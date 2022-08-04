ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
44th Boats on the Boardwalk to Start in Traverse City

By Madison Schlegel
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
The Boats on the Boardwalk has been an event people look forward to for more than four decades.

This year, the Antique and Classic Boat Society is getting together the best crop of vintage boats to look at.

They come and line up along the Boardman River, and community members have the chance to take a stroll down memory lane while they look at each boat.

This year, Boats on the Boardwalk is on Saturday, August 6. Their event organizer will be with us to talk about the event’s return.

For the weekend’s details and how you can get involved, click here.

