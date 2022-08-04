'Our job did not end': Anti-abortion leader maps out future after surprise Kansas result

Read on www.nbcnews.com
Related
Why the 'landslide' Kansas abortion vote shouldn't have been surprising
The vote in Kansas to protect abortion rights caught many in the pundit class off-guard. But “this was actually was in line with the majority of Americans,” Lauren Wright says. Howard Polskin and Elaine Godfrey join the conversation.
NBC News
Ron DeSantis to headline rallies in battleground states this month
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hitting the campaign trail to rally Republicans in a series of battleground states, the youth conservative organization Turning Point Action announced Monday. The group is hosting a series of events featuring DeSantis later this month called “Unite and Win” rallies. DeSantis will campaign with gubernatorial...
Michigan AG probe alleges GOP opponent involved in unauthorized voting machine access
WASHINGTON — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has requested the appointment of a special prosecutor to consider criminal charges against nine people it alleges were involved in a conspiracy to improperly obtain access to voting machines used in the 2020 election — including the presumptive GOP nominee for attorney general set to challenge Nessel in the November election.
Texas governor sends another bus full of undocumented migrants to New York City
More than 4,000 undocumented migrants have arrived in New York City since May. Texas Governor Greg Abbott says border states are done shouldering America’s immigration crisis, so he’s sending them to so-called “sanctuary cities.” Meanwhile, New York City’s mayor is fighting back at the move as shelters are already overrun. Aug. 7, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Special audit called for close Republican Kansas State Treasurer race
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The votes are in, but some are being counted again because the race for republican state treasurer is too close to call. The difference, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, is less than 400 votes. All counties across Kansas are now hand-counting some of those votes because of a new law […]
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House
Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
NBC News
‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020
President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Kansas school districts feel staffing crisis
A friend and I were at a restaurant earlier this week having an end-of-summer-vacation celebration, when my friend mentioned to the waitress that she teaches high school in Wichita. “How great,” said the waitress. “Thank you for being a teacher.”. This small appreciation meant a lot to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News
Tim Michels could hit $10 million on ad spending in Wisc. race
All eyes are on Wisconsin's primaries this week, with both major parties set to nominate a candidate they hope will flip a major seat of power. In the Senate race, Democrats look to nominate Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for the November general election matchup. In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is defending himself against attempts by Republicans to win his office.
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
Brown v. Board artifacts unearthed, studied by Kansas archaeologists
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society is working to process artifacts recently uncovered from the Brown v. Board of Education National historic site. Members of the Kansas Anthropological Association and Kansas Historical Society will spend this weekend cleaning and cataloguing multiple artifacts discovered at the site back in June. Excavation teams found artifacts dating […]
Minnesota pharmacist who refused to fill morning-after pill prescription did not discriminate, jury rules
A Minnesota jury ruled Friday that a pharmacist who refused to fill a prescription for a morning-after pill because of his "beliefs" did not violate a woman's civil rights under state law but inflicted emotional harm and awarded her $25,000 in damages. Andrea Anderson, who filed the civil lawsuit against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiowacountypress.net
Kansas 2022 farm real estate value and cash rent report
Kansas' farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, increased from 2021, according to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farm real estate value for 2022 averaged $2,630 per acre, up $530 per acre (up 25 percent) from last year. Cropland value increased...
Kansas mother’s promise to her war-injured son on life support comes true
He was killed while serving in Iraq, now the state is honoring him.
CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
Century tradition returns to fairgrounds in Southeast Kansas
GIRARD, Ks. — A century-long summer tradition was back in full force in Southeast Kansas. This week the 106th Crawford County fair” returned to Girard. Since Wednesday the fairgrounds have been full of 4-H and community members showing off their livestock and other projects, like photography or clothes they’ve constructed. Tina Oehme with Crawford County […]
North Carolina sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles in wake of Uvalde shooting
MARSHALL, N.C. — When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter. Spurred by the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and...
2-year-old child dies in hot car in Kansas; 13th so far this year
Aug. 4 -- A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead in Kansas earlier this week after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle, a fatality that brings the number of hot car deaths in the United States this year to 13. According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, law enforcement officers and emergency responders...
Suspect in Ohio shootings that left 4 dead captured in Kansas
A man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in an Ohio neighborhood on Friday has been captured in Kansas, authorities announced Saturday. Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township, north of Dayton, said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at "multiple crime scenes" and all were pronounced dead at the scene.
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
Comments / 1