Man Arrested After Stolen Laptop Discovered During Traffic Stop

The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Merced Police Lieutenant under investigation for alleged sexual harassment and other complaints, whistleblowers sayRobert J HansenMerced, CA
KMPH.com
Driver arrested after K9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl in Merced
One of the Valley’s talented, crime-fighting K9s is back at it again, doing what he does best. The California Highway Patrol out of Merced took to social media on Sunday to share K9 Beny’s latest bust. According to CHP Merced, an officer recently pulled over a driver in...
Law enforcement searching for driver of car who hit 4-year-old boy in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A 4-year-old boy was hurt after being hit by a car while waiting for an ice cream truck in Modesto Saturday night, officials with the California Highway Patrol's Modesto office said. According to the CHP, a white Dodge Nitro SUV driving at high speeds hit a...
Police seize ghost gun, pistol in ‘routine’ car stop in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police seized firearms after a late-night “routine” traffic stop, San Jose Assistant Police Chief Paul Joseph announced on Sunday. Among the items recovered were a ghost gun, a stolen pistol, and a number of bullets. A photo posted by SJPD shows police also recovered an amount of marijuana, a blue […]
padailypost.com
Man arrested in bike store robbery
Palo Alto police have arrested a 23-year-old man who is accused of robbing the Cardinal Bike Shop of cash. Police got a call at 2:43 p.m. on Friday saying a robbery was taking place at the shop at 1955 El Camino Real. Officers arrived within three minutes and detained the suspect without incident as he was just about to drive away.
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested on Cannabis Sale Warrant During Traffic Stop
At about 10:12 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Arco AMPM, 210 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver as Jaime Alejandro Blancas, 36,...
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Results in Methamphetamines Arrest After Probation Search
At about 2:27 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Latif’s Restaurant, 111 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver, Shannon Callahan, 31, of...
KTVU FOX 2
Palo Alto police arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to a 4-year-old
Police in Palo Alto arrested a man on Friday after a witness told police than A man exposed himself while talking to a 4-year-old child. Police say they got a call from a man in his forties who was at El Camino Park with his son on Friday afternoon. The...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested Month After Target Shoplifting Incident
At about 12:08 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Starbucks, 824 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, made contact with a man which he recognized and knew to be wanted for a recent shoplifting incident. The officer had his dispatcher run the man, Dexter Olson, 31, of Denair, and...
Police officer assaulted during traffic stop
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A South San Francisco police officer received non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being dragged and forced to the ground following a traffic stop in which the stopped driver restarted his vehicle and sped off. A spokesperson for the South San Francisco Police Department said officers made a traffic stop […]
berkeleyside.org
Clerk shot during robbery attempt at Berkeley liquor store
A store clerk was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon during a robbery attempt at a South Berkeley liquor store on Adeline Street, authorities report. The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. just south of Ashby Avenue. Berkeley police...
KCRA.com
1 killed, another injured in Stockton crash
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead and another person was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Stockton, authorities said. The crash happened around 4:36 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road, which is near Interstate 5 south of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers...
3 people killed in head-on crash near Merced, CHP says
Three people are dead after a head-on collision just outside of Merced.
1 dead after two cars crash in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — One man has died and at least one other person is injured after a Saturday evening crash in Stockton, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road on reports of a crash involving two cars.
losgatan.com
Armed suspects arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft on Los Gatos Blvd. (Police Blotter, July 24-30)
From the files of the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department for the week of (July 24-30). • A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Blossom Hill Road and Union Avenue at 1:02am. • A vehicle was burglarized on the 100 block of S. Santa Cruz...
crimevoice.com
Pair ride through mall on dirt bikes
Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post – “MPD is asking for your help in identifying the two subjects pictured here. They were captured on security footage entering the Vintage Faire Mall on their dirt bikes on Tuesday, July 26th shortly after 6 p.m. Officers were called to...
Man accused of possessing 83 pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of fentanyl pills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal grand jury indicted a Stockton man Thursday, charging him with possession with intent to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert. Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was allegedly found to be in possession of 83 pounds of methamphetamine and 8,800 […]
Galt Police use drone to find stolen vehicle
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Under the watchful eye of their unmanned aerial systems (UAS) officers with the Galt Police Department were able to secure a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police. Police said that they received reports of a suspicious vehicle located in an orchard in the 10200 block of Walnut Avenue. The vehicle […]
13-year-old girl hit by bullet fragment in San Leandro shooting
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in San Leandro on Friday morning, police said. Authorities believe the shooting happened at a business. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 14th Street. Police do not know whether the shots were fired as […]
1 dead after shooting in Manteca
MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun
(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
