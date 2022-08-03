Read on www.wvnews.com
— Volunteers and first responders who combined for 1,000 hours of searching, covering over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park, in the quest to locate Dr. John Lawson Magruder. Though the search has been called off, anyone with information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In just over two weeks, students in Monongalia County will return to school. About 1,500 of those students will be equipped with all the supplies they need to focus on learning thanks to the Back to School Bash. The bash, put on by Pantry...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After taking a day off from practice on Friday, the Mountaineers were back on the football field Saturday morning for their fifth day of preseason camp. It was still a session with minimal contact, as WVU practiced in uppers (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts), but things are about to crank up considerably. For the first time this camp, West Virginia’s football team will don full pads on Sunday for the start of full-contact work. The intensity will continue from there with a full-scale, officiated scrimmage planned for Thursday.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown lists improvements in multiple areas, including energy, execution of assignments and alignments, fundamentals and situational knowledge as early strengths through the first week of practice, but notes that working at full speed, staying upright and completing plays as shortcomings that must be addressed. Welcome...
