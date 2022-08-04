Man Arrested After Stolen Laptop Discovered During Traffic Stop

MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point.

MANTECA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO