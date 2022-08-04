Back Antonio Conte to work his magic and lead Tottenham to a trophy at 3/1 - Jones Knows

Read on www.skysports.com
Man Utd looked better with Cristiano Ronaldo despite Brighton defeat, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United looked better when Cristiano Ronaldo came on, although the forward could not inspire his side to a point against Brighton. There had been plenty of pre-match speculation as to whether Ronaldo would be in Ten Hag's first Premier League XI despite a series of run-ins throughout the summer.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli header and Marc Guehi own goal enough for Mikel Arteta's team
Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s added resilience after his side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to claim maximum points on the opening night of the Premier League. Expectation and excitement levels have grown around the Emirates after an impressive pre-season and Arsenal delivered on the opening night with Gabriel Martinelli and a Marc Guehi own goal enough for the points.
Premier League
Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League. Old TraffordAttendance: Attendance73,711.
Man Utd keen on PSV winger Cody Gakpo and Liverpool want Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'appreciates' PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who is also linked to Arsenal and Leeds. Liverpool are keen on a swap deal for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, with either Roberto Firmino or Naby...
Reporter notebook: Why Kasper Schmeichel and Aaron Ramsey decided to join 'ambitious' Nice
Kasper Schmeichel's move to Nice came as a surprise to many. And having spent some time with Kasper this week on the French Riviera, it is clear he's excited by the challenge that lies ahead. He admits the last few days have been an emotional rollercoaster. He leaves Leicester with...
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Spurs ease past Saints on opening weekend of new Premier League season
Antonio Conte believes it was "common sense" to not start any of his new summer signings as his Tottenham side began their new Premier League season with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Southampton. The visitors took a surprise lead in the 12th minute through James Ward-Prowse's superb downward volley,...
Sheffield United 2-0 Millwall: Blades cruise to first win of the season
Sheffield United cruised past Millwall to pick up their first points of the new season with a convincing 2-0 win at Bramall Lane. First-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge sealed victory for Paul Heckingbottom's men, who could have a third goal before the break only for Oliver Norwood to see his penalty saved.
Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores twice but Mohamed Salah rescues Reds with late equaliser
Fulham came close to producing one of the biggest shocks on the opening weekend of any Premier League season as Aleksandar Mitrovic marked his return to the top flight with two goals in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Craven Cottage. Mohamed Salah levelled for the visitors with 10 minutes...
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Everton can take advantage of an undercooked Chelsea
After pinpointing Ben White to be carded at 6/1 on Friday night, Jones Knows casts his eye over Saturday's games as the Premier League returns. They go again. With such little change, barring a slight revamp of their forward line, there is absolute confidence that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be out to steamroll opponents from the first whistle yet again. This is a team that scored 147 goals across all competitions last season, including 94 in the Premier League where they are unbeaten in their last 19 games, winning 16.
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Jorginho penalty earns Blues first win at Goodison Park since 2017
Jorginho's penalty earned Chelsea a first win at Everton since 2017, with the hosts' 1-0 defeat worsened by serious injuries suffered by Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey. Jorginho converted from the spot with what was the third opening-weekend penalty he has scored for the Blues, after Abdoulaye Doucoure had halted Ben Chilwell's run into the box with a clumsy challenge.
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson strikes sees dominant Magpies to opening Premier League weekend victory
Superb second-half goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson saw Newcastle ease past Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their Premier League opener, but Eddie Howe wants his side to be more ruthless in front of goal. The Magpies really should have won by more after a dominant but frustrating first half....
Leeds 2-1 Wolves: Rayan Ait-Nouri own goal secures Jesse Marsch's side an opening weekend win at Elland Road
Jesse Marsch and Bruno Lage clashed at full-time as a new-look Leeds got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 comeback win over Wolves at Elland Road. Wolves dominated the second half, but were pegged back when Rayan Ait-Nouri turned Patrick Bamford's cross into his own net in the 74th minute to give Leeds the three points.
EFL goals and round-up: Burnley held; Sunderland, Blackburn win
Sammie Szmodics' debut strike helped send Blackburn top of the Championship with a 3-0 win at Swansea. Szmodics made a quick impact on his maiden outing after the switch from Peterborough, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Lewis Travis also on target. Rovers are the only side to boast two wins...
Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa: Jefferson Lerma helps fire promoted Cherries to opening weekend victory
Premier League newcomers Bournemouth got their campaign off to a dream start with a deserved 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium, as Steven Gerrard bemoaned a "lack of quality" from his below-par side. Jefferson Lerma scored the game's opener in the second minute - the quickest goal...
QPR 3-2 Middlesbrough: Michael Beale's side hold off comeback for victory
QPR held off a Middlesbrough fightback to win 3-2 and give Michael Beale his first victory as boss. Chloe Kelly, scorer of England's winner in their recent Euros triumph, was the guest of honour at Loftus Road, where Rangers were three up before Boro clawed their way back into the game.
Birmingham 2-1 Huddersfield: Hosts put off-field uncertainty to one side with narrow win over visitors
Birmingham put their ongoing off-field uncertainty to one side with a narrow 2-1 win over Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship at St Andrew's. First-half goals from Scott Hogan and home debutant Przemyslaw Placheta, on loan from Norwich, gave new head coach John Eustace's side a seemingly comfortable platform for victory.
Hibernian 1-1 Hearts: Martin Boyle marks Easter Road return with late Edinburgh derby equaliser
Martin Boyle marked his Hibs return with a late goal to earn the Easter Road side a 1-1 draw with Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby of the new Scottish Premiership season. Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring with his first goal for Hearts in the 22nd minute as he fired through the legs of Hibs keeper David Marshall.
Preston 0-0 Hull City: Goalless at Deepdale
Preston's frustrating start to the season continued as they failed to score for the second successive game as Ryan Lowe's side were held to a drab 0-0 draw by Hull at Deepdale. The Lilywhites were unable to find a goal away at local rivals Wigan on the opening weekend and...
Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker returns for Kilmarnock tie five month lay-off
Rangers fans are set to see Alfredo Morelos back in a blue jersey against Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday. The Colombia forward has fully recovered from a thigh injury which has kept him out since March and which required surgery. Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has included him in the Gers...
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-6 Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane on scoresheet as champions thrash hosts in Bundesliga season opener
Sadio Mane was on the scoresheet as champions Bayern Munich fired five goals past Eintracht Frankfurt in the first half on the way to a 6-1 victory in Friday's Bundesliga season opener. The Bavarians put down a marker at the start of the campaign as they look to land an...
