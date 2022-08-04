ONE SUFFERS MINOR INJURIES IN VEHICLE COLLISION EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING

Read on www.turlockcitynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Merced Police Lieutenant under investigation for alleged sexual harassment and other complaints, whistleblowers sayRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Related
KCRA.com
1 killed, another injured in Stockton crash
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead and another person was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Stockton, authorities said. The crash happened around 4:36 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road, which is near Interstate 5 south of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers...
3 people killed in head-on crash near Merced, CHP says
Three people are dead after a head-on collision just outside of Merced.
KCRA.com
4-year-old seriously injured after being struck by SUV in Modesto, authorities search for driver
MODESTO, Calif. — A 4-year-old was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an SUV in Modesto on Saturday night, authorities said. Officers are now searching for the driver. The hit-and-run happened around 9:40 p.m. on Donald Street, just east of Hancock Street, the California...
1 dead after two cars crash in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — One man has died and at least one other person is injured after a Saturday evening crash in Stockton, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road on reports of a crash involving two cars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Driver arrested after K9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl in Merced
One of the Valley’s talented, crime-fighting K9s is back at it again, doing what he does best. The California Highway Patrol out of Merced took to social media on Sunday to share K9 Beny’s latest bust. According to CHP Merced, an officer recently pulled over a driver in...
Shooting in Stockton leaves 1 dead, 1 injured Thursday
STOCKTON - A Thursday evening shooting in Stockton left a male driver dead and a teenage girl passenger injured, police said. Officers responded at 5:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive in the Valley Oak District.A 19-year-old man, identified as the driver, and a 17-year-old girl, riding passenger, were found in the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.According to witnesses, the victim's car collided with several other cars after the shooting occurred.Police said no arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting has not been found.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Stockton Police Departments non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
KCRA.com
Grass fire burns about 15 acres near Camanche Reservoir in Amador County
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews battled a grass fire that burned in Amador County near the Camanche Reservoir on Sunday. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan is tracking the fire and says it burned in the area of Coal Mine Road near Buena Vista Road. He said the area has a lot of mixed vegetation, which includes a lot of dry grass.
KCRA.com
78-year-old woman carjacked in Stockton, police search for suspects
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a man and two teens who they say carjacked a 78-year-old woman in broad daylight. The carjacking happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of Country Club Boulevard, which is just off of Interstate 5 and surrounded by businesses in Stockton, the police department said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
Man arrested for weapons and marijuana in Merced, deputies say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested for large amounts of weapons and marijuana, as well as other charges Thursday night in Merced, according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Bellevue Road between Franklin and Highway 59 for reports of a man holding a rifle and wearing body armor.
KCRA.com
Man dies, girl injured after being shot in vehicle, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died and a teenage girl was sent to the hospital Thursday evening after they were shot while inside a vehicle in the Morada neighborhood of Stockton, police said. Officers went to Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive around 5:25 p.m. for a report of...
Man dead, woman hospitalized following shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON -- A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following a shooting Thursday evening in Stockton. The local police say the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive, on the city's north side.First-responders found the victims in the a car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman passenger was brought to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
crimevoice.com
Pair ride through mall on dirt bikes
Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post – “MPD is asking for your help in identifying the two subjects pictured here. They were captured on security footage entering the Vintage Faire Mall on their dirt bikes on Tuesday, July 26th shortly after 6 p.m. Officers were called to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead after shooting in Manteca
MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point.
mymotherlode.com
A Disabled Vehicle Led To A Burson Drug Bust
Burson, CA — A large amount of meth and pot were found in a disabled Chevy SUV and the female driver was handcuffed and placed on $90,000 bail. A woman and a man were underneath the hood of the vehicle around 12:40 p.m. at a Burson gas station Thursday when Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over to help. Immediately, they noticed the SUV’s registration tag had expired. While speaking with the pair, an employee of the station told deputies that the woman, 44-year-old Maria Aguilera from Stockton, had allegedly shoplifted swim shoes.
KCRA.com
Man found dead in Manteca apartment complex shooting identified
A man was found dead inside a Manteca apartment complex following a shooting on Friday, police said. Manteca police said they received 911 calls around 8:15 a.m. about shots being fired in the area of W Center Street and Trevino Avenue. The San Joaquin County Office of the Medical Examiner identified the man as 29-year-old Disean Victor of Manteca.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on State Route 12 [Lodi, CA]
LODI, CA (August 2, 2022) – Saturday evening, a police pursuit on State Route 12 ended in a motorcycle crash and claimed a rider’s life. The incident happened at around 11:44 p.m., when California Highway Patrol spotted a motorcyclist speeding near Interstate 5. Officers attempted to stop the...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested on Cannabis Sale Warrant During Traffic Stop
At about 10:12 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Arco AMPM, 210 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver as Jaime Alejandro Blancas, 36,...
Galt Police use drone to find stolen vehicle
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Under the watchful eye of their unmanned aerial systems (UAS) officers with the Galt Police Department were able to secure a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police. Police said that they received reports of a suspicious vehicle located in an orchard in the 10200 block of Walnut Avenue. The vehicle […]
AOL Corp
Nine miles of Highway 99 south of Turlock will get wider. What to expect in work zone
Work has started on another Highway 99 widening — nine miles of southbound lanes between the Turlock and Livingston areas. The project will add a third lane from the Stanislaus/Merced county line to Hammatt Avenue by fall 2023, the California Department of Transportation said in a news release. It...
Officials identify man killed in San Joaquin County shooting Friday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Stockton man has been identified as the victim in a Friday homicide that was investigated in an agricultural area of San Joaquin County just east of the city of Stockton. Jaime Acevedo Vega Jr., 25, was identified Thursday by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's...
Comments / 0