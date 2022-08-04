ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

By Mandy Cunningham, Gray News staff
KYTV
 4 days ago
KWQC

Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Crews battle house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Cotton County injured one person Friday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man driving southbound on Highway 65 failed to yield from a stop sign and struck another vehicle going eastbound on Highway 53.
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

10th fatality crash in Wichita Falls claims woman’s life

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has died after succumbing to injuries from a crash that happened on July 22. Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said Natalie Joe Brown, 58, died August 4 at United Regional where she was being treated. According to investigators, a 2020 White GMC […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
publicradiotulsa.org

Former ODOC director: Don’t kill James Coddington

A former head of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the state should not kill a death row inmate scheduled for execution in less than a month. Justin Jones was director of ODOC from 2005 to 2013. He said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa that James Coddington, convicted of murdering 73-year-old Albert Hale in Choctaw in 1997, should not get a lethal injection Aug. 25.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KYTV

Motorcycle crashes rising in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks as the No. 7 state in the nation for motorcycle mortality. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than a car driver. And they are four times more likely to be injured. Additionally, only 45% of riders regularly wear their helmets in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
kswo.com

Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border

PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2. He...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

AMBUCS build ramp for Lawton man paralyzed in crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - AMBUCS members and the community partnered to build a wheelchair ramp for a young man who was left paralyzed after being hit by a drunk driver in Lawton last fall. Volunteers gathered early this morning outside of Kaiyo Raethong’s family home to build a much needed...
LAWTON, OK
KXII.com

Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
ARDMORE, OK
KYTV

Firefighters share the impact of recent rain in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The long stretch of high heat and low rain led to a drought and burn bans in the Ozarks. Firefighters have felt the brunt of it, battling grassfires all over southwest Missouri. Recent rainfall has helped the situation. “For some locations across southwest Missouri, the recent...
MISSOURI STATE
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK
alaskasnewssource.com

Oklahoma man receives fine, suspension of license for musk ox harvested on subsistence permit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Oklahoma man was fined in Nome District Court after illegally harvesting a musk ox near Kotzebue in March 2020. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 56-year-old Paul Dewitt Atkins — an outdoor writer and pro staffer — illegally harvested a musk ox while claiming residency in both Alaska and Oklahoma.
KOTZEBUE, AK
Z94

Anheuser-Busch Is Delivering Water To SW Oklahoma Fire Dept’s

Oklahoma is so dry right now that it literally only takes the smallest of sparks to ignite a devastating blaze. We've watched small fires quickly become huge fires for months now, and our various fire departments, most of which consist entirely of volunteers, deserve the utmost recognition for limiting the potential destruction so far.
OKLAHOMA STATE

