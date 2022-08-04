Jason Momoa celebrates company partnership aboard West Coast flight

Read on www.mynews13.com
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Kevin Smith Blasts Warner Bros. Over Killing ‘Batgirl’ but Standing by ‘The Flash’: ‘Incredibly Bad Look’
Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith is calling out Warner Bros. Discovery for a series of “bad” decisions over the DC Universe. Smith dished on his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show that HBO should reassess releasing “Batgirl,” the shelved $90 million DC Comics installment starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, and J.K. Simmons. “It’s an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina ‘Batgirl’ movie,” Smith lamented. “I don’t give a shit if the movie was absolute fucking dog shit – I guarantee you that it wasn’t. The two directors [Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi] who directed that movie did a couple...
Lou Barlia, Camera Operator on ‘Love Story,’ ‘Jaws’ and ‘Steel Magnolias,’ Dies at 92
Lou Barlia, who served as a camera operator on films from Love Story, Death Wish, Jaws and The Big Chill to Brighton Beach Memoirs, Steel Magnolias and Frankie and Johnny, has died. He was 92. Barlia died June 25 at his home in Las Vegas after a brief battle with mesothelioma, his family announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Newton-John, Australian Songstress and 'Grease' Star, Dies at 73Bert Fields, Litigator to the Stars, Dies at 93Paul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73 In his four-decade career, Barlia also looked through a viewfinder on Serpico (1973), The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975), Next Stop, Greenwich Village (1976), Slap Shot (1977), An Unmarried Woman (1978), Eyes of Laura Mars (1978), Superman (1978), Gloria (1980), Mr....
'The One That Got Away' Stars Jeff Perla & Alex Van Gurp Secretly Build Luxurious Hamptons Love Nest As They Pursue House Flipping Dreams — See The Photos
Prime Video's The One That Got Away stars Jeff Perla and Alex Van Gurp are going strong after the experimental dating series' heartwarming season finale — and the two have been keeping busy!In an exclusive interview with OK!, Perla and Van Gurp reveal they've been secretly building their own home in the Hamptons throughout the year that they had to keep their relationship under wraps as they waited for the show to air. Not only are the happy couple building their first house together in the affluent New York community, but they share it's been important to them that they...
