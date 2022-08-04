ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Was Furious With Bills Fan At Practice

Autograph seekers can go pretty overboard at times. We had a great example of this at a recent Buffalo Bills practice, when a fan hurled a football at Josh Allen, attempting to get him to sign it. Allen was not happy with the fan's move. There's a time and place...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills Activate G Rodger Saffold From Non-Football Injury List

The veteran had been out until now with some rib issues stemming from a car accident in July. Saffold, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the Rams before agreeing to a five-year, $42.5 million contract with the Raiders back in 2014.
NFL
AllSyracue

JP Estrella Recaps Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

One of the top bigs in the 2023 class is JP Estrella, who runs with the Middlesex Magic in AAU ball and will play for Brewster Academy this upcoming high school season. Estrella took officials to Marquette and Tennessee in June followed by Iowa at the end of July. Next up is Syracuse, who Estrella ...
