Read on www.wgnsradio.com
Related
wgnsradio.com
Journeys In Community Living to Host Annual Fundraising Luncheon
MURFREESBORO, Tennessee -- Local nonprofit Journeys In Community Living will host a special one-hour fundraising luncheon beginning at noon on September 27, 2022, at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm in Murfreesboro (3250 Wilkinson Pike). This year's, Partners in the Journey Luncheon, will feature motivational speaker, world record-breaking pilot, and plane crash survivor, Mr. Ryan Campbell.
Donations needed after several animals rescued from Dickson County home
The Humane Society of Dickson County is asking for donations after several animals were rescued from a home Saturday evening.
Dogs rescued from ‘house of darkness’ in Hendersonville
ARC responded after authorities, who responded to the property after receiving complaints, had concerns for the animals’ welfare.
Crowds return for opening weekend of the Williamson County Fair
More than 200,000 people are expected to attend this year's Williamson County Fair. The theme is 'An All-American Fair'.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County Rescue Squad, Animal Control, Tennessee Equine Hospital work together to rescue horse from pool
The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded to a unique call on Thursday after a horse became stuck in a residential swimming pool. The horse named Tonto was rescued from the pool by WCRS with assistance from Williamson County Animal Control and Dr. Rena Chang from the Tennessee Equine Hospital. According...
Enhanced security measures in place at Wilson County Fair
The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will see heightened security measures this year as safety measures remain a top priority.
Officials investigating after new Sumner County courthouse catches fire
Gallatin firefighters battled a fire at the new Sumner County courthouse after it went up in flames late Sunday night.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Drone video shows new Sumner County courthouse engulfed in flames
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin went up in flames late Sunday. The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. in the downtown square. The Gallatin fire chief says there are no reported injuries. Gallatin firefighters worked to contain the blaze at the courthouse, which...
Nigerian dwarf goats born at Nashville Zoo for first time
The Nashville Zoo has had goats on exhibit for years, but this July they announced the birth of two Nigerian Dwarf goats, a first for the zoo.
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
Endangered Child Alert canceled: Rutherford County children found safe, suspect in custody
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered Child Alert for two children who were last seen in Murfreesboro after they were located safely Monday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Howard Elementary School closed Monday due to water damage
Howard Elementary School in Gallatin will be closed Monday, August 8, due to water damage.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
MTSU helps Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and honors troops, veterans
For one shining moment, in the middle of the biggest Indy Car race in Tennessee, a future Army Reserve officer and incoming Middle Tennessee State University freshman from Watertown was the star of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix biggest stage Friday. Lancy Fripp, who graduated in May from...
clarksvillenow.com
Judicial shakeup: Ben Dean of Robertson County defeats longtime Chancellor Laurence McMillan
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a surprise turn of events, political newcomer and Robertson County attorney Ben Dean defeated longtime District 19 Chancellor Laurence McMillan of Clarksville, who has been in the judicial seat for 17 years. “I wanted to say from the very beginning my opponent ran...
Storms down trees, delay Music City Grand Prix
Storm damage was reported throughout Middle Tennessee as strong wind and rain moved into the area.
Davidson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Nashville and across Davidson County from August 4, 2022.
WSMV
Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]
If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
Comments / 0