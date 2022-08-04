This LEGO G-Shock Mudmaster looks just about as realistic as the original

Read on www.yankodesign.com
Related
yankodesign.com
These Japanese-inspired office pods offer an oasis in busy workplaces
Design trends come and go. Some even say they swing back and forth like a pendulum. Office cubicles and room dividers were once deemed impersonal and anti-social, but open floor plans that replaced them are now considered too distracting and unproductive. Whichever way that design pendulum swings, the workplace will always be a busy place, and people in that space will always be in need of some safe, quiet area from time to time. Rather than building permanent walls and rooms, office pods have become a more economical alternative, offering an enclosed sanctuary even for just a few minutes or hours. This minimalist work pod promises the same but adds a touch of Japanese-inspired aesthetic to bring a visual and aural retreat right in the midst of a chaotic office.
Top Speed
Shmee’s Zenvo TSR-S is a Wild Purple Hypercar That’s Rarer Than a Bugatti
Before we dive into the wild TSR-S, not many of you know the brand behind the madness, Zenvo. Started in 2004, Zenvo Automotive is a Danish sports car manufacturer that produced its first supercar, the ST1, from 2009 until 2016. From then on, the brand introduced the TS1 GT, the track-only TSR, and the wild road legal TSR-S which we see here. Zenvo has a very low production output of around five units per year, though this is in the name of extensive exclusivity and a bespoke building process.
yankodesign.com
This shape-shifting Audi concept prioritizes lounge themed socializing in autonomous mode
The paradigm shift in the interior design of concept cars is weighting towards lounge theme – presuming there’ll be reliable Level 5 autonomy in half a decade’s time. We’ve seen a number of concept designs embellished in big brand logos (of course not the official ones of course) having spacious and airy interiors, just like a living room.
Mercedes-AMG Reveals Supercar-Inspired Carbon Fiber Speaker Box
The world of automotive merchandising is perpetually expanding, and brands from Modena to Stuttgart, from Tokyo to Detroit, all want a piece of the pie. Ferrari is arguably the best self-marketing automaker out there, but Mercedes is pretty adept at parting fans from their hard-earned cash too. The latest such...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lego and Lamborghini have teamed up to create a 3,696-piece model of the Sián sports car
Lego has enjoyed something of a renaissance over the past few years, expanding its collections to include sets for everyone, no matter their age, ability or interests.This has helped the Danish brick to attract an older audience – it’s no longer just for kids. From a 2,585-piece spinning globe to a tribute to Vespa’s classic 1960s scooter or a 9,036-piece Roman colosseum, there’s plenty for adults to love.One of Lego’s fastest-growing collections, the technic range indulges car enthusiasts with its realistic models of cars from the likes of Porsche, Ford, Ferrari, Lamborghini and more. Most recently, we saw the company collaborate...
This 165-Foot Superyacht Has a Beach Club Hidden Underneath a Secret Door
Mangusta’s latest fleet member is full of surprises. The Mangusta 165 REV, which was launched this week at the Italian builder’s Viareggio yard, was inspired by the sports cars of the early 20th century and has a ton of distinctive automotive-style features. As its moniker implies, the 165-footer...
Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'
These visuals of our expected demise will haunt me forever.
Ford Mustang 'Dark Horse' may steal the muscle car race
Katy Perry, your new car is almost here. Ford has filed for a trademark on a name that could soon appear on its pony car. The application is for Mustang Dark Horse, although it is likely not a reference to Perry's 2013 hit song. In June, Ford launched an online...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Speed
Ducati DesertX Becomes Lighter, Faster, & More Powerful Thanks To SC-Project
The DesertX is Ducati’s first proper off-roader in a long time. It has gained attention globally from enthusiasts, potential customers, and even famous accessory giants like SC-Project. As a result, the renowned exhaust maker has unveiled the Rally Raid muffler for the DesertX, which helps you make the bike even more fun.
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
thefreshtoast.com
Why People Put Ice Cubes In Their Bong
Newbies or cannabis connoisseurs alike can benefit from adding ice to a bong. It’s a simple and literally free way that you can elevate your bong experience. Here’s how. Bongs are a legendary way to get high. In fact, bongs are an iconic marijuana paraphernalia that has been around for decades. They come in a huge array of shapes and sizes, made out of simple plastic tubes to more elaborate glass bongs. However, in essence, they all feature a cylindrical structure with a wider base which is designed to hold water.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
yankodesign.com
This unique sand-filled heating pad can be wrapped anywhere around your body, and used for cooling too
Sweden-based Ergostone is taking soapstone, a mining by-product, and turning it into an ergonomic and sustainable wellness product. Meet Ergostone, a heating pad that looks and feels nothing like the heating pads you’re used to. Instead of being filled with water, wheat, or gel the Ergostone is filled with a fine sand made from soapstone. Soapstone has unique thermal-retention properties, and is excavated in large amounts during mining activities. Ergostone simply turns that wasted mineral into a compress or pad that can be quickly heated in a microwave or normal oven, or cooled in a freezer. Suspended in a silicone sleeve, the Ergostone can then be placed on parts of your body or even wrapped around joints or limbs and used as either a hot or cold compress. Aside from providing relief through temperature, the pad also weighs roughly 4.4 lbs (2 kilograms) doubling up as a relaxation weight to help reduce stress and anxiety.
ComicBook
Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans
If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
insideevs.com
BMW Delivers Final i3 Models In Special Ceremony At Munich Museum
After over eight years of production, BMW finally discontinued the i3 in June. However, the last cars were only delivered this week. All 18 final models featured the same Galvanic Gold and black paint job. Customers got the chance to pick up their cars from BMW's Munich Museum. Throughout its...
Engadget
This powerful mini flashlight is on sale for under $20
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Most smartphones feature a flashlight, which may be helpful if you need to tackle a quick chore in the dark. But if you work in dimly lit spaces often or enjoy outdoor activities like and night hikes, you might want to reconsider relying on your phone too much.
yankodesign.com
Blazo brings a rechargeable desk fan and desk lamp in the space of one
We’d all love to have as much space as we need, but the reality is that physical space will always be limited. We might have a large desk or shelf, for example, to fit all our stationery and stuff, but that also means less floor space for other things. Many people try to be smart by buying multi-functional products or modular furniture that can be arranged and used as needed. Sometimes, the combinations make sense, but other times you can also be left scratching your head. This desk fan, for example, looks almost ordinary, that is until you flip the switch on to shed some light on matters, literally.
Rare Porsche GT3 RS With Just 5k Miles on Bring A Trailer
It's crazy that this car came out as early at 2007. We all know that Porsche has done some crazy things in the European automotive world recently. From sub-three-second 0-60 mph times to some of the wildest styling cues available on the motorized market. However, these incredible innovations are not strictly limited to models made within the last 10 years. This particular vehicle is an excellent example of that as it sports styling and performance you might expect today, but in reality, it was built in 2007. So what makes this Porsche such an excellent option for any car collector passionate about speed?
If You Have No Clue What Web3 Is, You're Not Alone. Here's a Breakdown of the Future of the Internet.
You almost can't escape the buzz surrounding NFTs, cryptocurrency and Web3. Some say these technologies will come to revolutionize every aspect of society. Others say this is a pipe dream. As the majority of entrepreneurs are not tech-focused, it may be challenging to get a grasp on Web3 and what...
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus
You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
Comments / 0