Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
WCVB
Police chief on leave in Brookline, Massachusetts, amid allegations of policy violations
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Officials in the Massachusetts town of Brookline have placed the chief of police on leave after he was accused of violating a town policy. Brookline Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said in a statement that last week, town officials were made aware of multiple allegations that police Chief Ashley Gonzalez violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.
capecod.com
Near drowning reported in Harwich
HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
capecod.com
Car crashes into pole on Station Avenue near D-Y High School in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A car struck a pole on Station Avenue in Yarmouth near D-Y High School about 7 PM Sunday evening. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating reports two vehicles may have been racing before the crash. Photos by John...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police investigating double stabbing in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a double stabbing. It happened shortly after 10 AM Saturday at a residence on Compass Circle. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Hyannis ambulances with unknown injuries. A crime scene has been established at the location. In a statement, Barnstable...
capecod.com
Kitchen fire doused in Chatham
CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in Chatham around 3 PM Saturday. The fire at 270 Countryside Drive reportedly started on a stove and extended to some cabinets before being put out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
NECN
Crash Questions: Pembroke Police Officer's OUI Case Disappears
Bill Howland and Elayna Collin are still recovering from a serious car accident that sent them to hospital on April 25, 2021. It’s a moment they said forever changed their lives. “I had a broken left pelvis that was smashed pretty good. I had to have a hip replacement,”...
capecod.com
Lifeguards pull drowning victims from water in Dennis and West Barnstable
DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. A short time later, lifeguards at Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable pulled a victim from the water. CPR was in progress when the ambulance arrived. Further details were not immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Motorcyclist dies in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Providence on Saturday night. State police said the motorcyclist hit the high-speed barrier at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of exit 19. The person had fatal injuries. The motorcyclist's name was not...
capecod.com
Two people safe but boat heavily damaged after foundering on rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne
BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on the rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports the vessel’s motor died and strong southwesterly winds blew the vessel against the rocks allowing large waves to pound the boat. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off the stricken vessel. They were evaluated but appeared uninjured. A commercial salvage company was working to free the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
capecod.com
Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
fallriverreporter.com
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
7 injured after firework incident in Cumberland
A misfired firework at a festival in Cumberland Saturday night injured several people.
NECN
Crews Knock Down Overnight Fire in Wareham; Cause Under Investigation
A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related issue after the Wareham Fire Department responded to a fire late Sunday night. Wareham fire responded to Longmeadow Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday, and "found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage," according to a news release from the agency.
hyannisnews.com
TWO TRANSPORTED SUFFERING SERIOUS INJURIES AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN WEST BARNSTABLE
WEST BARNSTABLE – The crash happened on the Service Road (which runs parallel to Rte. 6) near Saddler Lane last evening around 11:00 p.m.. Police received a call about a tree that had fallen on a motorcycle and somebody screaming for help. There was also a second person reportedly down in the middle of the roadway.
capecod.com
Exclusive reporting: 3 arrested on drug charges after Thursday morning raid in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that in the early morning hours of Wednesday, three suspects were taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of Bearses Way. 31-year-old Curtis Collins of Yarmouth, 53-year-old Brenda Cugno of Hyannis, and 38-year-old Taurian Rogers of Hyannis were all taken into custody and transported to the Barnstable Police Department. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy narcotics distribution investigation by the Barnstable Police Detectives Unit, Barnstable Police Patrol Force, and the DEA Cape Cod Task Force. Seized as a result of the search warrant was approximately 13 grams of Cocaine, 29 grams of Fentanyl, and over 500 Xanax (bars) pills; along with a sum of cash.
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
capecod.com
Bicyclist seriously injured along trail in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured while riding along the Cape Cod Rail Trail in Eastham. The incident happened about 11 AM Friday near Governor Prence Road. A MedFlight helicopter was inquired on but was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. Further details were not immediately available.
Saturday night Upton crash leaves 18-year-old dead, 4 others seriously injured
UPTON — An 18-year-old Uxbridge man died following a crash at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets in Upton Saturday night. Jacob Osanya was in the front passenger seat of a 2019 Acura ILX sedan which was headed north on Glenview Street just after 9 p.m., when the vehicle left the road and struck...
Boston Man Sentenced in Fatal Brockton Stabbing
BROCKTON — A South Boston man has been sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Brockton man at a city gas station in 2020. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Cody Urban was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter following an eight-day trial in July.
