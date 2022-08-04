Adding An Unique Personality And New Single-Player Gameplay To Red Dead Redemption 2

Read on happygamer.com
GTA 6 News: GTA 6 will get new cities and missions throughout its lifetime
GTA 6 will reportedly receive new content throughout its lifetime after launch, including new cities and missions. It looks like the long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 will also lead to long waits before the game gets all of its content published. But believe it or not, this might be for the better.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
New GTA Online weapons have arrived and more are on the way
GTA Online new guns include the Precision Rifle to start with
After admitting their MMO 'sucks,' developer reworks the entire game
Survival MMO Lost Oasis replaces its mobile forts with static bases, and is now focused on PvE rather than PvP.
techeblog.com
DALL-E AI was Asked to Generate What the Last Selfie Ever Taken on Earth Would Look Like
TikTok account ‘Robot Overloards’ used OpenAI’s DALL-E AI to generate what it thinks the last selfie ever taken on Earth would look like, and the results are terrifying to say the least. Every image shows some kind of apocalyptic scene with nearly every human holding a smartphone in their hand.
Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'
These visuals of our expected demise will haunt me forever.
techeblog.com
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
happygamer.com
Spider-Man Remastered Screen Shots Have Been Revealed Of Pc Version
August can be found at the Spider-Man Superstore and the Marvel Games Store. Insomniacs’ remake of the well-known open-world game, which was first released in 1966 as a component of the Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, was unveiled for the PC in June during a State of Play event.
Underrated sci-fi shooter is back from the dead
The 4v1 monster-hunting madness of Evolve has been given a new lease of life since 2K brought peer-to-peer servers and matchmaking back. Evolve is the follow-up to Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead. It saw the studio pivot from pitting players against zombie hordes, to tracking and hunting a player-controller monster instead. Were some people sore about it? Maybe. Were they desperate for Left 4 Dead 3? Yes, yes I was. But after just two years, dedicated server support was retired, and Turtle Rock went back to the zombie drawing board with Back 4 Blood.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
Kingdom Hearts 3 is the best-selling console game in the series
The entire series has sold 35 million units over its 20-year history
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Beta and Multiplayer Reveal Announced for September 2022
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is easily one of the most anticipated titles of 2022 and also the the most ambitious project by Activision. After all, it is the highest earning title for the franchise, so a great amount of effort is gone to give justice to the sequel. Players got a gameplay reveal where they were hit by a truckload of nostalgia when they saw the entire team coming back to play the iconic Oil Rig mission.
MultiVersus players are being stomped by Bugs Bunny, for now
A fix is coming for the hectic hare
TechRadar
Fallout 4 cheats: console commands and how to use them
The wasteland is a dangerous place, and Fallout 4 cheats can help you stay alive in the world of glow-in-the-dark radroaches. Whether you're emerging into the bright sun of the world outside Vault 111 for the first time – late to the party – or you're coming back to the nuclear wastes for a visit while waiting for Fallout 5, it's critical to have control over your game. With how complicated Fallout 4 can be, from factions like the Brotherhood and the Minutemen to the complex settlement system, you're sure to need a helping hand to untangle a mess you've made for yourself.
techeblog.com
Fan-Made GTA 6 Trailer in Unreal Engine 5 Teases What the Game Could Look Like in Miami
This fan-made GTA 6 trailer by TeaserPlay in Unreal Engine 5 teases what the game could look like in the rumored Miami. Insiders report that early designs called for the inclusion of territories modeled after large swaths of North and South America, with the main map down based around a fictional version of ‘Magic City’ as well as its surrounding areas.
ComicBook
Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans
If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in-game world confirmed to be called Paldea
The hints of a Spanish inspiration remain
happygamer.com
Stardust Exile Is A New RTS With Random Spaceship Generation And 200,418,611,014 Star Systems
Based on publicly available information, the remaining 202,670,271,189 star systems’ stars and planets are procedurally produced. In the Milky Way galaxy, Stardust Exile is a real-time strategy game that features exoplanets and stars that are currently known to exist. The Milky Way galaxy, which contains presently available stars and...
happygamer.com
Mount And Blade II Bannerlord Will Make Its Console Debut AT Gamescom 2022
The medieval RPG Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord’s console release will have its first public peek at Gamescom 2022, according to TaleWorlds Entertainment. While regular attendees can participate in the gaming booth in the public area of the exhibition, media representatives present at the event will be able to participate in a hands-on introduction to the console port in the business area.
