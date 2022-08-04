ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

'Our job did not end': Anti-abortion leader maps out future after surprise Kansas result

NBC News
 3 days ago
NBC News

Ron DeSantis to headline rallies in battleground states this month

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hitting the campaign trail to rally Republicans in a series of battleground states, the youth conservative organization Turning Point Action announced Monday. The group is hosting a series of events featuring DeSantis later this month called “Unite and Win” rallies. DeSantis will campaign with gubernatorial...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Michigan AG probe alleges GOP opponent involved in unauthorized voting machine access

WASHINGTON — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has requested the appointment of a special prosecutor to consider criminal charges against nine people it alleges were involved in a conspiracy to improperly obtain access to voting machines used in the 2020 election — including the presumptive GOP nominee for attorney general set to challenge Nessel in the November election.
MICHIGAN STATE
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
JC Post

Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House

Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
NBC News

‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020

President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
#Abortion Issues
NBC News

Tim Michels could hit $10 million on ad spending in Wisc. race

All eyes are on Wisconsin's primaries this week, with both major parties set to nominate a candidate they hope will flip a major seat of power. In the Senate race, Democrats look to nominate Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for the November general election matchup. In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is defending himself against attempts by Republicans to win his office.
WISCONSIN STATE
KSNT News

Brown v. Board artifacts unearthed, studied by Kansas archaeologists

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Historical Society is working to process artifacts recently uncovered from the Brown v. Board of Education National historic site. Members of the Kansas Anthropological Association and Kansas Historical Society will spend this weekend cleaning and cataloguing multiple artifacts discovered at the site back in June. Excavation teams found artifacts dating […]
KANSAS STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
kiowacountypress.net

Kansas 2022 farm real estate value and cash rent report

Kansas' farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, increased from 2021, according to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farm real estate value for 2022 averaged $2,630 per acre, up $530 per acre (up 25 percent) from last year. Cropland value increased...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
KANSAS STATE
CBS News

Suspect in Ohio shootings that left 4 dead captured in Kansas

A man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in an Ohio neighborhood on Friday has been captured in Kansas, authorities announced Saturday. Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township, north of Dayton, said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at "multiple crime scenes" and all were pronounced dead at the scene.
DAYTON, OH

