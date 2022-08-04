Read on www.nwpb.org
Cooling tent to stay up during heat wave
SPOKANE, Wash. — With more heat on the way, the cooling tent at the homeless camp on Freya St. and I-90 is still up. Jewels Helping Hands, one of the non-profit organizations responsible for the tent says it will stay up at least through Tuesday. Many people who live...
The Hillyard Festival in Harmon Park is here!
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday is the final day of the annual Hillyard Festival in Spokane. Hosted in Harmon Park, Saturday’s festivities wrap up with Fireworks in the Park at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to the fireworks show, a parade swept through the streets, taking place along Market Street, starting at Broad Avenue and ending at Harmon Park. If you...
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant
CHENEY, Wash. - Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
pullmanradio.com
The Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow expands community assistance programs to Whitman County residents
The Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow has expanded community assistance programs to Whitman County residents in response to the recent staffing matter of the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. They will continue providing these resources until the Whitman County Humane Society matter is resolved. This decision has...
Mini heat wave begins Monday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It won’t be as long as our last hot stretch, but temperatures will be soaring into the upper 90s and triple-digits to start the week in the Inland Northwest. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are under a Heat Advisory for the next two days, while the L-C Valley, Okanogan Valley, Adams County, Lincoln County, Grant County, Douglas County and Chelan County are under an Excessive Heat Warning. In these warning areas, both Monday and Tuesday are expected to hit over 100° in the afternoons.
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
Coming in for a pit stop
Sebastian's Coffee and Pastries has opened in the former Medicine Man Pharmacy building at 1114 W. Ironwood Drive. Owner Travis White, a former executive chef in Seattle, named the business after his favorite Formula One and four-time world champion driver Sebastian Vettle. His menu includes artisan-roasted coffee and a rotating assortment of scratch-made pastries. White recently returned from Ukraine where he helped feed refugees at the Lviv train station.
Lewiston family loses everything in house fire
LEWISTON, Idaho – A Lewiston family lost everything in a tragic fire that burned down their multi-generational house. It happened just off of Tammany Creek Road south of Lewiston. The fire broke out Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. and engulfed the 6,900 square foot house within a matter of...
Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel
Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
Missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County found safe
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Update 08/07 12:10 p.m.: Spokane Police Department has confirmed that the man has been found and is safe. The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man with dementia. He was last seen on August 6, 2022. His last location...
Riparia Fire | Blaze grows 3,000 acres, Level 2 and 3 evacuations in place
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters across Whitman County are currently battling a wildland fire that started near Ridpath Road south of Hay on Thursday, as reported by the Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) According to a Washington State Fire Marshal's Office press release, the Riparia Fire is estimated to...
Woman in the frontlines of Williams Lake fire captures moments flames roared
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The speed at which the Williams Lake fire grew caught everyone by surprise. But that didn't stop a local photographer from capturing its movement early on. Kathy Meader, a photographer at the scene early on, shared with KREM 2 what she experienced before Cheney Plaza road was evacuated.
SPD finds missing man in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has found a missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County. 64-year-old Daniel P. Nelson suffers from dementia and was last seen near East Wellesley Avenue and North Crestline Street at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. A photo of Nelson was provided by the Spokane Police Department above.
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
Police standoff in Logan neighborhood on Sunday resolves peacefully
SPOKANE, Wash. - A police standoff in the Logan neighborhood came to a peaceful end around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Spokane police say they were called out to an apartment complex on the corner of N. Lee and E. South Riverton after reports came in of shots fired. The standoff...
Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
UPDATE: Airway Heights mother, toddler found safe in Spokane Valley
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police told KXLY reporter Brontë Sorotsky that Yana Baram (27) and her two-year-old daughter, Sofie, were found safe in the Spokane Valley area. Baram and her toddler were reported missing Thursday after family had not heard from them since Sunday night. Airway Heights Police said they were possibly in the company of an unknown...
Controversial sculpture on display at Spokane art gallery
SPOKANE, Wash. — A statue of a clenched fist that drew heavy criticism from people in Coeur d’Alene is now on display at a Spokane art gallery. The piece, titled “Solidarity,” is of a closed fist being hoisted in the air. The Coeur d’Alene City Council voted 5-1 that the sculpture was too divisive and offensive and would not allocate...
