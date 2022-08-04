ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

At New Virginia Laundromat, Honesty Is the Best Policy

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Kim Craig wanted to create a revitalized space for people to do their laundry. So, she opened Let’s Get Fresh Laundromat, which operates on the “honor system.”. Craig said the building was once a laundromat “many, many years ago.” After buying the property,...
WINCHESTER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. August 7, 2022. Editorial: Iowa tax holiday should extend to school supplies, most everything else. After more than 20 years of administering Iowa’s sales tax holiday weekend in the same way, state officials do not appear interested in making the arrangement more palatable and sensible for consumers.
IOWA STATE
US News and World Report

Tribal Colleges and Universities: What to Know

American Indian and Alaska Native students – who have the lowest college enrollment rate of any racial group, according to recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics – face numerous obstacles when seeking to earn a degree. One is affordability. Among those who identified as American...
ALASKA STATE
US News and World Report

What to Watch on Election Night in Wisconsin

Wisconsin, one of the closest states in the past two presidential elections, will play host to several pivotal races during its Aug. 9 primary. Republican voters will choose their nominees to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, whose offices will be pivotal for determining the future of abortion policy in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Automakers Say 70% of EV Models Would Not Qualify for Tax Credit Under Senate Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Most electric-vehicle models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under a Democratic proposal in the U.S. Senate, a group of major automakers said on Friday. Automakers have been privately expressing concern about the proposal's increasing requirements for vehicles' batteries and critical-mineral contents...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy