Premier League predictions: Who will finish where in 2022-23?

Chelsea signs Marc Cucurella, trolls Brighton in the process
Chelsea couldn’t help but sneak in a little dig at Brighton when announcing the signing of Marc Cucurella on Friday. The Spanish defender moved from Brighton to Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62 million. The transfer had been reported to be in the works for some time and on Wednesday, several media outlets confirmed that the move had been agreed. Brighton, though, took umbrage with those reports and issued a strongly worded statement that began, as all serious statements do, with an all-caps “CLUB STATEMENT.” CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement...
Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers
LONDON (AP) — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team’s standards.
BBC
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
ESPN
Dortmund beat Leverkusen 1-0 but new signing Adeyemi suffers injury
A first half goal by Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus was enough to carry last season's runners-up past Bayer Leverkusen in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday but their winning start was overshadowed by an injury to new signing Karim Adeyemi. It was also a victorious return for Dortmund coach Edin...
Pep Guardiola Wants To Stay At Manchester City Beyond This Season
There has been speculation about whether Pep Guardiola would be extending his Manchester City contract after this season, or whether he would be moving on to pastures new. Jurgen Klopp signed a new deal with Liverpool towards the end of last season, and many City fans were left wondering whether Guardiola would follow suit.
‘Fulham, They’ll Be Tough Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Opening Fixture
Liverpool kick start their Premier League campaign this afternoon away to newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts ahead of the game.
Match Report: Fulham 2 Liverpool 2 - Disappointing Draw on Opening Day
Liverpool came back twice but were ultimately held to a 2-2 draw against Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League at Craven Cottage.
SB Nation
West Ham United vs Manchester City – The Opposition
It only feels like yesterday when Ilkay Gundogan tapped home the winner against Aston Villa to win the Premier League title in dramatic circumstances. It’s even less time since Manchester City’s very own Chloe Kelly fired home for England as the Lionesses beat Germany to be crowned European champions for the first time. Yet here we are on the brink of a new season, with the boys looking for a third consecutive league title, and the girls aiming to take on Chelsea and Arsenal for WSL bragging rights.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Presnel Kimpembe to stay at PSG despite interest from Chelsea
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Presnel Kimpembe is set to stay at PSG. Presnel Kimpembe looks set to stay...
FOX Sports
Jorginho gives Chelsea 1-0 opening win over Everton in EPL
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jorginho’s late first-half penalty was enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday for the London club's first win at Goodison Park in five visits. It was far from a convincing performance from Thomas Tuchel's team,...
Watch: Mohammed Salah scores to make it 2-2 at Craven Cottage
Watch: Mohammed Salah scores to bring Liverpool level on the opening weekend against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
NBC Sports
Leicester City vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, video, stream link
Two clubs that struggled with injuries last season meet in an Opening Day fixture that could go the way of Leicester City or Brentford at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10m ET online via Peacock Premium). The Foxes are experiencing tumult as they reportedly have to sell...
Steven Gerrard urges Aston Villa players to start ‘walking the walk’ in top flight
Steven Gerrard has said Aston Villa must start “walking the walk” if they are to achieve a top-half finish after being backed by the club’s billionaire owners to revamp the spine of his team. Villa have made five signings, including Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal, and...
SB Nation
View from the enemy: Everton expect this year will be better than the last
Chelsea and Everton are about to kick off at Goodison Park in the first game of the new Premier League season for them. Both teams will be hoping to get off to a good start after finishing at opposite ends of the table last season. For a bit of pre-match reading, we sat down with Trent Nelson of Royal Blue Mersey to chat about the expectations for the next 90 minutes and next 9 months ahead. Be sure to check out the reverse version of this Q&A, where we talk about all the drama of Chelsea Football Club.
Christian Benteke leaves Crystal Palace for MLS in club record deal for D.C. United
Christian Benteke is heading to D.C. United, as the MLS club announced a deadline day move to acquire the Belgium striker from Crystal Palace. Benteke, 31, will be available to play for Wayne Rooney’s side once his International Transfer Certificate and U.S. work visa are approved. His contract runs through the 2024 season, with a club option for 2025. “Christian is a top player who has played at the highest level for a long time,” said Rooney in a club statement announcing the move. “His experience and ability to score goals and help the team will be invaluable. It’s exciting for the...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
