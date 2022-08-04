ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

ONE SUFFERS MINOR INJURIES IN VEHICLE COLLISION EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING

By Patrick Shansoff - patrick@turlockcitynews.com
turlockcitynews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.turlockcitynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

1 killed, another injured in Stockton crash

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead and another person was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Stockton, authorities said. The crash happened around 4:36 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road, which is near Interstate 5 south of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

1 dead after two cars crash in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man has died and at least one other person is injured after a Saturday evening crash in Stockton, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road on reports of a crash involving two cars.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Turlock, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Turlock, CA
City
August, CA
Turlock, CA
Cars
Turlock, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KMPH.com

Driver arrested after K9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl in Merced

One of the Valley’s talented, crime-fighting K9s is back at it again, doing what he does best. The California Highway Patrol out of Merced took to social media on Sunday to share K9 Beny’s latest bust. According to CHP Merced, an officer recently pulled over a driver in...
MERCED, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting in Stockton leaves 1 dead, 1 injured Thursday

STOCKTON - A Thursday evening shooting in Stockton left a male driver dead and a teenage girl passenger injured, police said. Officers responded at 5:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive in the Valley Oak District.A 19-year-old man, identified as the driver, and a 17-year-old girl, riding passenger, were found in the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.According to witnesses, the victim's car collided with several other cars after the shooting occurred.Police said no arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting has not been found.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Stockton Police Departments non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.  
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Grass fire burns about 15 acres near Camanche Reservoir in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews battled a grass fire that burned in Amador County near the Camanche Reservoir on Sunday. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan is tracking the fire and says it burned in the area of Coal Mine Road near Buena Vista Road. He said the area has a lot of mixed vegetation, which includes a lot of dry grass.
ENVIRONMENT
KCRA.com

78-year-old woman carjacked in Stockton, police search for suspects

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a man and two teens who they say carjacked a 78-year-old woman in broad daylight. The carjacking happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of Country Club Boulevard, which is just off of Interstate 5 and surrounded by businesses in Stockton, the police department said.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Accident#Turlock Fire Department#American Medical Response#Chrysler#Infiniti
KMPH.com

Man arrested for weapons and marijuana in Merced, deputies say

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested for large amounts of weapons and marijuana, as well as other charges Thursday night in Merced, according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Bellevue Road between Franklin and Highway 59 for reports of a man holding a rifle and wearing body armor.
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead, woman hospitalized following shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON -- A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following a shooting Thursday evening in Stockton. The local police say the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive, on the city's north side.First-responders found the victims in the a car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman passenger was brought to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made. 
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Pair ride through mall on dirt bikes

Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post – “MPD is asking for your help in identifying the two subjects pictured here. They were captured on security footage entering the Vintage Faire Mall on their dirt bikes on Tuesday, July 26th shortly after 6 p.m. Officers were called to...
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Sacramento

1 dead after shooting in Manteca

MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point. 
MANTECA, CA
mymotherlode.com

A Disabled Vehicle Led To A Burson Drug Bust

Burson, CA — A large amount of meth and pot were found in a disabled Chevy SUV and the female driver was handcuffed and placed on $90,000 bail. A woman and a man were underneath the hood of the vehicle around 12:40 p.m. at a Burson gas station Thursday when Calaveras Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over to help. Immediately, they noticed the SUV’s registration tag had expired. While speaking with the pair, an employee of the station told deputies that the woman, 44-year-old Maria Aguilera from Stockton, had allegedly shoplifted swim shoes.
BURSON, CA
KCRA.com

Man found dead in Manteca apartment complex shooting identified

A man was found dead inside a Manteca apartment complex following a shooting on Friday, police said. Manteca police said they received 911 calls around 8:15 a.m. about shots being fired in the area of W Center Street and Trevino Avenue. The San Joaquin County Office of the Medical Examiner identified the man as 29-year-old Disean Victor of Manteca.
MANTECA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on State Route 12 [Lodi, CA]

LODI, CA (August 2, 2022) – Saturday evening, a police pursuit on State Route 12 ended in a motorcycle crash and claimed a rider’s life. The incident happened at around 11:44 p.m., when California Highway Patrol spotted a motorcyclist speeding near Interstate 5. Officers attempted to stop the...
LODI, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested on Cannabis Sale Warrant During Traffic Stop

At about 10:12 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Arco AMPM, 210 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver as Jaime Alejandro Blancas, 36,...
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Galt Police use drone to find stolen vehicle

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Under the watchful eye of their unmanned aerial systems (UAS) officers with the Galt Police Department were able to secure a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to police. Police said that they received reports of a suspicious vehicle located in an orchard in the 10200 block of Walnut Avenue. The vehicle […]
GALT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy