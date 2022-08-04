This LEGO G-Shock Mudmaster looks just about as realistic as the original

Sweden-based Ergostone is taking soapstone, a mining by-product, and turning it into an ergonomic and sustainable wellness product. Meet Ergostone, a heating pad that looks and feels nothing like the heating pads you’re used to. Instead of being filled with water, wheat, or gel the Ergostone is filled with a fine sand made from soapstone. Soapstone has unique thermal-retention properties, and is excavated in large amounts during mining activities. Ergostone simply turns that wasted mineral into a compress or pad that can be quickly heated in a microwave or normal oven, or cooled in a freezer. Suspended in a silicone sleeve, the Ergostone can then be placed on parts of your body or even wrapped around joints or limbs and used as either a hot or cold compress. Aside from providing relief through temperature, the pad also weighs roughly 4.4 lbs (2 kilograms) doubling up as a relaxation weight to help reduce stress and anxiety.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO