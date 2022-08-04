Minnesota Animal Control Officer Hospitalized After Dog Attack

Read on quickcountry.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Related
Man With Knife Killed By Deputies in Far NW Twin Cities Suburb
Otsego, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man was shot to death early today in a suburban area on the northwest edge of the Twin Cities. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the deadly officer-involved shooting occurred after deputies were sent to a residence in Otsego around 12:50 AM to deal with a man experiencing mental challenges and threatening to physically harm his family and himself. According to a news release, the man initially agreed to go to a hospital for an evaluation, but while waiting for an ambulance, the man grabbed a knife from the kitchen and fled.
Ramsey County Deputy Found Dead After Finishing Work Shift
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Members of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office are mourning the loss of Sheriff's Deputy Dallas Edebrun. According to the Sheriff's Office, a search was launched on Monday after it was learned that Deputy Edebrun did not return to his home after he left his patrol station in Arden Hills after working a shift on Sunday. He was eventually found deceased in his vehicle.
(UPDATE) Police Searching For Suspect in MOA Shooting
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Bloomington are investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon inside the Mall of America. Officials are describing it as an isolated incident. No victims have been found and the suspect fled the shopping complex on foot. At last report, Bloomington police were still looking for the shooter.
The Scary Reason There Could Be Cash on Your Windshield Here in Minnesota
Ordinarily, finding money on your car would be a good thing-- but this time it could mean big trouble in Minnesota. It's not a surprise that crime involving vehicles has been increasing in parts of Minnesota over the past several years. We've heard stories about brazen car thefts and carjackings taking place in parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul. As I wrote about back in June, some law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities have called it an 'epidemic' of car thefts, with car thefts 'exploding' since December.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weapons & Drugs Found by TSA at MSP Result in 10 Year in Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man from Mexico has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug conviction stemming from the discovery of various contraband in his checked luggage at the Twin Cities airport. According to federal court documents, Kevin Aguilar-Moreno was attempting to board...
Hundreds of Fentanyl-Laced Pills Found During Olmsted County Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop near Rochester Wednesday night led to drug charges for a Burnsville man after authorities discovered he was in possession of hundreds of counterfeit painkillers. The criminal complaint filed against 23-year-old Abdimajid Mohamed Thursday indicates he was stopped by a state trooper in connection...
Minnesota Man Indicted for Carjacking, Weapons Violation
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted a Ramsey man for an armed carjacking and possessing a firearm as a felon. The announcement from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says 31-year-old Joshua Olson was armed with a Glock 19 9mm handgun when he allegedly stole a 2011 Dodge Caravan on June 4. Luger says Olson has multiple prior felony convictions in Cass, Crow Wing, and Aitkin Counties, which makes him ineligible to possess a firearm and ammunition.
Warrant Issued for Fugitive After Incident at Rochester School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against a Minneapolis man accused of having a gun in the parking lot of a Rochester middle school. The criminal complaint says a woman in northwest Rochester reported that 22-year-old Jovan Soto also assaulted her on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Really Important Question – Can Your Child Hear the Teacher?
Here in SE Minnesota, and around the nation, back-to-school time is filled with so many errands and must-do's, sometimes the hearing check is way down on the list, or even forgotten. Please, keep it up on the top of the list. Why Test My Kid's Hearing? Can't I Tell If...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Minnesota Joins Nationwide Robocall Crackdown
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has signed onto a multi-state effort to investigate companies believed to be responsible for allowing the majority of robocalls going out to phones across the country. The investigation into what are called gateway companies is the first action taken by...
The 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Will Be Held in Southern Minnesota
Once May rolls in Minnesota residents start to see more and more prepare for what is one of the biggest unofficial holidays in the state. Whether you load up the boat with your family and head north, or maybe you head to the Mississippi river, thousands of people make a trip to the water to catch some fish. In fact, Minnesota boasts about 1.4 million licensed anglers each year and a half a million who fish during the fishing opener.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Fall Item Just Spotted At Target Stores in Minnesota
I know it is about 90+ degrees outside in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa has some nasty heat advisory for tomorrow, but I'm going to interrupt your sweat session to let you know it is time to bust out the buffalo plaid flannel. I know the calendar just turned to August but according to the items I just spotted at Target in Rochester, Minnesota, fall is here.
Could Speed Cameras Soon Be A Thing Here in Minnesota?
Could automated traffic cameras that catch you speeding and issue you a ticket be headed here to Minnesota?. Minnesota has never had automated enforcement systems. There are just some things that other states have that we've never had here in Minnesota. Like tolls on highways and interstates (though the Minnesota Department of Transportation apparently DID once consider such a thing a few years ago.) Or those automated traffic cameras that catch you running a red light or speeding and take a picture, allowing the state to then mail you a ticket.
Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota
Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
New Shop is the First-of-its-Kind in the Mall of America
The Mall of America is filled with all kinds of shops and restaurants. And lately, it seems to me like it's starting to open stores to become like a one-stop shop. One of those shops just opened a few days ago. It's their second location, the first one is in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Truth Behind California Trying to Take Minnesota’s Water
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, which has some other states looking longingly at our fresh water supply. But could they really take our water?. You might have heard about the mega-drought parts of the desert southwest have been dealing with. Both Lake Mead and Lake Powell, two of the biggest reservoirs that store water from the Colorado River before sending it on to cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and parts of southern California, are both running dangerously low.
Need A New Date Idea in Minnesota? Try This!
Dating can be a lot sometimes, especially when you don’t know what to do. Also, sometimes when you have been in a relationship for a while it can seem like the fun has disappeared, or the honeymoon phase is no longer there. Well, here is an activity to try to not only find unique dates to do, but this will help you keep up with creating new dates. The idea is “Alphabet Dates”
Check Out These Unusual Tips To Stay Cool In Minnesota
The temperatures the last few days in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been absolutely horrible! The humidity just sticks to you and makes it feel like we are living in a sauna at times. Unfortunately, it is summer, and it is August and that heat is not over for us yet. Next time you need to find a way to cool off, try one (or two) of these tips that work but are a bit unusual.
Love Garlic? Don’t Miss the MN Garlic Festival August 13th
The only proper way to measure garlic when cooking is with your heart. If you love garlic, you're not going to want to miss the Garlic Festival happening in Hutchinson on August 13th. Join the many garlic growers of MN, the MN makers who sell garlic themed merchandise, the MN...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0