ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Pirates sweep scuffling Brewers in extra innings

By By WILL GRAVES Associated Press
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH—Bryan Reynolds raced home on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

Reynolds tied it earlier in the inning when he hit a ground-rule double down the right-field line off Matt Bush (2-2). Reynolds moved to third on a fly to right field by Ke’Bryan Hayes and raced home when a pitch from Bush slipped by Brewers catcher Victor Caratini to give the Pirates their third comeback win over first-place Milwaukee in as many days.

Reynolds, rookie Tucupita Maracano, Jason Delay and Ben Gamel had two hits each for Pittsburgh.

The Brewers have lost four straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego over the weekend.

Milwaukee took the lead in the top of the 10th when Duane Underwood Jr. (1-3) hit Kolten Wong with the bases loaded and two outs. Gamel then made a diving grab on a sinking liner to left field by Hunter Renfroe to escape further damage, and the Pirates responded in the bottom of the inning behind Reynolds, who hit a walk-off home run leading off the ninth in an 8-7 win on Wednesday.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak in extra-inning contests by the Pirates.

Pittsburgh trailed 3-1 in the seventh but pulled even behind RBI singles by Maracano and Gamel.

The Brewers loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Pittsburgh third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes ended the threat by making a spinning backhand stab on a sharp grounder by pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor. Hayes stood up, touched third, and then fired a throw to first that beat Taylor by a step.

Mike Brousseau hit a two-run home run for Milwaukee and Caratini added his seventh, but the Pirates also scored a pair of runs on wild pitches.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff tried to give Milwaukee’s relievers a bit of a break but ran into trouble in the seventh. Greg Allen led off with a walk, Delay followed two batters later with a single and Maracano laced an RBI single to left to score Allen. Brad Boxberger came on in an effort to keep Milwaukee in front but gave up a sharp two-out single to right by Gamel that tied it at 3. The Brewers’ bullpen has given up 11 runs during Milwaukee’s slide.

The Brewers played the final 3 1/2 innings without star Christian Yelich and manager Craig Counsell. Both were ejected in the bottom of the seventh for arguing balls and strikes with home-plate umpire Jerry Meals after Yelich struck out looking to end the top of the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Placed C Omar Narváez on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain. Narváez tweaked the muscle while rounding third base on a hit by Willy Adames on Wednesday. Recalled C Mario Feliciano from Triple-A Nashville to fill in during Narváez’s absence.

Pirates: Placed C Tyler Heineman (right groin strain) on the 10-day injured list and LHP Dillon Peters (left elbow inflammation) on the 15-day injured list. Called up C Taylor Davis and LHP Eric Stout from Triple-A Indianapolis.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Begin a five-game homestand tonight when they open a three-game set against Cincinnati. Eric Lauer (7-3, 3.75 ERA) will face Robert Dugger (0-0, 4.50) in the opener.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Robert Dugger
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Dillon Peters
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Brad Boxberger
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
Person
Kolten Wong
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
174
Followers
323
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy