Public Health

Medical News Today

What do fatty liver disease specialists do?

Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition where a person has a buildup of fat in their liver. If a person has fatty liver disease, they may require treatment from a liver specialist. The National Institute for Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are some medications for type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when a person’s blood sugar levels become too high. A person can treat it with insulin and other medications. These medications reduce blood sugar levels to prevent symptoms and complications. A person can develop type 2 diabetes at any age,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

People with poor sleep behaviors may be at risk for fatty liver disease

People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
scitechdaily.com

Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?

You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
HEALTH
Parade

Doctors Break Down Exactly What Causes Belly Fat In Women

Belly fat is a problem area for many of us. Despite our best efforts and hours spent at the gym, losing weight in our midsection can be a challenge. For many women, gaining weight occurs with age. Metabolism slows down, and since your body doesn’t burn as many calories, the pounds may start to gradually pile on. Along with age, there are a variety of factors that play a role. Here’s everything you need to know about the development of belly fat and how to lose it.
WEIGHT LOSS
healio.com

Peripheral neuropathy common in patients with idiopathic, diabetic gastroparesis

Patients with symptoms of gastroparesis — including those with diabetic and idiopathic etiologies — demonstrated a prevalence for peripheral neuropathy, according to a study published in BMC Gastroenterology. Researchers further reported that, particularly in patients with idiopathic gastroparesis (IG), this prevalence was associated with more severe gastroparetic symptoms...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study reverses long-held ideas about relationship among diabetes, fat and cardiovascular disease

A major risk factor for diabetes, insulin resistance occurs when the cells of the body do not respond to insulin and cannot make use of the glucose (sugar) in the blood stream. The condition is known to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and atherosclerosis, a buildup of fats inside the blood vessels that can constrict blood flow to the body's tissues. The exact mechanism by which insulin and the cells lining vascular walls act upon each other has been unknown.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Pediatric obesity is a complex condition with multiple subtypes

Approximately one third of children in the United States are overweight or obese. A study publishing August 4th in PLOS Digital Health by Elizabeth Campbell at Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, and colleagues suggests that childhood obesity may be associated with an array of underlying medical conditions. Childhood obesity...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nypressnews.com

Stroke: How often you should eat a certain food to reduce the risk – expert

“Unhealthy weight is among the conditions that increase the chances of stroke,” Doctor Wassermann said. “Being obese or overweight increases proneness to high cholesterol, heart disease, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes – conditions linked to the risk of stroke. “Even studies indicate that a body mass index increase...
FITNESS

