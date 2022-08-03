Former city-parish councilman Kenneth Boudreaux appointed to Lafayette fire and police board

Read on www.theadvocate.com
Related
theadvocate.com
Buddy Leach, a wealthy land owner who served in Congress and the state House, dies at 88
Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr., a plumber’s son who amassed a fortune in land, cattle and oil and gas holdings while winning and losing big races at the highest levels of state politics during the Louisiana Democratic Party’s heyday, died Saturday of congestive heart failure in Baton Rouge, said his daughter Mary Werner. He was 88.
Removable road pillars being installed in downtown Lafayette
Lafayette Consolidated Government will be installing bollards downtown at the intersection of East Congress and Jefferson Streets.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new park in Scott
City leaders within the city of Scott gathered together to reveal the new and improved park in Scott.
theadvocate.com
New lanes of Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery and E. Broussard opened today
Motorists may find some relief today as all lanes of Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road are finally open to traffic. The Lafayette Consolidated Government project to widen a 2.2-mile section of Kaliste Saloom Road from Ambassador Caffery Parkway to E. Broussard Road has been under construction since August of 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Parish Council finance chairman objects to large pay raises for LCG directors in 2022-23 budget
Lafayette Parish Council Finance Committee Chairman Kevin Naquin wants to remove from the proposed 2022-23 budget large pay raises for directors and other non civil service employees of Lafayette Consolidated Government. Mayor-President Josh Guillory proposed pay raises in excess of $30,000 for some administrators who serve at his pleasure. Also...
theadvocate.com
A decade on, early backers of St. George still aboard, but now it's for their grandchildren
Trey Cook started volunteering for the city of St. George movement soon after its inception in 2013, dissatisfied with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system and holding a slim hope that his two daughters could attend classes in a new St. George school district. Nearly a decade later, both...
Cash for guns event in New Iberia
More and more weapons are still not off the streets of New Iberia after the city held a gun-by-back event.
Police respond to shooting off Scenic Hwy; 3 people injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday night, August 6. Police said the shooting happened on Mont Sano Ave, near Scenic Hwy. According to BRPD, three people were reportedly shot, and their injuries are non-life-threatening at the time. This is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Need a new backpack for school? Lafayette City Marshal hosting giveaway Saturday
As part of a broader community outreach campaign, the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is hosting its second annual backpack giveaway — with bags that meet new safety requirements issued by the Lafayette Parish School System. The giveaway will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at Destiny of Faith Church...
theadvocate.com
What could the Baton Rouge Metro Council's voting maps look like? Here's the latest.
There's a chance the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council could adopt a new redistricting plan as early as this week. However, it remains unclear whether the city-parish's legislative body will adopt one that increases the chances of more Black representation among the 12-member delegation. Many of the White Republicans...
Lafayette Traffic Officials Make Announcement About Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project
For the last two years, residents and travelers who use Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road have been dealing with constant construction, which has caused lane closures as workers have been widening the roadway from two lanes to five lanes. Driving through that area, drivers...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued July 27-Aug. 2
STORAGE: 221 Verot School Road, description; Tuff Shed garage on existing slab; applicant and contractor, Tuff Shed; $19,129. BARBERSHOP: 2429 W. Congress St., description, add and close in work stations; applicant, Lance Broussard; contractor, Sartin Builders; $30,000. HOSPITAL: 4212 W. Congress St., description, minor renovation to suite at Ochsner Lafayette...
KLFY.com
What’s the deal with the horse statue at Moncus Park?
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as the ‘Johnston St. Horse,’ a statue of a horse is the newest addition to Moncus Park, but what’s the story behind it?. The iconic horse was originally found on top of the sign at Cal’s Western Store, which was located on Johnston St.
theadvocate.com
News about LSU boot camp, name and ownership change for concrete company, new offices for Paul Davis Restoration
Ricchiuti to speak at New Orleans Chamber luncheon Aug. 19. The New Orleans Chamber will hold its Third Quarter Business Luncheon at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 in the Sheraton New Orleans Grand Ballroom, 500 Canal St. Peter Ricchiuti, founder and director of Burkenroad Reports and a business professor at the...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Neel-Schaffer, Stewart Title
--- Harold Mellieon Jr. has been named research assistant professor and academic coordinator for the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Mellieon previously was department chair and program leader for agricultural sciences/animal sciences for the College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences at Southern. He earned a bachelor's degree...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's new abortion law sparks modifications for UL Lafayette clinic handbook
Much may be changing in the way of abortion access in Louisiana. But for students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, policies at the Student Health Center on campus, which advises students on a range of health issues including sex and pregnancy, will not change. Dr. Chris S. Hayes,...
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Lourdes announces 2 primary care providers, other network staffing changes
Our Lady of Lourdes Health named primary care providers Jennifer Haines and Mikki Royston to the network and announced several relocations for other area providers. Haines will join the family medicine practice of Dr. Timothy Allain Viator and Sydney Jo LeBlanc at 535 Jefferson Terrace Blvd. in New Iberia. Haines...
Man caught dumping trash in Vermilion River; people want him identified
A recent photo on social media showed a man backing up his truck and unloading trash into the Vermilion River, now his identification is being sought.
Comments / 0