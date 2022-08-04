The League gifts back-to-school clothes to area children

Read on hi99.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hi99.com
Community members will be honored with a pavilion dedication
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 11, the 12 Points Revitalization Inc. will be honoring community members who have been helpful to the community with a pavilion dedication. The structure will be located at 1323 Lafayette Avenue. Those being honored include Keymark Construction, the group that donated their...
hi99.com
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
hi99.com
Collett Park unveils new feature
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Ann Welch watched kids playing on the latest addition to Collett Park, she couldn’t help but start to feel the emotions. “The first day that we had the court really finished, the goals weren’t even up, and we had kids out here playing already. I was just very emotional about it,” she said.
hi99.com
Decorated airman retires after 40 years of service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people gathered at Hulman Field on Saturday to celebrate the career of retired Major General L. Kip Clark, who served in the Air Force for nearly four decades. Clark was honored by other military servicemen and women in an hour-long ceremony where he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hi99.com
Clinton FD unveils new million-dollar facility
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly two years after the Clinton Fire Department moved into their new building, officials were finally able to welcome the public to their new facility. Clinton Fire Chief, Chris Strohm, said he was excited to show residents the numerous upgrades. “We have training space, office space,...
hi99.com
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
hi99.com
3 arrested in connection to 2020 murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested in connection to the August 2020 murder of Dwayne French. Earlier this week, Candace Jones was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation. More details on that arrest can be found below. Through this same case, warrants were issued...
Comments / 0