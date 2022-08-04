ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, MA

WCVB

Police chief on leave in Brookline, Massachusetts, amid allegations of policy violations

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Officials in the Massachusetts town of Brookline have placed the chief of police on leave after he was accused of violating a town policy. Brookline Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said in a statement that last week, town officials were made aware of multiple allegations that police Chief Ashley Gonzalez violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.
BROOKLINE, MA
capecod.com

Near drowning reported in Harwich

HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police investigating double stabbing in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a double stabbing. It happened shortly after 10 AM Saturday at a residence on Compass Circle. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Hyannis ambulances with unknown injuries. A crime scene has been established at the location. In a statement, Barnstable...
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Kitchen fire doused in Chatham

CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in Chatham around 3 PM Saturday. The fire at 270 Countryside Drive reportedly started on a stove and extended to some cabinets before being put out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
CHATHAM, MA
NECN

Crash Questions: Pembroke Police Officer's OUI Case Disappears

Bill Howland and Elayna Collin are still recovering from a serious car accident that sent them to hospital on April 25, 2021. It’s a moment they said forever changed their lives. “I had a broken left pelvis that was smashed pretty good. I had to have a hip replacement,”...
PEMBROKE, MA
capecod.com

Lifeguards pull drowning victims from water in Dennis and West Barnstable

DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. A short time later, lifeguards at Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable pulled a victim from the water. CPR was in progress when the ambulance arrived. Further details were not immediately available.
DENNIS, MA
Turnto10.com

Motorcyclist dies in Providence highway crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Providence on Saturday night. State police said the motorcyclist hit the high-speed barrier at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of exit 19. The person had fatal injuries. The motorcyclist's name was not...
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

Two people safe but boat heavily damaged after foundering on rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne

BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on the rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports the vessel’s motor died and strong southwesterly winds blew the vessel against the rocks allowing large waves to pound the boat. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off the stricken vessel. They were evaluated but appeared uninjured. A commercial salvage company was working to free the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts

﻿A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
WEYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
WELLFLEET, MA
NECN

Crews Knock Down Overnight Fire in Wareham; Cause Under Investigation

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related issue after the Wareham Fire Department responded to a fire late Sunday night. Wareham fire responded to Longmeadow Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday, and "found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage," according to a news release from the agency.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Exclusive reporting: 3 arrested on drug charges after Thursday morning raid in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that in the early morning hours of Wednesday, three suspects were taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of Bearses Way. 31-year-old Curtis Collins of Yarmouth, 53-year-old Brenda Cugno of Hyannis, and 38-year-old Taurian Rogers of Hyannis were all taken into custody and transported to the Barnstable Police Department. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy narcotics distribution investigation by the Barnstable Police Detectives Unit, Barnstable Police Patrol Force, and the DEA Cape Cod Task Force. Seized as a result of the search warrant was approximately 13 grams of Cocaine, 29 grams of Fentanyl, and over 500 Xanax (bars) pills; along with a sum of cash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham

EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured while riding along the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham. The incident happened about 11 AM Friday near Governor Prence Road. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired on but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.
EASTHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Boston Man Sentenced in Fatal Brockton Stabbing

BROCKTON — A South Boston man has been sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Brockton man at a city gas station in 2020. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Cody Urban was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter following an eight-day trial in July.
BROCKTON, MA

