Erie on August 12, three months after being hospitalized prior to winning his primary race. Fetterman has appeared at campaign offices and held […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County

- If you love architecture, you'll want to spend a day exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County. The early example of International Style architecture in the United States, Concrete City, was developed in 1911 as company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad coal divisions. The Concrete City in Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
Times Leader

Experts: First Hospital closure a potential catastrophe

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The announced closure of First Hospital may have seemed sudden, and the promises of Commonwealth Health to help all patients reassuring. But local people who teach and work in the mental health care field say this development has been years — if not decades — in the making, likely will be hard to permanently fix, and could be “catastrophic” in the short term.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
WBRE

Watch: Kingston tree to be demolished

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — An update on a story Eyewitness News reported last week in Kingston. An 80-foot troublesome tree is being demolished Wednesday on the 600 block of Charles Avenue. The shade tree commission approved the $9,000 cost to take down the towering, red oak. The job is expected to be completed Thursday. Mayor […]
KINGSTON, PA
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Times News

MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’

The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
JIM THORPE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store

Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

WBRE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy