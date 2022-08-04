Pirates sweep Brewers, who have lost 4 straight since Hader trade

Read on www.thescore.com
The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres
The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday
The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
The current Orioles believe they’re on the verge of something special. Former Orioles believe it, too.
In the home clubhouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the first time, outfielder Brett Phillips raved about the team he joined at the trade deadline. When he looked across the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles seemed like an energetic group. Now that he’s in Baltimore, the feeling is evident. “I’ve recognized we have a group that’s hungry here,” Phillips said, “and a ...
FOX Sports
Brewers and Reds meet with series tied 1-1
Cincinnati Reds (43-63, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-49, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.49 ERA, .95 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -273, Reds +223; over/under is 7 1/2...
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
theScore
MLB Monday best bets: Mets to stay hot vs. Reds
It was a good weekend on the diamond as our best bets went 4-1 between sides and player props. We'll look to keep moving in the right direction with a combination of plays for Monday's small slate. Reds (+260) @ Mets (-320) The New York Mets are firing on all...
NBC Sports
Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial
Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
theScore
Twins' Baldelli livid after 'pathetic' obstruction call gives Jays win
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn't hold back following the controversial finish to his team's 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. In the top of the 10th, Twins left fielder Tim Beckham appeared to easily throw out Toronto's Whit Merrifield at home plate to end the inning. But replay officials overturned it, ruling that catcher Gary Sanchez violated the obstruction rule by not giving Merrifield a lane to score.
MLB Odds: Pirates vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022
The Pittsburgh Pirates will attempt to avoid the sweep as they finish the three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sunday. Let’s continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Orioles prediction and pick. The Orioles defeated the Pirates 6-3 on Saturday, cementing their second win of...
theScore
Murray, Banchero feud on social media after testy pro-am game
There was no love lost between Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero after a pro-am game in their home state of Washington on Sunday. Late in the first quarter of the contest, Murray tricked Banchero with a shot-fake and a pass-fake behind his back, leaving this year's No. 1 pick completely turned around as the newly-acquired Hawks guard rose up for an alley-oop off the backboard.
FOX Sports
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde ejected against Pirates
BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has been ejected from Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. Hyde was tossed after he came out to talk to umpires about a replay review that awarded the Pirates a run in the seventh inning. Greg Allen initially was called out on a play at home, but the Pirates appeared to contend that catcher Robinson Chirinos was illegally blocking the plate, and Allen was called safe after a review.
theScore
Dodgers place Kershaw on IL with back pain
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without a linchpin of their rotation after they announced Friday that All-Star left-hander Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 15-day injured list with low back pain. Kershaw exited his start Thursday against the San Francisco Giants after appearing to tweak his back while throwing...
theScore
Jets, Appleton avoid arbitration with 3-year deal
The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Mason Appleton to a three-year contract carrying an average annual value of approximately $2.17 million. Appleton, who was a restricted free agent, avoided arbitration with the pact that will pay him $2 million in the first season and $2.25 million for each of the next two, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
theScore
Rays impressed by Glasnow's rehab: Chances of return this year 'not zero'
The Tampa Bay Rays may be getting a key reinforcement sooner than expected. Rays ace Tyler Glasnow has reportedly been throwing up to 99 mph during recent bullpen sessions after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm a year ago. The operation typically involves a 12-18 month rehabilitation process.
theScore
Bears' Jenkins: Rumors of clashing with coaches 'totally not true'
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins refuted talk that he's been at odds with the team's coaching staff amid trade rumors. "Just one thing, mainly, that I was clashing with coaches," Jenkins said Saturday, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "That was totally not true, and I just wanted to tell everybody that you don't have to believe everything that somebody says. It's just how it is."
theScore
Twins capitalize on Blue Jays' miscues for win in extras
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit a three-run homer and scored in the 10th inning for Minnesota after a pair of miscues by Toronto catcher Danny Jansen, giving the Twins a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays on Friday night. Gordon, who had three hits in the game, was...
theScore
Bruins sign Bergeron, Krejci, Zacha to 1-year deals
The Boston Bruins took care of a trio of forwards on Monday, signing Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Pavel Zacha to one-year contracts. Bergeron re-upped for $2.5 million with another $2.5 million in incentives. Krejci rejoined the club on a pact worth $1 million plus an additional $2 million in incentives. Zacha agreed to a deal with a cap hit of $3.5 million.
theScore
Acuna, Rosario lead Braves past Mets in NL East showdown
NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe those Mets fans out in right field should just leave Ronald Acuna Jr. alone. Razzed at Citi Field with 40,000-plus on hand, Acuna matched his career high with four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves built a big early lead and beat New York 9-6 on Friday night to rebound quickly in their NL East showdown.
theScore
Benintendi disappointed by slow start to Yankees career
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is well aware of his struggles since coming over in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on July 28. "Not the start that I wanted or anticipated," Benintendi told NJ Advance Media's Brendan Kuty on Saturday. "But it's part of the game, I guess. Just trying to find something to get going."
