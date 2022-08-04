South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

Read on ktwb.com
Related
kelo.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Endorses Gordon Reelection
South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday endorsed Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon in his campaign to win the GOP party nomination in the Aug. 16 primary, according to a prepared statement. “Over the last few years, it has become more obvious than ever that leadership has consequences," Noem...
ktwb.com
Showcase your singing at the South Dakota State Fair
HURON, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you have vocal talent you would like to show off, the South Dakota State Fair and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union are looking for you. More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded at the Dakota Star Talent Competition during the South Dakota State Fair. Applications are available online at http://www.sdstatefair.com and are due by 5 p.m. on August 19th. There are two age divisions, junior and adult.
KFYR-TV
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate and former Miss America, Cara Mund is petitioning for nomination for Congress. Mund needs 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot for November’s General Election. Mund plans to run as an Independent. If elected, she would become North Dakota’s first woman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
AG Week
AgweekTV Full Show: Tharaldson Ethanol deals with big loss, Lida Farm, labor shortage hits South Dakota co-op
This week on AgweekTV, the Casselton ethanol plant suffered a big loss with the death of its COO. We talk with owner Gary Tharaldson. This is the best time of year for people who like their produce straight from the farm. And, a South Dakota elevator takes a drastic measure to fill a serious labor shortage.
Life saving tool for overdose epidemic illegal in SD
Fentanyl testing strips can save lives and several states have legalized them in recent years. However, they are still illegal in South Dakota.
South Dakota Schools Are Set To Begin Next Week
WOW, where did the summer go? Time to put away the pool floaties, and dig out the backpacks for the kids to return to school. South Dakota's school year is right around the corner. Hard to believe that those summer vacation trips will end shortly as student-athletes begin fall practice....
RELATED PEOPLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in South Dakota
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
kbhbradio.com
Democratic Gov Candidate Jamie Smith makes stop in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, who is challenging incumbent Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint for Governor, stopped in Rapid City for a meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Shelter on Canyon Lake Drive last night. Smith was asked what he feels makes Governor Noem vulnerable...
dakotanewsnow.com
Gov. Noem launches website targeting opponent
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem took aim at her opponent in the November election, Jamie Smith, Tuesday. Her campaign launched a new website targeting the democrat. The website, JamieandJoe.com, aligns Smith with President Biden and his policies, and claims the state representative is “out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Penitentiary inmate letters reveal despair, call for change
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Dakota News Now I-team continues to hear from Correctional officers, inmates, and their families regarding the lack of staffing at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. No one is expecting a posh experience while behind bars. However, the claim is basic human dignity...
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
Heads Up, Minnesota Has Gold Mining Plans In The Dakotas
Minnesota must have enough of its own land to continue destroying in the Iron Range. North Dakota has the Badlands and South Dakota is home to the Black Hills. The rest of our states are a bit of a yawn in the eye candy department. Now it seems Minnesota-based F-3 Gold wants to start ripping up ground in The Mount Rushmore State.
Group Raising Awareness of Human Trafficking at South Dakota’s Sturgis Rally
With the annual Sturgis Rally ready to kick off in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the Native American advocacy organization Native Hope is raising awareness of human trafficking at the rally, especially among Native women. “Human trafficking of young Native American girls is a real issue here in South...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Hills Pioneer
Noem joins Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride
STURGIS — Gov. Kristi Noem joins the long list of celebrity guests attending the 2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Legends Ride Monday during the 82nd Sturgis Rally. “It is an honor to have South Dakota’s Governor, Kristi Noem, again join us on the Legends Ride,” said Rod Woodruff, president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “Not many governors are willing and able to hop on a motorcycle and lead a charity ride to help raise money for worthy causes. We are blessed to have one who cares about motorcyclists and the freedoms we enjoy. We are very proud of Governor Kristi Noem.”
newscenter1.tv
Former South Dakota auditor again facing federal fraud charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A former South Dakota state auditor is facing 14 federal charges related to fraud just four years after being convicted of similar crimes. Steven A. Knigge, age 76, whose LinkedIn account says he started as a state auditor in 1983, is also a retired fraud investigator with the South Dakota Department of Revenue. Court documents unsealed this week show Knigge is facing five counts of bank fraud, eight counts of money laundering, and one count of wire fraud after cashing multiple fraudulent checks between April and October 2021. Knigge allegedly also applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan just over $20,000 in April 2021.
newscenter1.tv
Local leaders try to solve housing affordability in Rapid City
RAPID VALLEY, S.D.- Heartland Heights, a new affordable housing complex, opened Wednesday in Rapid Valley. The event was celebrated with a ribbon cutting, speeches, and a tour of the available rooms in the complex. Mayor of Rapid City, Steve Allender, explained, “There is an obligation to keep prices in line...
Retired fraud investigator charged with bank fraud
A retired fraud investigator for the South Dakota Department of Revenue is facing several charges for money laundering and bank fraud.
Comments / 0