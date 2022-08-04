6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Read on www.ky3.com
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
One killed in early morning wreck on Southwest Parkway
A motorcyclist was killed following a wreck on Southwest Parkway near the beginning of the Henry S. Grace Freeway Sunday morning.
One injured in Cotton County wreck Friday night
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Cotton County injured one person Friday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. four miles east of Walters. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man driving southbound on Highway 65 failed to yield from a stop sign and struck another vehicle going eastbound on Highway 53.
OSBI arrests former Comanche County Detention officer on rape charges
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to reports from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, Kevin Warren Buttler was arrested by agents Thursday, after a female inmate claimed he had violated her sexually. The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of the OSBI on July 25, after the female inmate reported...
10th fatality crash in Wichita Falls claims woman’s life
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has died after succumbing to injuries from a crash that happened on July 22. Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said Natalie Joe Brown, 58, died August 4 at United Regional where she was being treated. According to investigators, a 2020 White GMC […]
Former ODOC director: Don’t kill James Coddington
A former head of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the state should not kill a death row inmate scheduled for execution in less than a month. Justin Jones was director of ODOC from 2005 to 2013. He said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa that James Coddington, convicted of murdering 73-year-old Albert Hale in Choctaw in 1997, should not get a lethal injection Aug. 25.
Victim of bull attack in Wichita Co. dies from injuries
One of the victims of a bull attack in Pleasant Valley has died, according to a friend of the family.
Friday morning shooting sends one to hospital, one arrested
One person is in the hospital after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex involving a self-proclaimed manager/maintenance man.
Motorcycle crashes rising in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks as the No. 7 state in the nation for motorcycle mortality. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than a car driver. And they are four times more likely to be injured. Additionally, only 45% of riders regularly wear their helmets in Missouri.
Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border
PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2. He...
AMBUCS build ramp for Lawton man paralyzed in crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - AMBUCS members and the community partnered to build a wheelchair ramp for a young man who was left paralyzed after being hit by a drunk driver in Lawton last fall. Volunteers gathered early this morning outside of Kaiyo Raethong’s family home to build a much needed...
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building
A massive fire burns down an old manufacturing building in Chickasha. Chief Tony Samaniego with the Chickasha Fire Department estimates 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer fueled the fire at the Chickasha Manufacturing Building on Sunday. The intense flames and black billowing smoke drew a crowd. “They were tall, they...
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
Firefighters share the impact of recent rain in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The long stretch of high heat and low rain led to a drought and burn bans in the Ozarks. Firefighters have felt the brunt of it, battling grassfires all over southwest Missouri. Recent rainfall has helped the situation. “For some locations across southwest Missouri, the recent...
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college
HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
Oklahoma man receives fine, suspension of license for musk ox harvested on subsistence permit
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Oklahoma man was fined in Nome District Court after illegally harvesting a musk ox near Kotzebue in March 2020. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 56-year-old Paul Dewitt Atkins — an outdoor writer and pro staffer — illegally harvested a musk ox while claiming residency in both Alaska and Oklahoma.
Anheuser-Busch Is Delivering Water To SW Oklahoma Fire Dept’s
Oklahoma is so dry right now that it literally only takes the smallest of sparks to ignite a devastating blaze. We've watched small fires quickly become huge fires for months now, and our various fire departments, most of which consist entirely of volunteers, deserve the utmost recognition for limiting the potential destruction so far.
Oklahoma reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases, 84 additional deaths since last week
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,128,298. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 1,372. The Oklahoma State Department...
