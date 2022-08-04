Read on www.nbcnews.com
woke watcher
3d ago
yep and so many people said oh Trump's losing his supporters oh Trump don't have no supporters and then Michigan's blowing it away
27
Cynthia Timmerman
3d ago
And while Trump was great at identifying serious and valid issues, his self serving, scorched Earth, half baked policies have nearly destroyed our country. Hate and greed begets hate and greed. It will become a lot worse before it gets better. May God help us.
11
WowNow
3d ago
Why does it appear that Southern GOP voters are starting to realize they have been hoodwinked and not Northern GOP Voters--Southerners are seriously power based--so is it that Northerners they are just in denial based on fears of not being dominant-I honestly want to know they still believe in discredited lies?
10
