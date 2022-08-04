Tri Citie’s 2nd Annual Celebration Of Community, Diversity, And Culture This Weekend

Read on www.nwpb.org
northeastoregonnow.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Umatilla County Fair Parade
A large crowd turned out Saturday evening for the annual Umatilla County Fair parade. The event serves as the kick-off to next week’s fair. Both the fair and the Farm-City Pro Rodeo get under way Wednesday and continue through Saturday.
KEPR
Kennewick native puts final touches on Summer's Hub before grand opening
Kennewick native Chris Corbin is just about ready to open Summer's Hub in Kennewick. Corbin and his team have been working tirelessly to open a hub they say is nothing like the Tri-Cities has seen before. Sumer's Hub will occupy Brady's Brats and Burgers indoors as well as a large...
Tri-Cities’ longest mural unveiled in downtown Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — If you’ve driven up and down Columbia Drive in Kennewick recently, you may have seen the massive mural on the side of KIE Supply’s building. The 134-foot mural has been claimed as the Tri-Cities’ longest mural; artist Heidi Elkington said at its’ highest point the mural is 14 feet.
nbcrightnow.com
Community Mourns Local Artist
RICHLAND, Wash. - Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher. As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of...
17 square miles of Benton County agricultural land may be home to this new kind of farm
40% of Washington state’s power is already produced within 100 miles of Tri-Cities.
New Haunted Attractions Coming to Tri-Cities This Halloween
Get ready because 2 new haunted attractions are coming to the Tri-Cities this Halloween! If you love to be scared, you have to mark this down on our calendar now! Frightmare Haunted Attractions is a new pair of haunted houses coming to the center of Kennewick in October. The new...
Yakima Herald Republic
Traps, quarantine among efforts to slow Japanese beetles in Yakima Valley
State officials made one thing clear about the Yakima Valley’s growing Japanese beetle problem during meetings this week: Battling the invasive pest will be a marathon, not a sprint. Washington State Department of Agriculture officials hosted a virtual open house Thursday evening and reviewed the escalation of the Japanese...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Several roads are closed today in the Walla Walla area
WALLA WALLA – Several summer road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in both the city of Walla Walla and throughout Walla Walla County. In downtown Walla Walla, additional detours will be implemented for the construction projects on Alder and Poplar Streets. Closures that begin today include Alder Street from Park Street to Clinton Street, and the intersection of Park Street and Alder Street. Emergency vehicles will not be allowed.
‘A second chance:’ Tri-Cities Animal Shelter now at essential intake status after hitting full capacity
PASCO, Wash. — After months of uncertainty regarding the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter’s (TCAS) future, new leadership is facing yet another hurdle. On Friday, Aug. 5, the City of Pasco officially transitioned to a full in-house operation system at the TCAS. “Previously, the Shelter had been operated by the...
1st major solar farm planned near Tri-Cities. Learn more, speak up at local hearing
7 square miles are being leased for the project.
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken opens doors Thursday — it’s the first in Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Shining in the blue sky like a bright orange bat signal, the Popeyes Louisiana Chicken sign stands proudly off W Clearwater Ave and Vista Way along one of Kennewick’s busiest intersections. Thursday marked the fast food franchise’s grand opening and the end of a 2.5-year...
‘A new chapter:’ Northwest Paddleboarding to close doors after eight years of business
RICHLAND, Wash. — If you’ve picked up a paddle and hit the water any time over the last eight years, chances are it was thanks to Northwest Paddleboarding. The family-owned Richland staple has helped the Tri-Cities community explore the area’s rivers for almost a decade — opening its storefront by Howard Amon Park about five years ago.
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Bullets were found in houses and cars on the block.
Tri-Cities clamors for taste of Popeye’s chicken. Long lines prove it
The restaurant famous for launching the “Chicken Sandwich Wars” is already a hit.
City of Toppenish makes repairs to Elmwood Cemetery after complaints
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Cemeteries are a place to remember, honor and pay tribute to those we’ve lost. R. Evans, a resident of Yakima, visited his departed family at Elmwood Cemetery. He said he was horrified to see the state of the place meant to offer peace. In an...
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities heat wave breaks 55-year record. When will 100+ degree days return?
The Tri-Cities heat wave that broke Wednesday was exceptional, according to National Weather Service data. It set a new Tri-Cities, Wash., record for the most consecutive days of triple digit temperatures, with highs of at least 100 for 11 days in a row. The previous record was a streak of...
Deputies, Dive Rescue Saves Struggling Swimmer from Columbia
Thanks to the efforts of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, a woman was quite possibly saved from drowning Thursday afternoon. A woman swimmer was struggling to get back to shore. Thursday afternoon, a woman was swimming in the Columbia River and was trying to get back...
Amazon delays or cancels dozens of facilities nationwide. What does it mean for Tri-Cities?
The Pasco warehouses were originally estimated to be done this month.
One killed, two injured in weekend shooting in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night, Aug. 6. According to the department, multiple calls were made about a shooting at the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive around 11:30 p.m. Three people had been shot. One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, died. The two other victims, also young...
