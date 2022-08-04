ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?

By BIG CHUCK
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wour.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate New York#Native American#Dutch
96.9 WOUR

How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State

Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
NFL
96.9 WOUR

The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History

Last week the second tornado of 2022 touched down in New York State. The tornado, which touched down near Java, New York was confirmed as an F2 tornado that lasted around 15 minutes and grew to be around 500 yards. Some barns were damaged and some buildings were blown down...
ENVIRONMENT
96.9 WOUR

Is It Legal to Marry Your First Cousin in New York?

Among most reasonable people, the thought of marrying your first cousin is sort of twisted, sick and horrifying. And most states have laws in place preventing such a thing. 19 states say it's perfectly legal to "keep it in the family" by marrying your first cousin. And if you're stereotyping, you might think they're all in the south: They're not.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
96.9 WOUR

New York State DMV Is Hiring And The Civil Service Exam Is Open Online

If you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring. Over the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The New York State Department of Civil Service and the DMV made the announcement on Monday, August 1, 2022. The civil service exam is online and open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that the exam has been offered online. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam. Candidates can take the civil service exam from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

Is Jaywalking Legal in New York? You May Not Believe It, But Yes!

We’ve all done it – we’re walking and our destination is just across the street. We’re not taking extra steps to the proper zebra-stripe crosswalk at the end of the block, so we peer out into the flow of traffic, wait for a lull, then rush across the street and hope nobody saw our crime of convenience.
TRAFFIC
96.9 WOUR

New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
96.9 WOUR

Good Goose! Woman Ticketed After Trying To Own A Pet Goose In NY

People have tried to have the craziest pets, but this one might be the weirdest we've seen so far. NYS Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) were recently called to a home in Nassau County after getting reports of a caged Canadian Goose on someone's property. The caller told officers they didn't think the bird had enough room to move around, or even enough food and water in its cage.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets

Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
RESTAURANTS
96.9 WOUR

Get Your Laughs On At The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival In Western New York

The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is back live and in-person for the first time in three years because of the pandemic in Jamestown New York. Are you ready to laugh?. The festival runs August 3rd through August 7th 2022 at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown. Some of the highlights of the festival include performances by Margaret Cho, Jeff Foxworthy and the legends of “Saturday Night Live.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.9 WOUR

Hurry Now! Flash Sale Happening For The Great New York State Fair

If you want to take part in this amazing deal with the New York State Fair this year, you have a limited time to do it. The Great New York State Fair is teaming up with Wade Shows, their Midway partner, to offer a flash sale on Thursday, August 4th from 4:00am until 11:59pm. Fairgoers have the chance to purchase ride-all-day wristbands for only $20 each.
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

CNY Man Planned to Shoot Dogs Because He Couldn’t Pay for Vet Care: NYSP

Two Labrador Retrievers were rescued from a home in Central New York after they were found to be emaciated, nearly unable to walk, and loaded with porcupine quills. That's according to New York State Police who say when the spoke to one of the owners the man said he had planned to shoot the dogs because he could not pay for veterinary care. Both Yellow Labs have now been surrendered to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and were taken Emergency Veterinary Hospital in East Syracuse.
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy