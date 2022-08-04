Read on www.futurity.org
Medical News Today
What do fatty liver disease specialists do?
Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition where a person has a buildup of fat in their liver. If a person has fatty liver disease, they may require treatment from a liver specialist. The National Institute for Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that...
Medical News Today
What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
MedicalXpress
People with poor sleep behaviors may be at risk for fatty liver disease
People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver...
healio.com
‘If you don’t exercise, you break’: Physical activity key in osteoporosis intervention
ORLANDO — Exercise can supplement the efficacy of several therapies used to treat osteoporosis, according to a presenter at the 2022 Rheumatology Nurses Society Annual Conference. “You get old, and if you don’t exercise, you break,” Jacqueline M. Fritz, RN, MSN, RN-BC, an infusion specialist at the Arthritis and...
studyfinds.org
Fatty liver disease more likely for couch potatoes, people who nap often
GUANGZHOU, China — Couch potatoes and people who take long daytime naps are at a higher risk of developing fatty liver disease, warns new research. Scientists say people who struggle to get sleep at night, but doze off during the day are at the highest risk. A late bedtime,...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
FOP, The Rare Fatal Disease That Slowly Turns Your Body To Bone
A gene mutation causes Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva patients to grow bone where there is normally muscle or joint
scitechdaily.com
Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?
You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
healio.com
Poor sleep increases odds for metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease
Adults who go to sleep later, snore and nap for more than 30 minutes during the day are more likely to develop metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease, according to study findings. In a study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers analyzed liver ultrasounds and self-reported sleeping...
Doctors Break Down Exactly What Causes Belly Fat In Women
Belly fat is a problem area for many of us. Despite our best efforts and hours spent at the gym, losing weight in our midsection can be a challenge. For many women, gaining weight occurs with age. Metabolism slows down, and since your body doesn’t burn as many calories, the pounds may start to gradually pile on. Along with age, there are a variety of factors that play a role. Here’s everything you need to know about the development of belly fat and how to lose it.
MedPage Today
What's Causing This Strange Constellation of Symptoms in an Older Woman?
What has caused this 75-year-old woman to develop ptosis in her left eye, a 3-day headache, jaw pain, and recent weight loss? That's the diagnostic challenge facing Jeannette Stallworth, MD, of the University of California San Francisco, and colleagues, as they reported the case in JAMA Neurology. The patient presented...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Thyroid Hormone Levels Linked to Liver Disease in Type 2 Diabetes
Checking thyroid hormone levels could be a way to find out if someone with type 2 diabetes is at risk for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — a common problem in people with diabetes — according to a new study published in the journal BMC Endocrine Disorders. Liver...
healio.com
Peripheral neuropathy common in patients with idiopathic, diabetic gastroparesis
Patients with symptoms of gastroparesis — including those with diabetic and idiopathic etiologies — demonstrated a prevalence for peripheral neuropathy, according to a study published in BMC Gastroenterology. Researchers further reported that, particularly in patients with idiopathic gastroparesis (IG), this prevalence was associated with more severe gastroparetic symptoms...
Diabetes Could be Cured Using Healthy People's Poop, New Research Says
Experiments found microscopic organisms transplanted into mice stopped the progression of the disease.
MedicalXpress
Study reverses long-held ideas about relationship among diabetes, fat and cardiovascular disease
A major risk factor for diabetes, insulin resistance occurs when the cells of the body do not respond to insulin and cannot make use of the glucose (sugar) in the blood stream. The condition is known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and atherosclerosis, a buildup of fats inside the blood vessels that can constrict blood flow to the body's tissues. The exact mechanism by which insulin and the cells lining vascular walls act upon each other has been unknown.
MedicalXpress
Pediatric obesity is a complex condition with multiple subtypes
Approximately one third of children in the United States are overweight or obese. A study publishing August 4th in PLOS Digital Health by Elizabeth Campbell at Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, and colleagues suggests that childhood obesity may be associated with an array of underlying medical conditions. Childhood obesity...
nypressnews.com
Stroke: How often you should eat a certain food to reduce the risk – expert
“Unhealthy weight is among the conditions that increase the chances of stroke,” Doctor Wassermann said. “Being obese or overweight increases proneness to high cholesterol, heart disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes – conditions linked to the risk of stroke. “Even studies indicate that a body mass index increase...
Botox vs. Dysport: Which is better for wrinkles and why Dysport works more quickly
You may have heard of Botox, but Dysport is another injectable neurotoxin that works quicker because its chemical structure is slightly smaller.
How Often Should You Really Be Getting Routine Blood Work?
We know we should get routine blood work done -- but how often is routine? Learn why the "right" number of blood tests is different for everyone.
