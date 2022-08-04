ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

woke watcher
3d ago

yep and so many people said oh Trump's losing his supporters oh Trump don't have no supporters and then Michigan's blowing it away

Cynthia Timmerman
3d ago

And while Trump was great at identifying serious and valid issues, his self serving, scorched Earth, half baked policies have nearly destroyed our country. Hate and greed begets hate and greed. It will become a lot worse before it gets better. May God help us.

WowNow
3d ago

Why does it appear that Southern GOP voters are starting to realize they have been hoodwinked and not Northern GOP Voters--Southerners are seriously power based--so is it that Northerners they are just in denial based on fears of not being dominant-I honestly want to know they still believe in discredited lies?

The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
