Businesses say economy in Douglas is doing well, despite worries elsewhere

Mark Young Appointed as Wyoming’s Interim State Fire Marshal, Hopes to Increase Efficiency
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release the appointment of Mark Young as Interim State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young replaces Mike Reed, who is retiring after six years as the state fire marshal. Young was deputy director and assistant...
Abortion Providers Continue Legal Battle to Keep Abortion Legal in Wyoming
On Wednesday, plaintiffs in the case that temporarily blocked Wyoming's abortion trigger ban filed a new motion hoping to extend the block on the state’s abortion trigger ban. The plaintiffs, in this case, include Danielle Johnson, a resident of Teton County who was 22 weeks pregnant when the case...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (7/23/22–8/5/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
tsln.com
The North Platte River – Multiuse Water
This will be a six-part series on the dams, reservoirs, power generation and some diversion dams located on the North Platte River. The series will follow a chronological order of the history and construction of these projects. When the Reclamation Act passed by Congress in 1902 and the United States...
lingleguide.com
Bear sightings in Lingle and Fort Laramie
LINGLE – The Lingle Town Council convened for their first meeting of August on Wednesday. During the meeting, Police Chief Endra Andrews reported there had been sightings of bears in both Lingle and Fort Laramie over the past week. “It has come to my attention there have been multiple...
The Small Town Of Lusk, Wyoming Now Has Impressive New Cowboy Mural
The small town of Lusk, Wyoming is now home to a new Cowboy-themed Mural. It's located in Downtown Lusk on Main Street, right by their famous Pizza place. Unlike many murals, this one isn't painted on the wall of a building. Instead, it's actually a two-part mural. The first part...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper Police Department serves athletes at Special Olympics Wyoming Summer Sports Classic event
CASPER, Wyo. — Special Olympics Wyoming held its annual Summer Sports Classic event Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6 in Casper, and enjoyed some help from the Casper Police Department. “Your Casper Police Team gettin’ it done feeding our Wyoming Special Olympics athletes at the State Championships here...
Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado
Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Third annual Hotrods & Harleys car and bike show supports hunting opportunities for disabled vets
CASPER, Wyo. — Car and bike lovers enjoyed the cooler weather Saturday at Hideaway Bar’s annual Hotrods & Harleys show, with all proceeds supporting Wyoming nonprofit Hunting with Heroes. In total, 56 cars and 11 bikes were registered for the event. Several raffles and auctions were held at...
police1.com
Wheatland Wyoming Police Officer
A career you can be proud of that is stable, in demand, and well-paying? The Wheatland Police Department is currently seeking motivated individuals looking to join our team as a Police Officer. This position will be open until filled. Potential candidates must be willing to work 12 hour patrol shifts....
SE Wyoming Communities Face Heat Advisories, 100+ Temps Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for several communities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for today, with temperatures expected to crack the 100-degree mark in some places. Communities facing heat advisories include Wheatland, Torrington, and Lusk in Wyoming as well as Scottsbluff,...
PHOTOS: Vendors of 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival
It's that time of the year again. The Beartrap Summer Festival weekend is upon us and, with it, comes a wealth of music, food, beer, dogs, sun, fun and, yes, vendors!. It's a veritable who's who of merchants at this year's festival and they're selling everything from clothes, to jewelry, to hats, to food...even musical instruments and CBD!
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Multiple departments respond to vehicle fire that caused a wildfire
CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - On Friday, August 5th 2022, at approximately 08:07 am, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for the report of a vehicle fire in the area of East Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard in Natrona County. Reporting party stated that there was a truck that was fully engulfed and beginning to catch the grass around it on fire. A large black smoke column was visible during the response to the north of Casper, on the eastside of Interstate 25 after dispatch.
oilcity.news
Casper has 80% chance of rain by Friday night; flash flooding possible in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Wyoming on Friday, becoming more numerous into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some heavy rain is possible in the storms, especially in northwest mountain ranges. Heavy rain will again be possible on Saturday and with heavy rain forecast for Friday and Saturday, the NWS in Riverton said there is a chance for flash flooding in some areas.
k2radio.com
New ‘Eat All Day’ Food Truck Is Now Open in Casper
There is no such thing as too many food trucks and Casper is now welcoming the latest addition. Enter Eat All Day!. The Eat All Day food truck had its first official event, which was Brewfest, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Unlike the majority of our local mobile food vendors, there menu features items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
oilcity.news
Suspect who surrendered to arrest in Paradise Valley neighborhood Wednesday wanted on new charges
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper police negotiated the peaceful surrender of a suspect to arrest on misdemeanor charges at his Paradise Valley home Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Since bonding out later that day, he faces new charges, including violation of a stalking protection order. The suspect, a man in his...
oilcity.news
Suspect charged in aggravated burglary; alleged armed accomplice still at large
CASPER, Wyo. — One of two suspects accused of an aggravated burglary in North Casper last May was arrested by Casper Police Saturday on a unrelated traffic stop, police said. 18-year-old A’Dan Monroe was charged in circuit court Monday with aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, and bond...
