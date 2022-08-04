Pirates sweep Brewers, who have lost 4 straight since Hader trade

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins refuted talk that he's been at odds with the team's coaching staff amid trade rumors. "Just one thing, mainly, that I was clashing with coaches," Jenkins said Saturday, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "That was totally not true, and I just wanted to tell everybody that you don't have to believe everything that somebody says. It's just how it is."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO