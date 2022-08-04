Biotech ETFs Advance on Speculation of a Takeover Bid for Global Blood Therapeutics

Read on www.etftrends.com
Related
etftrends.com
ARKG Top Holding Signify Reported to Be Acquisition Target by CVS
CVS Health Corp (CVS) is seeking to buy Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) as it looks to expand in-home health services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources. Signify Health is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported this past week. Initial bids are due this coming week, and CVS is planning to enter one, some sources said. Others are reportedly also in the mix, and CVS could face competition from other managed care providers and private equity firms, according to the Wall Street Journal.
etftrends.com
Biotech ETFs Rally as Global Blood Therapeutics Surges on Potential Pfizer Deal
Biotechnology sector-related exchange traded funds continued to rally Friday on reports that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is looking to acquire Global Blood Therapeutics (NasdaqGS: GBT). On Friday, the Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (BBP) rose 1.8%, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) increased 3.6%, and the ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF...
etftrends.com
U.S. Dollar ETFs Gain on Bets of a Shifting Fed Outlook
U.S. dollar-related exchange traded funds strengthened Friday after the unusually strong July jobs report raised bets that the Federal Reserve will add more interest rate hikes ahead. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish (UUP) was up 0.9% and the WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) increased 0.6%.
etftrends.com
U.S. Stock ETFs Slide as Stellar Jobs Report Fuels Rate Hike Fears
U.S. markets and stock exchange traded funds retreated after a surprisingly strong July jobs report fueled fears that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hike outlook might be extended. On Friday, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.8%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) was up 0.1%,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
etftrends.com
Active Management Could Be Key to Quelling Tech Volatility
Technology stocks can be more volatile than the broader market, and that’s certainly true of those names in the disruptive growth camp, but when the sector is rallying, investors are often willing to overlook those volatility traits. For much of this year, disruptive growth stocks have been out of...
etftrends.com
GDX and GDXJ: Question and Answer
Gold mining stocks are one way for investors to gain exposure to gold. We take a closer look at the key considerations around this approach. Gold has long been considered an enduring store of value even under the most adverse economic conditions. Often overlooked in periods of prosperity, gold can also serve several important roles beyond a safe haven asset. Gold has historically enhanced portfolio diversification, served as an inflation hedge, and provided appreciation potential.
etftrends.com
Clean Tech Funds Emerge as Ideal Climate Change Options
There are a variety of ways for market participants to invest in climate change, and the evolution of this investment concept in the exchange traded funds arena is a primary driver of that abundant menu of choices. Still, investors desiring climate change-related investments need to be judicious; not all of...
etftrends.com
Invest in Strong Free Cash Flow and R&D With This ETF
An upbeat jobs report adding 528,000 jobs to the U.S. labor market has many believing the Federal Reserve will continue its path of aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation. This suggests that high inflation is here to stay — at least for a while. While the Fed is expecting job growth to slow, that doesn’t appear to be the case. The report will be one of two that the U.S. central bank will see before deciding how much to raise rates in September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etftrends.com
High Yield Bond ETFs Return to Favor as Expected
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first bond ETFs, investors flocked to the asset class, pouring in $28 billion in July, double the amount that flowed into equity ETFs during a strong month for the U.S. stock market. Demand was widespread, with 46 products gathering at least $100 million last month. While two credit-risk-averse bond ETFs, the iShares U.S. Treasury ETF (GOVT) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), led the charge with a combined $8.5 billion of net inflows, we are particularly pleased to see many high yield ETFs also gain traction.
Comments / 0