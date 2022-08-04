ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Sales tax holidays ineffective compared to real tax reform, report says

By Kevin Bessler
starvedrock.media
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
starvedrock.media

While business travel still lags, hotel industry leader expects full recovery by 2024

(The Center Square) – A battered hotel industry is enjoying summer travel, but business travel, the industry's big money-maker, is still reticent to book. Leisure travel came roaring back this year as pent-up demand sent a surge of travelers onto the road and into various lodging across Illinois. June saw hotel occupancy hit 72%, 2% higher than the national occupancy rate, WIFR reported.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud

(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question

(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Business
starvedrock.media

Dominion donated nearly $4.9 million to Virginia state-level candidates since 2020

(The Center Square) – Since 2020, the public electric utility Dominion Energy donated nearly $2.9 million to Virginia state-level Democratic candidates and more than $2 million to state-level Republican candidates, totaling nearly $4.9 million in funding. Many states prohibit public utilities from donating to political campaigns because they exist...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy