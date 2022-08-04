Read on www.madillrecord.net
KTEN.com
BBQ Showdown returns to Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — For the ninth year, the Valero refinery in Ardmore is hosting its annual BBQ Showdown at Regional Park. Keeping with tradition, they kicked off the two-day event Friday with Cajun Night. Yes, I tried the smoked alligator and liked it! Tasted kind of like chicken.
KXII.com
Love & Carter Co. depleted after Saturday’s fire
Oklahoma (KXII) -The Love County Fire Department is reaching out to the community for help after a large grass fire on Saturday that depleted their supplies. “We had to respond to a Red River Management Area, in Love’s Valley and it was only a 30-acre fire but it was in dense woods and grass and it took over 12 hours to contain.
KXII.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters battled a blaze in Love County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. on the Red River Wildlife Management Area. The fire was several hundred yards away from the closest road in dense vegetation. Officials said a fire line measuring 1.17 miles was cut...
sillyamerica.com
Giant Horse Chess Piece in Gainesville, Texas
If you’ve ever driven I-35 between Oklahoma and Texas, you’ve probably seen this roadside attraction. After all, it is just a pawn meant to lure you off the highway: the Giant Horse Chess Piece in Gainesville, Texas. The Giant Horse Chess Piece, also known as the Brick Chess...
KTEN.com
Growth plans for Durant airport
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — There are a number of proposals to expand Durant Regional Airport, also known as Eaker Field. In the near future, the airport wants to offer additional space for more aircraft to accommodate Durant's rapid growth. Additionally, the aviation program at Southeastern Oklahoma State University creates...
KXII.com
Man arrested for kidnapping in Love County
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An East Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a woman in Love County. According to court documents, it happened late last month… Artillious Cortez Allison is accused of confining a woman against her will to a room at the Winstar Hotel. Allison is also...
KTEN.com
Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
KTEN.com
Tishomingo readies restrictions as water levels dip
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Tighter water restrictions might soon be implemented for utility customers in Tishomingo. The reason? Pennington Creek is reaching dangerously low levels. The last time the City of Tishomingo had to implement Stage 3 water restrictions was in 1956. A town hall meeting is planned for...
KXII.com
Former Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday, a former Oklahoma Game Warden identified illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake. Game Wardens Jim Gillham, of Atoka County, and Andrew Potter, of Choctaw County, said they received information and began an investigation leading to the seizure of multiple illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake.
Oklahoma truck driver honored for saving motorcyclist
An Oklahoma truck driver is being honored for his actions that saved a motorcyclist following a crash.
KXII.com
Man flown to the hospital after crashing a four-wheeler in Atoka County
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A 22-year-old man was flown to the hospital Sunday morning in critical condition. Conner Fain of McAlester was driving a four-wheeler on private property near Country Club Lake. OHP says Fain ran off the edge of a spillway, struck the front end of the four-wheeler and...
KXII.com
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
KXII.com
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
KXII.com
Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
Game wardens seize illegal electrofishing equipment
Two game wardens were able to seize multiple illegal electrofishing devices at an Oklahoma lake.
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
easttexasradio.com
Savoy Firefighters Discover Body Of Missing Person
Firefighters found human skeletal remains after battling a fire on FM 1752 near Savoy in Fannin County. Authorities believe the remains are those of Jesse Hagood, who was reported missing in August of 2021. After his wrecked vehicle was found in Fannin County, Savoy police began a search. More than a year went by with no sign of Hagood.
KXII.com
Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County. The crash happened around 11:26 p.m. Friday evening on Enos Road south of Kingston. Troopers said a motorcycle was driving southbound on Enos Road when it drove off the road to...
KXII.com
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted 28-year-old Elizabeth Clarice Harrison and then murdered her to prevent her from telling law enforcement. The affidavit said Harrison’s husband called the police on Wednesday concerned because she did not return home...
KTEN.com
Texoma water restrictions vital in drought conditions
(KTEN)—This summer in Texoma is one of the driest in recent years, prompting measures in several Grayson County cities to conserve limited water resources. While restrictions are not uncommon in dry Texan summers, AgriLife extension agent Chad Cummings said this is the worst drought the region has seen since 2011.
