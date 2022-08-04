Read on www.usnews.com
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — an outcome aided by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Manchin,...
Child care is out, climate is in: Here’s what got axed—and didn’t—from Biden’s big bill, with Manchin and Simena’s sign-off
The Inflation Reduction Act is $1 trillion less expensive than Biden's Build Back Better agenda. Here's what's still in it.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Katie Hobbs for Arizona Governor
Republican Kari Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has called for the decertification of the 2020 election.
At New Virginia Laundromat, Honesty Is the Best Policy
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Kim Craig wanted to create a revitalized space for people to do their laundry. So, she opened Let’s Get Fresh Laundromat, which operates on the “honor system.”. Craig said the building was once a laundromat “many, many years ago.” After buying the property,...
Editorial Roundup: Iowa
Dubuque Telegraph Herald. August 7, 2022. Editorial: Iowa tax holiday should extend to school supplies, most everything else. After more than 20 years of administering Iowa’s sales tax holiday weekend in the same way, state officials do not appear interested in making the arrangement more palatable and sensible for consumers.
Tribal Colleges and Universities: What to Know
American Indian and Alaska Native students – who have the lowest college enrollment rate of any racial group, according to recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics – face numerous obstacles when seeking to earn a degree. One is affordability. Among those who identified as American...
What to Watch on Election Night in Wisconsin
Wisconsin, one of the closest states in the past two presidential elections, will play host to several pivotal races during its Aug. 9 primary. Republican voters will choose their nominees to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, whose offices will be pivotal for determining the future of abortion policy in the state.
U.S. Automakers Say 70% of EV Models Would Not Qualify for Tax Credit Under Senate Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Most electric-vehicle models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under a Democratic proposal in the U.S. Senate, a group of major automakers said on Friday. Automakers have been privately expressing concern about the proposal's increasing requirements for vehicles' batteries and critical-mineral contents...
