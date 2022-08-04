Read on www.bulletin-news.com
Gun found on WCCO-TV rooftop after homicide in Minneapolis
A gun was found on the WCCO-TV rooftop shortly after a man was fatally shot inside an apartment building adjacent to the the Twin Cities station. Minneapolis police say people inside the apartment building at the Artistry on 10th Apartments at 95 10th St. S. reported hearing gunfire at about 7:45 p.m., with officers arriving to find a man in his 30s lying inside his apartment and suffering from "at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot."
bulletin-news.com
Tears and prayers at candlelight vigil for 3 kids, their parents at Vadnais Lake
A monument of toys and balloons stood on Saturday along the edge of Vadnais Lake, where the lost shoes of three little children just over a week ago sparked a frantic search. A sizable crowd gathered in Vadnais Heights to pay tribute to the three children and their parents, whose remains were discovered in the lake. As mourners approached a table with pictures of the deceased family, many of them sobbing or praying, the atmosphere was solemn.
bulletin-news.com
Escaped cows rounded up on I-35 in Chisago County
In Chisago County, they are referring to it as a “public moooosance”. Tuesday morning, two cows ran away from a farm just north of Stacy, stopped at the Kwik Trip in Stacy, and finally wound themselves at the Sunrise Estates Mobile Home Park parking lot. According to Capt. Derek Anklan, deputies attempted to apprehend them, but they began walking southward, parallel to the freeway, wandered into some surrounding woods, and finally re-entered Interstate 35 near the city’s border with Wyoming.
Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego
The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
One arrested in connection to Burnsville apartment fire
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A man is in custody for his alleged connection to an apartment fire in Burnsville that displaced residents from about 50 units, officials say. According to a release from the City of Burnsville, firefighters were dispatched to a five-story apartment complex on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway just before 8:50 a.m.
Man arrested after fatal shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said a man died following a shooting inside an apartment complex Sunday night near South 10th Street and Nicollet Mall. According to information from police, a 911 call summoned officers to the area around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s with what they called a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound" laying inside his 10th Street apartment.
Seven boys taken into custody following pursuit in east metro
WOODBURY, Minn. — A police pursuit Saturday ended with seven boys — between the ages of 12 and 15 — being taken into custody after officials say they were connected to a stolen vehicle and attempted to steal from a store in Woodbury. Woodbury Police say they...
7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
hot967.fm
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
bulletin-news.com
Fundraising underway for funerals of parents, 3 kids killed in murder suicide
Their family has been heartbroken by the loss of the three children and their parents, and they are organizing a public vigil this coming Saturday. The five funerals are also earning money through fundraising. The Hmong 18 Council released a statement on Wednesday that read, “We are extremely pained by...
Man killed near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officers found a man with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to reports of gunshots and an unresponsive person on the ground near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, officials said in a press release that they found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street by the sidewalk.
St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets
EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
fox9.com
Woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed man on 169 in Champlin
CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove woman faces charges in the fatal crash of a 37-year-old man after prosecutors allege her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit. The criminal complaint states that on July 21, 58-year-old Jill Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169...
MISSING: Brooklyn Park Police asking for help locating vulnerable adult
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, Tatianna Cox, who also goes by Tata, was last seen wearing pajamas and appeared to have a bag of clothing. Officials believe she could be in Minneapolis, Crystal or Brooklyn Park.
KARE
One dead, another in custody after Minneapolis shooting
Police said they found a man in his apartment shot on Sunday. He later died at the hospital.
nbc15.com
St. Croix County stabbing suspect secures lawyer
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County appeared in court Friday afternoon to determine if he had secured representation. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail...
2 taken to hospital after Burnsville apartment fire
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Two people were transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville.The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m. Residents were evacuated and cared for by crews on the scene. Two people were transported to the hospital for additional medical care.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
