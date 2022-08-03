ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great River, NY

longisland.com

Oyster Bay Calls For Restaurants to Recycle Clam and Oyster Shells

Conservationists say that strategically placing used oyster and clam shells into the waterways around Long Island is a good way to help restore the shellfish population. This is important because oysters, for example, remove pollutants from the water. Like little living motors, an individual oyster is able to filter 50 gallons of water every single day.
OYSTER BAY, NY
365traveler.com

GLAMPING NY: 18 BEST SPOTS FOR AN AWESOME GETAWAY

Want to rough it in New York…but only a little? Then a glamping adventure may be in your future! Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and escape to fresh air, nature, wildlife, and amazing views. Whether you’re a seasoned camper looking to upgrade your stay,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

It’s the ‘dog days’ of summer on Long Island. When did ‘hazy, hot & humid’ forecasts turn into all these advisories & warnings?

It’s summertime on Long Island. It’s hot and humid and there are too many annoying mosquitos. I’m a lifelong New Yorker and I’ve lived most of my life in Suffolk County, the last 36 years or so in Riverhead. I don’t remember summer being anything but hot and sticky. It’s the “dog days” of summer, after all — so named because July and August coincide with the rising of the “dog star,” Sirius aka Alpha Canis Majoris, the the brightest star in the sky besides our own sun. See the Old Farmer’s Almanac for more about the “dog days.”
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
northforker.com

The Map: We all scream for ice cream on the North Fork

Whether crafted with local produce straight from the farm or a no-fail classic soft-serve complete with sprinkles, the North Fork has no shortage of delectable ice cream to help you cool off on a hot day. Ice cream crawl, anyone?. Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe. Don’t leave Riverhead without a stop...
MATTITUCK, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Home of famed Lower East Side hot spot up for sale

A piece of Lower East Side nightlife history is up for grabs. The owners of the building that was home to restaurant/nightspot Stanton Social, at 99 Stanton St., are asking for $5.9 million via B6 Real Estate Advisors’ Jonathan Buerger and Stephen Dadourian. The 4,950 square-foot property has been...
MANHATTAN, NY
cottagesgardens.com

John Steinbeck’s Sag Harbor Retreat Awaits a Buyer After His Family Edits the Price Tag

You might expect to find classic books while strolling into shops in Sag Harbor, but did you know you could buy John Steinbeck’s waterfront escape? Steinbeck’s family members listed his Sag Harbor retreat in February of last year for $17.9 million and edited the price tag to $16.75 million last August. Staying steady at the same ask for a whole year now, it’s still looking for a buyer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
evgrieve.com

Search for bakeries near me

As reported earlier this week, SMØR cafe owners Sebastian Perez and Sebastian Bangsgaard have opened SMØR Bakery ... offering a variety of bread and pastries at 437 E. 12th St. between Avenue A and First Avenue. And this is the latest bakery to open in the East Village....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Queens beach closed to swimming due to bacteria in water

NEW YORK -- A Queens beach is temporarily closed to swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water.A red flag was posted on a lifeguard stand at Jacob Riis Park on Thursday, warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.The National Park Service says unsafe levels of bacteria were found in water samples.Due to the increased health risk, the beach is closed to swimming until further notice.
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

New Bookstore Coming to Huntington

The Next Chapter is coming to Huntington. When the beloved bookstore, Book Revue, left the village, Mallory Braun sprung into action, creating a plan to revive the shop. She started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $250,000 to help. The response was overwhelming and she blew through that goal. Her current fundraising stands at $257,631 from 2,216 backers.
HUNTINGTON, NY
givemeastoria.com

Piu Bella: Take A Trip To Sicily In The Heart Of Queens

Looking to take a trip to the Mediterranean this summer without leaving Astoria? Look no further than Piu Bella Pizza!. Opened in 2019, flavor is king at the family-owned establishment, with owner Antonio Giaimo even building the restaurant’s custom wood-burning oven himself. The dough is all made in-house daily with the tastiest imported flour, and Giaimo believes the key to his dishes’ success is the use of delicious San Marzano tomatoes.
QUEENS, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of August 6, 2022 - August 13, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 6, 2022 - Saturday, August 13, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
rew-online.com

Brooklyn Luxury Condominium Building Milk Factory Sells Out

Real estate brokerage REAL New York today announced the official sellout of Milk Factory, located at 850 Metropolitan Avenue. Comprised of 32 new construction residences, the property achieved the three highest price per square foot sales in East Williamsburg at nearly $1,700 per square foot. As the exclusive sales and marketing firm,REAL New York played an integral role in all phases of the project, from pre-launch to sellout.
BROOKLYN, NY
travelawaits.com

After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast

On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
BURLINGTON, VT

