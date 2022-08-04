Lancaster County company talks about National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Read on www.witf.org
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
Come On the Turkey Hill Experience Review – A Ride of a Lifetime
When doing research for upcoming trips, I always start my process by posting in my favorite family travel groups I belong to on Facebook. It’s a great way to start the searches, cause the majority of the moms in these groups to have kids the same age as mine. Plus, their travel styles are similar to mine. Usually, though, I get many different ideas. And rarely do they repeat, since everyone has something new to offer. That was until I started to ask about what to do in Lancaster County, PA. I kid you not, out of the 25 responses I got on my thread, 20 of them yelled (with capital letters and many exclamation points) TURKEY HILL EXPERIENCE!
This York County home has its own ‘beach’
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — “Beachfront” property isn’t really something you’ll find in Central Pennsylvania, but one York County home for sale comes about as close as you can get. This home on Long Level Road in Wrightsville has its own private waterfront with a sandy...
Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M
A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
How one Pennsylvania retailer is adjusting as container rates drop
LANCASTER, Pa. — While Interiors Home here typically doesn’t buy product by the container itself, it is beginning to feel the effects of declining shipping prices. “There is still inflationary pricing being felt by our vendors, but price increases that are coming through to us are waning,” Michelle Dissinger, director of merchandising for the soon-to-be three store retailer, told Furniture Today. “A few vendors have lifted their surcharges and even a few have started back up with promotional discounts being offered again as of the third quarter.”
York County horse rescue struggles to stay on the saddle through inflation
YORK, Pa. — Omega Horse Rescue in Peach Bottom Township is in dire straits. “COVID and the economy have hit us really hard here at the rescue with funding," Director Kelly Smith said. "And we are now into our savings.”. Since the onset of the pandemic donations and the...
The Fig & Barrel Pub: Warm, Inviting and Aged to Perfection
The first thing one notices upon entering The Fig & Barrel Pub in downtown York is the “Whiskey Wall.” It is a tall wall of fully-operational whiskey bottles and small barrels stacked on wooden shelves behind a lovely long bar just inside the front door. You can’t miss...
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
Adams Co. SPCA takes in dogs from Va. mass breeding facility
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Adams County SPCA has taken in 30 beagles as part of the group of dogs to be removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed...
Ready, Set, Explore! at York Arts Week
Join us for three free Ready, Set, Explore! events at York Arts Week on Saturday, August 27 from 9am – Noon! We’ll be at Community of Hope (Hannah Penn K-8), Keystone Kidspace, and CASA!. Families will have the chance to take a photo with Daniel Tiger at Community...
A play told around a campfire at Pottstown’s Theater With a View
Forget what you think a play is supposed to look like. Theater with a View in Pottstown and the Nightdrive theater company are stepping off the stage and doing something different.
‘Hidden gem’ restaurant with Indian food, bar and trivia nights opens in Dauphin County
Visitors at Karara Tandoori & American Grill in Middletown gather around a bar with draft beer, play trivia and order tikka masala with naan. The restaurant at 15 Mill St. at the former JD’s Junction is not like traditional Indian establishments. Karara, named for the Indian word meaning a “delicious,” meshes a neighborhood bar vibe with an Indian/American menu.
Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA
“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
Interactive dinosaur exhibit coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be turning into a jurassic adventure very soon!. Dinosaur Adventure is to be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience what it was like back in the age of the dinosaurs.
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
Dr. Oz campaign stops through Central PA
LEBANON, Pa. — On Thursday, Dr. Mehmet Oz joined local supporters for a campaign event at the Red-Headed League in Lebanon. With the midterm elections just three months away and a recent FOX News poll favoring Democratic candidate John Fetterman by 11-points, Dr. Oz is hoping to close the gap.
The Medical Minute: Pickleball’s Popularity Surges, Health Benefits Abound
HERSHEY, Pa. — It’s just after 8:00 a.m. at the University Fitness Center on the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus, and a familiar thock-thock-thock sound is coming from the basketball court. It’s pickleball time, and already a handful of players have started on the...
USAF vet, former drag racer gets honored with parade of cars at Lebanon VAMC
Jerry Loeb’s love of cars bloomed even before he was old enough to drive. The U.S. Air Force veteran began working on cars before he even got his license, and once that happened, he put the proverbial – and literal – pedal to the metal as a drag racer and kept it there.
