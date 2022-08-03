ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League predictions: Who will finish where in 2022-23?

BBC
 4 days ago
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chelsea signs Marc Cucurella, trolls Brighton in the process

Chelsea couldn’t help but sneak in a little dig at Brighton when announcing the signing of Marc Cucurella on Friday. The Spanish defender moved from Brighton to Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62 million. The transfer had been reported to be in the works for some time and on Wednesday, several media outlets confirmed that the move had been agreed. Brighton, though, took umbrage with those reports and issued a strongly worded statement that began, as all serious statements do, with an all-caps “CLUB STATEMENT.” CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement...
MLS
The Associated Press

Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers

LONDON (AP) — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team’s standards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Dortmund beat Leverkusen 1-0 but new signing Adeyemi suffers injury

A first half goal by Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus was enough to carry last season's runners-up past Bayer Leverkusen in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday but their winning start was overshadowed by an injury to new signing Karim Adeyemi. It was also a victorious return for Dortmund coach Edin...
MLS
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Nathan Collins
SB Nation

West Ham United vs Manchester City – The Opposition

It only feels like yesterday when Ilkay Gundogan tapped home the winner against Aston Villa to win the Premier League title in dramatic circumstances. It’s even less time since Manchester City’s very own Chloe Kelly fired home for England as the Lionesses beat Germany to be crowned European champions for the first time. Yet here we are on the brink of a new season, with the boys looking for a third consecutive league title, and the girls aiming to take on Chelsea and Arsenal for WSL bragging rights.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#The Premier League#Bbc Sport#Rb Leipzig
FOX Sports

Jorginho gives Chelsea 1-0 opening win over Everton in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jorginho’s late first-half penalty was enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Everton in the English Premier League on Saturday for the London club's first win at Goodison Park in five visits. It was far from a convincing performance from Thomas Tuchel's team,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

View from the enemy: Everton expect this year will be better than the last

Chelsea and Everton are about to kick off at Goodison Park in the first game of the new Premier League season for them. Both teams will be hoping to get off to a good start after finishing at opposite ends of the table last season. For a bit of pre-match reading, we sat down with Trent Nelson of Royal Blue Mersey to chat about the expectations for the next 90 minutes and next 9 months ahead. Be sure to check out the reverse version of this Q&A, where we talk about all the drama of Chelsea Football Club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian Benteke leaves Crystal Palace for MLS in club record deal for D.C. United

Christian Benteke is heading to D.C. United, as the MLS club announced a deadline day move to acquire the Belgium striker from Crystal Palace. Benteke, 31, will be available to play for Wayne Rooney’s side once his International Transfer Certificate and U.S. work visa are approved. His contract runs through the 2024 season, with a club option for 2025. “Christian is a top player who has played at the highest level for a long time,” said Rooney in a club statement announcing the move. “His experience and ability to score goals and help the team will be invaluable. It’s exciting for the...
MLS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
SPORTS

