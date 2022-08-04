Metro Roundup: Bid for Phase II of Shades Creek Greenway comes in over budget

Read on hooversun.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
UPDATE: Homewood approves the new Shades Creek Greenway expansion
Runners, walkers, bikers and outdoor lovers, we have big news for you. A fan-fav trail of Homewood, Shades Creek Greenway, was just approved to be extended by 1.5 miles with a $7 million price tag. Keep reading to find out all the details. Phase two is official. Birmingham, get ready...
Vestavia Hills buys former Days Inn and Bar 31 for development
Vestavia Hills on Tuesday purchased the former Days Inn at 1485 Montgomery Highway for future redevelopment. The city closed the deal for $3.6 million on Tuesday from former owner RAM Hospitality, after a special called meeting of the Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday night. The council voted 5-0 to approve the proposal, said city communications director Cinnamon McCulley.
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
Hoover : Top 6 Places You Shouldn’t Miss in Hoover, Alabama
If you’re considering moving to Hoover Alabama, you might be wondering what you’ll find in the city. This fast-growing suburb is home to several golf courses and the Riverchase Galleria, a massive mixed-use development with restaurants, offices, and shopping. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy the outdoors and the area’s many attractions, including the Moss Rock Preserve, with boulders and streams. Other attractions include Aldridge Gardens, which features an art gallery, nature trails, and a lake.
Outlet Shops of Grand River announce arrival of EV Charging Stations
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS —The Outlet Shops of Grand River announces the arrival of CatCard LLC, bringing EV Charging Stations to the mall. Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds welcomed this new business with a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 5, 2022. According to the Leeds Area Chamber of […]
Homeless and Transitional Housing Center To Open in Smithfield
A ribbon cutting for a new homeless shelter for youth that will serve as a “safe haven” and offer services was held Thursday in Smithfield. The Way Station, which received $1.3 million from the city, is a project spearheaded by AIDS Alabama and will give young people the protection they need “at the most critical and vulnerable moments of time is critical to all of us,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.
Huntsville home values continue to soar as other Alabama cities see slowdown
Home values in Alabama’s four largest cities - Huntsville, Montgomery, Birmingham and Mobile - have all enjoyed significant growth since January of 2020, as the nationwide real estate market saw home values soar. But one city stands apart from the rest. According to data from Zillow, median home values...
Irondale mayor, council president address concerns over gender identity comments surrounding World Games ordinance
By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune IRONDALE – Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. and Council President David Spivey addressed citizens at the Irondale City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, regarding comments that were been made concerning an ordinance that allowed the Irondale Police Department to assist the Birmingham Police Department during the World Games. […]
More than 60K turn out to Rock the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities. See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ begins in Gadsden, celebrating 35 years
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Three Alabama towns are major stops for the “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this weekend. From Thursday through Sunday, tourists and travelers can stop by three-yard sale locations in Gadsden, Collinsville and Fort Payne set up by vendors associated with the “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” also […]
Steakhouse and resort coming to Hallmark Farm in Warrior
WARRIOR, Ala. — A restaurant, resort and RV park is coming to Jefferson County along I-65. Marshall Steakhouse and Resort has plans for a major complex on Hallmark Farm on the Warrior River. Find out more by watching the video above.
Freddy’s in Helena officially opens for business
HELENA – After much anticipation, the Helena location of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has finally opened. The restaurant opened its doors to the public with a special ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Helena Business Association on Thursday, Aug. 4. There was a significant crowd of people...
Breakfast and lunch prices increase at Shelby County Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just like everything else, inflation is driving up the price of school lunches. This is an added burden for many families who have gotten used to meals at school being free during the pandemic. Shelby County Schools is increasing prices for meals by 25 cents for...
Irondale neighbors beginning to band together against short term rentals
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Irondale are beginning to voice their frustration about some of their neighbors, specifically short term renters. This comes after shootings near short term rental homes in Irondale and a homicide in Avondale last month. Many adamantly oppose Airbnb’s and other short term rental operations....
The Foundry Farm digs deeper than dirt—a unique recovery program
On beautiful, green rolling hills north of Birmingham sits a farm that’s home to more than just garden plots. The Foundry Farm, a recovery program part of The Foundry Ministries, helps men find healing from their addictions. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible program and how you can help The Foundry Farm.
An inside look at the new apartments at 20 Midtown—live above CAVA, Panda Express + more [PHOTOS]
20 Midtown’s newest building opened on August 1, offering 325 more apartments and amazing retail below, featuring Panda Express, Milo’s, Cava, Nail Resort and much more. Keep reading to see all that 20 Midtown has to offer. Find your perfect home at 20 Midtown today and contact them...
After racist text, Vincent council moves to fire police chief, disband department
Just days after city officials confirmed a text message containing a racist joke sent by a Vincent police officer, the city council approved a resolution to proceed with the termination of Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant chief John L. Goss and to disband the police department, Mayor James Latimore confirmed.
Openings and closings: an update on restaurants along U.S. 280
Two restaurants along the U.S. 280 Corridor announced their closures over the weekend, while several more are set to open. Superior Grill, a popular tex-mex restaurant on the corridor had their last day of business on July 30. 280 Living was told last month that the closing date would be...
Vincent’s final police officer resigns from department
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The small Shelby County town of Vincent has no police officers on the force as of August 5, 2022. After both the chief and the assistant chief were suspended following a racist text allegation, the one remaining officer resigned. Vincent Mayor James Latimer confirmed the...
Demolition on the Roebuck Castle renovation has begun [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
In early July, we told you renovations on the long-neglected Roebuck Castle would be starting mid-July. Well, demolition has begun and we’ve got pictures and some awesome drone footage to prove it, thanks to Paul Mielke of A&E’s Flipping Down South. You have to see this house to believe it.
