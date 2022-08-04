Minnesota Animal Control Officer Hospitalized After Dog Attack

Read on kfilradio.com
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Man With Knife Killed By Deputies in Far NW Twin Cities Suburb
Otsego, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man was shot to death early today in a suburban area on the northwest edge of the Twin Cities. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the deadly officer-involved shooting occurred after deputies were sent to a residence in Otsego around 12:50 AM to deal with a man experiencing mental challenges and threatening to physically harm his family and himself. According to a news release, the man initially agreed to go to a hospital for an evaluation, but while waiting for an ambulance, the man grabbed a knife from the kitchen and fled.
Teenager Hit by Car in Northfield Has Died
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Northfield are reporting that a teenage girl who was struck by a car last week has died from her injuries. A news release says the 14-year-old girl was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center following the crash on August 2 but died two days later. Her name was Melanie Valencia.
(UPDATE) Police Searching For Suspect in MOA Shooting
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Bloomington are investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon inside the Mall of America. Officials are describing it as an isolated incident. No victims have been found and the suspect fled the shopping complex on foot. At last report, Bloomington police were still looking for the shooter.
The Scary Reason There Could Be Cash on Your Windshield Here in Minnesota
Ordinarily, finding money on your car would be a good thing-- but this time it could mean big trouble in Minnesota. It's not a surprise that crime involving vehicles has been increasing in parts of Minnesota over the past several years. We've heard stories about brazen car thefts and carjackings taking place in parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul. As I wrote about back in June, some law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities have called it an 'epidemic' of car thefts, with car thefts 'exploding' since December.
Weapons & Drugs Found by TSA at MSP Result in 10 Year in Prison
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man from Mexico has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug conviction stemming from the discovery of various contraband in his checked luggage at the Twin Cities airport. According to federal court documents, Kevin Aguilar-Moreno was attempting to board...
Woman Killed in Dakota County Crash
Mendota Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Dakota County. A preliminary report on the incident says 70-year-old Epifanio Zuluaga of Inver Grove Heights was driving a pickup on Highway 62 in Mendota Heights when he drifted off the right lane of the roadway into the ditch. The State Patrol says the vehicle then struck a tree and rolled.
Hundreds of Fentanyl-Laced Pills Found During Olmsted County Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop near Rochester Wednesday night led to drug charges for a Burnsville man after authorities discovered he was in possession of hundreds of counterfeit painkillers. The criminal complaint filed against 23-year-old Abdimajid Mohamed Thursday indicates he was stopped by a state trooper in connection...
Minnesota Security Guard Responding to Knife Attack Kills Suspect
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb say a security officer fatally shot a man with a knife when he came to the rescue of a woman at an apartment complex. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says its officers responded late last night to the Huntington...
Minnesota Man Indicted for Carjacking, Weapons Violation
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted a Ramsey man for an armed carjacking and possessing a firearm as a felon. The announcement from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says 31-year-old Joshua Olson was armed with a Glock 19 9mm handgun when he allegedly stole a 2011 Dodge Caravan on June 4. Luger says Olson has multiple prior felony convictions in Cass, Crow Wing, and Aitkin Counties, which makes him ineligible to possess a firearm and ammunition.
After Years Of Decline, New Report 17% Increase In Young Drivers Dying
Want the good news or the bad news first? The bad news? "In 2020 there were 1,885 young drivers who died in traffic crashes, a 17-percent increase from 1,616 in 2019." According to Zutobi.com, Minnesota has the least teenage driving fatalities in the country, with 9.52 deaths per 100,000 teenage drivers. Of course, even as the state with the least, it's still a lot of teenagers dying needlessly.
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
Highly Contagious and Deadly Rabbit Disease Detected in Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A deadly rabbit disease has been detected in Minnesota. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says four of a Hennepin County family's pet rabbits died and tests confirmed the presence of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 in one of the carcasses. A news release says the remains were submitted to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in late July because the positive rabbit was lethargic, quiet, and limp before it died.
Really Important Question – Can Your Child Hear the Teacher?
Here in SE Minnesota, and around the nation, back-to-school time is filled with so many errands and must-do's, sometimes the hearing check is way down on the list, or even forgotten. Please, keep it up on the top of the list. Why Test My Kid's Hearing? Can't I Tell If...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Minnesota Joins Nationwide Robocall Crackdown
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has signed onto a multi-state effort to investigate companies believed to be responsible for allowing the majority of robocalls going out to phones across the country. The investigation into what are called gateway companies is the first action taken by...
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
Big Send-Off for Red Wing Boy After Terrifying Boating Accident
There was a terrifying boating accident back in June on the Mississippi River in eastern Minnesota. In the accident, there was a five-year-old boy from Red Wing, Minnesota who was terribly injured and was brought to Mayo Clinic. It was definitely a scary time for his family. The little boy's...
Popular Fall Item Just Spotted At Target Stores in Minnesota
I know it is about 90+ degrees outside in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa has some nasty heat advisory for tomorrow, but I'm going to interrupt your sweat session to let you know it is time to bust out the buffalo plaid flannel. I know the calendar just turned to August but according to the items I just spotted at Target in Rochester, Minnesota, fall is here.
Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota
Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
Emergency Drills Planned for SE Minnesota Nuclear Plant
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders from agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to conduct emergency response drills at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing Tuesday. An advisory from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the agency will lead the simulated emergency that involves 20...
