ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Minnesota Animal Control Officer Hospitalized After Dog Attack

By Andy Brownell
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Quick Country 96.5

Man With Knife Killed By Deputies in Far NW Twin Cities Suburb

Otsego, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man was shot to death early today in a suburban area on the northwest edge of the Twin Cities. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the deadly officer-involved shooting occurred after deputies were sent to a residence in Otsego around 12:50 AM to deal with a man experiencing mental challenges and threatening to physically harm his family and himself. According to a news release, the man initially agreed to go to a hospital for an evaluation, but while waiting for an ambulance, the man grabbed a knife from the kitchen and fled.
OTSEGO, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Ramsey County Deputy Found Dead After Finishing Work Shift

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Members of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office are mourning the loss of Sheriff's Deputy Dallas Edebrun. According to the Sheriff's Office, a search was launched on Monday after it was learned that Deputy Edebrun did not return to his home after he left his patrol station in Arden Hills after working a shift on Sunday. He was eventually found deceased in his vehicle.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

(UPDATE) Police Searching For Suspect in MOA Shooting

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Bloomington are investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon inside the Mall of America. Officials are describing it as an isolated incident. No victims have been found and the suspect fled the shopping complex on foot. At last report, Bloomington police were still looking for the shooter.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Quick Country 96.5

The Scary Reason There Could Be Cash on Your Windshield Here in Minnesota

Ordinarily, finding money on your car would be a good thing-- but this time it could mean big trouble in Minnesota. It's not a surprise that crime involving vehicles has been increasing in parts of Minnesota over the past several years. We've heard stories about brazen car thefts and carjackings taking place in parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul. As I wrote about back in June, some law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities have called it an 'epidemic' of car thefts, with car thefts 'exploding' since December.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Hundreds of Fentanyl-Laced Pills Found During Olmsted County Traffic Stop

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop near Rochester Wednesday night led to drug charges for a Burnsville man after authorities discovered he was in possession of hundreds of counterfeit painkillers. The criminal complaint filed against 23-year-old Abdimajid Mohamed Thursday indicates he was stopped by a state trooper in connection...
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Indicted for Carjacking, Weapons Violation

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted a Ramsey man for an armed carjacking and possessing a firearm as a felon. The announcement from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says 31-year-old Joshua Olson was armed with a Glock 19 9mm handgun when he allegedly stole a 2011 Dodge Caravan on June 4. Luger says Olson has multiple prior felony convictions in Cass, Crow Wing, and Aitkin Counties, which makes him ineligible to possess a firearm and ammunition.
RAMSEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dog Attack#Animal Control Officer#Brooklyn#Stray Dog#Pets#Minnesota Animal Control
Quick Country 96.5

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Joins Nationwide Robocall Crackdown

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has signed onto a multi-state effort to investigate companies believed to be responsible for allowing the majority of robocalls going out to phones across the country. The investigation into what are called gateway companies is the first action taken by...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

The 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Will Be Held in Southern Minnesota

Once May rolls in Minnesota residents start to see more and more prepare for what is one of the biggest unofficial holidays in the state. Whether you load up the boat with your family and head north, or maybe you head to the Mississippi river, thousands of people make a trip to the water to catch some fish. In fact, Minnesota boasts about 1.4 million licensed anglers each year and a half a million who fish during the fishing opener.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Quick Country 96.5

Popular Fall Item Just Spotted At Target Stores in Minnesota

I know it is about 90+ degrees outside in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa has some nasty heat advisory for tomorrow, but I'm going to interrupt your sweat session to let you know it is time to bust out the buffalo plaid flannel. I know the calendar just turned to August but according to the items I just spotted at Target in Rochester, Minnesota, fall is here.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Could Speed Cameras Soon Be A Thing Here in Minnesota?

Could automated traffic cameras that catch you speeding and issue you a ticket be headed here to Minnesota?. Minnesota has never had automated enforcement systems. There are just some things that other states have that we've never had here in Minnesota. Like tolls on highways and interstates (though the Minnesota Department of Transportation apparently DID once consider such a thing a few years ago.) Or those automated traffic cameras that catch you running a red light or speeding and take a picture, allowing the state to then mail you a ticket.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota

Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

The Truth Behind California Trying to Take Minnesota’s Water

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, which has some other states looking longingly at our fresh water supply. But could they really take our water?. You might have heard about the mega-drought parts of the desert southwest have been dealing with. Both Lake Mead and Lake Powell, two of the biggest reservoirs that store water from the Colorado River before sending it on to cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and parts of southern California, are both running dangerously low.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Need A New Date Idea in Minnesota? Try This!

Dating can be a lot sometimes, especially when you don’t know what to do. Also, sometimes when you have been in a relationship for a while it can seem like the fun has disappeared, or the honeymoon phase is no longer there. Well, here is an activity to try to not only find unique dates to do, but this will help you keep up with creating new dates. The idea is “Alphabet Dates”
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Check Out These Unusual Tips To Stay Cool In Minnesota

The temperatures the last few days in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been absolutely horrible! The humidity just sticks to you and makes it feel like we are living in a sauna at times. Unfortunately, it is summer, and it is August and that heat is not over for us yet. Next time you need to find a way to cool off, try one (or two) of these tips that work but are a bit unusual.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy