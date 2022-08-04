ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
psychologytoday.com

3 Themes Found in the Dreams of Anxious People

Research shows that being chased is a dream topic that is more prevalent in anxiety patients. Anxiety patients can find themselves in a negative feedback loop where disturbing dreams worsen their anxiety, which then cause similar dreams. Anxiety patients are more likely to analyze and deconstruct their dreams. A new...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Society
Fatherly

What Is The Ideal Age Gap For A Happy Marriage?

A young, attractive spouse won’t make you happy in the long run, according to a new study. Researchers found that the thrill of a wide age gap tends to wear off within a decade, leaving mismatched couples unprepared for marital bliss. The perfect fling might be half your age — but the perfect life partner probably is not.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

The Myth of Independent American Families

In 1970, a 17-year-old named Lars Tragardh left Sweden for America, trading in the collectivism of his home country for rugged individualism. Or so he thought. His disillusionment began while he was applying for college financial aid. He hoped to attend Pomona College in Southern California, and even back then, tuition seemed steep compared with the cost of education in Sweden, where university was free. When he learned that the school had two sets of aid forms—one regarding his own income, and one for his parents’—he was surprised. “Well, what does that have to do with me?” Tragardh recalls asking. “I’m an adult … I have no economic relations to my family anymore.” An administrator explained that in America, parents are expected to contribute to their children’s college costs.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BIN: Black Information Network

New Study Addresses How Racism Affects Black Couples

A new study from Cornell University is looking at how everyday racism affects Black couples. The research was published nearly a month ago and included nearly 100 Black couples from the Chicago area. Participants completed online surveys about their daily experiences for 21 consecutive evenings. On average, participants were 36 years old and in their current relationship for seven years.
SOCIETY
nativenewsonline.net

Trauma Resilience Key to Advocacy

In the field of domestic and sexual violence, an advocate’s work bridges the gap between a victim-survivor and service providers. They help their contacts recognize abuse, assess the risk of danger and to plan for safety. They offer peer support, crisis intervention and assistance locating resources. Ultimately, the work of an advocate can be lifesaving.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Maternity#Racism#Latinx
Joel Eisenberg

Spanking Your Child: Mental Health Perspectives

Mental Health professionals and medical doctors alike continue to debate the controversial punishment. This article is based on personal experience, mental health studies, and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional and will share personal information, I will offer no advice on this matter herein.
American Council on Science and Health

"We Are Family," Or At The Least, Social Creatures

While the study looked at the intention to get a COVID vaccination, its results are generalizable to other issues. The researchers used roughly 1,800 survey participants matched for gender, race, “highly similar age,” education, and family income. They also attempted to match them for COVID risk factors and health behaviors not associated with risk. They also matched for political party, ideology, trust in government, religiosity, COVID knowledge, and their subjective belief that this knowledge was correct. (I discuss a study of the relationship between objective and subjective knowledge here.)
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PsyPost

Mothers, but not fathers, who subscribe to traditional gender roles are less likely to react to workplace discrimination

Workplace discrimination refers to differential treatment on the job based on characteristics of one’s background that are irrelevant to the job (i.e., gender, race, age, appearance). New research published in Social Science Research found that mothers, but not fathers, who subscribe to ideologies that disadvantage themselves are less likely to perceive and react to workplace parenthood discrimination.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Parental Alienation as a Form of Domestic Abuse

Parental alienation is not just a post-relationship phenomenon. In parental alienation scenarios, children are objectified and treated like currency. Parental alienation robs children of social power and autonomy, fostering self-doubt. We often think of parental alienation as a post-relationship phenomenon. In fact, it’s something that happens within the context of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
MedicalXpress

Comparing physicians' performance to peers decreases job satisfaction and increases burnout

A commonly used behavioral intervention—informing primary care physicians about how their performance compares to that of their peers—has no statistically significant impact on preventive care performance. It does, however, decrease physicians' job satisfaction while increasing burnout. Burnout rates among physicians are rising—often resulting in mental health problems, job...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Shelf review – peppy journeys through gender and sexuality

A venerable tradition in comedy once obliged anyone, on encountering an exciting female double act, to deploy the phrase “the new French and Saunders”. The final nail in its coffin is now hammered in by Shelf, whose whole show is dedicated to subverting such gender-based pigeonholing. And what fun they – and we – have while doing so! Through songs and two-hander standup, Rachel WD and Ruby Clyde’s full fringe debut traces their parallel gender and sexuality journeys – as the child of a queer couple, in Rachel’s case, born to be the new gay messiah, and for Ruby, via years of struggling to be straight.
ENTERTAINMENT
MedicalXpress

Sharing memories with toddlers helps their well-being into adulthood

How mothers share memories with their children during toddlerhood impacts mental health and well-being in early adulthood, a University of Otago study has shown. Researchers found 21-year-olds told more coherent stories about turning points in their lives if their mothers were taught new conversational techniques two decades earlier. These adults...
KIDS
The Independent

Identifying a baby’s cry of pain is not an innate ability, study suggests

Interpreting a baby’s cry of pain is not a natural ability and parents must learn to tell this sound apart from other cries, new research suggests.Before children learn to speak, crying is their only means of vocal communication, and it is up to adults to decipher whether a baby is in pain as opposed to being mildly uncomfortable.The new study indicates that humans’ ability to interpret babies’ cries is not innate but is learned from experience.Researchers found that parenting young babies shapes the ability to decode what their cries represent.We found that the ability to detect pain in cries -...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

It's hard to challenge someone's false beliefs because their ideas come from social networks, not facts

Most people think they acquire their beliefs using a high standard of objectivity. But recent arguments between people about issues like trans rights, vaccinations or Roe v. Wade point to a different reality. Consider the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. There is plenty of evidence to show that widely accessible abortions lead to safer outcomes for children and people who can become pregnant. Moreover, data suggests abortion bans are ineffective, harmful and dangerous. A commitment to life, then, should favour comprehensive health care for those who can become pregnant — including abortions. It seems like there is a...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy